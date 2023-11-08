HEALWELL AI to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 15, 2023

HEALWELL AI to hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 1:00 pm EST (10:00 am PST)

TORONTO, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEALWELL AI Inc. ("HEALWELL" or the "Company") (TSX: AIDX), a data science and AI company focused on preventative care, is pleased to announce the Company will release its Third Quarter 2023 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2023, on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss its results on the same day at 1:00 pm EST (10:00 am PST). The call will be hosted by Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Nirenberski, Chief Financial Officer. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.



Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET / 10 AM PT

For attendees who wish to join by webcast , the event can be accessed at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w8xdq2mi

Attendees who wish to join by phone must visit the following link and pre-register: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc0c1a6aaab034c1db8f1cd38a2a77869

Alexander Dobranowski

Chief Executive Officer

HEALWELL AI

About HEALWELL

HEALWELL AI is a health care technology company focused on AI and data science for preventive care. Its mission is to improve health care and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. As a physician-led organization with a proven management team of experienced executives, HEALWELL AI is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the company's road map. HEALWELL AI is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AIDX. To learn more about HEALWELL AI, please visit: https://healwell.ai/.

For more information: Pardeep Sangha Investor Relations, HEALWELL AI Inc. Phone: 416-440-4040 x.201 ir@healwell.ai