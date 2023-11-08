REALLY Selects Optiva to Help Launch Its New Wireless Service and Decentralized Mobile Network

This strategic partnership enables REALLY’s mission to build a global community to power the world's largest decentralized mobile network for increased speed and connectivity

TORONTO, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optiva Inc. (“Optiva” or the “Company”) (TSX: OPT), a leader in powering the telecom industry with cloud-native billing, charging and revenue management software, has been selected by REALLY , a United States-based innovative telecom company, to power and grow its new mobile phone service nationwide, powered by Optiva BSS on Google Cloud. REALLY is on a mission to bridge the digital divide by introducing a nationwide decentralized wireless (DeWi) network across the U.S., commencing in Austin, Texas.



The innovative REALLY DeWi network is powered by the people, bringing the sharing economy to the telecom industry. The network is fueled by strategically positioned cell site radios hosted on rooftops and balconies, making increased speeds and seamless roaming available to all customers on the network. Recognizing connectivity is a necessity, its decentralized network is about providing service and creating community through its G.O.A.T. program , honoring people and causes while offering free and discounted services to qualified first responders, teachers, veterans and other deserving individuals to make quality mobile connectivity universally accessible.

"Optiva is inspired by REALLY’s vision to bridge the digital divide and enable better coverage and faster speeds for consumers across the U.S.,” said Robert Stabile, CEO of Optiva. “We are proud that our Optiva BSS will bring the functionality needed to achieve their goals. Optiva’s mission is to power innovation in the telecom industry, and REALLY is a shining example of that goal."

REALLY will be empowered by Optiva’s full suite of comprehensive BSS features, pre-integrated carrier APIs, third-party services, dual-network provisioning and turnkey managed services and support.

"Our mission is unique, and we needed a BSS platform that delivers a broad range of functionality and integrations, plus a rapid launch with the scalability to support nationwide growth,” said Adam Lyons, Founder and CEO of REALLY. “Optiva’s comprehensive software, telecom expertise and dual-network support were key to choosing Optiva.”

About REALLY

Founded in 2022, REALLY is paving the way for a new era of community-driven mobile ecosystems. By harnessing the latest infrastructure and technology breakthroughs, REALLY will offer consumers more choice, security, privacy, speed and coverage. REALLY's $18 million seed round marks the largest telecommunications seed round in U.S. history.

About Optiva Inc.

Optiva Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company’s solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com .

For additional information, please contact:

Media: Misann Ellmaker, media@optiva.com