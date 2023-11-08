Zscaler Announces Industry-First Zero Trust Innovations to Secure Workloads and Cloud VDI

Native AWS Workload Tagging integration to provide segmentation granularity by policy, Multi-Session VDI Security and Expanded Cloud Coverage Further Simplify and Expand Zero Trust Security for Cloud Workloads

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced advancements to the Zero Trust Exchange™ platform to radically simplify and improve cloud workload security by eliminating lateral movement, reducing operational cost and complexity, and ensuring consistent threat and data protection. Zscaler now uniquely offers native integration with AWS user-defined tags to allow granular Zero Trust VPC segmentation, all ports and protocols inspection for cloud-based VDI and expansion to GovCloud and China regional public clouds.

Public cloud adoption enables digital transformation at scale, driving a massive influx in cloud-based workloads hosting sensitive communications and data with SaaS applications or workloads in multiple public clouds or data centers. As a result, securing these mission-critical workloads is vital for enterprises to ensure their continued success and protect sensitive data. An IDG report states that 35%1 of customers struggle with increased costs in cloud management and cloud security. Securing cloud workloads without sacrificing protections, expanding the attack surface, increasing operational overhead or degrading performance is a major challenge for organizations embarking on their digital transformation initiatives.

“As a leader in the global energy industry, NOV is leveraging the public cloud to enable our customers to safely produce abundant energy while minimizing environmental impact. Securing our applications and workloads deployed in the public cloud is a paramount priority for us,” said Patricia Gonzalez-Clark, VP of IT Services at NOV. “Using Zscaler technologies, we have transformed and modernized our network and security stack and have benefited immensely from reduced complexity in our environment. Now, we continue our journey with Zscaler by selecting their technologies to secure our workloads across our multi-cloud environments to transform security in the cloud.”

New advancements in Zscaler Workload Communications remove operational complexity, increase security and expand cloud coverage:

“As customers accelerate the adoption of public cloud infrastructure they require a simple and effective cloud security platform to protect their cloud workloads and applications. Legacy architectures built with virtual network and security appliances, or backhauling traffic to data centers, fail to deliver consistent cyber defense and add operational complexity and cost,” said Dhawal Sharma, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Zscaler. “These new innovations radically simplify cloud workload connectivity and deliver cyber security including TLS inspection, data protection, and segmentation at cloud scale and cloud speed. Customers can use the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform to connect and protect workloads across Multi-cloud, Hybrid and private cloud, Government Cloud, and Specialist Availability Regions such as China.”

For a deeper dive into the new innovations please read this blog, New Zero Trust Innovations Radically Simplify Cloud Workload Security.

