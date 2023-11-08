Pliant Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and leader in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, today announced participation in the following November investor conferences.



Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference Bernard Coulie, M.D., Ph.D., Pliant’s President and Chief Executive Officer and Éric Lefebvre, M.D., Pliant’s Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 1:15 pm Eastern Time.

Bernard Coulie, M.D., Ph.D., Pliant’s President and Chief Executive Officer and Éric Lefebvre, M.D., Pliant’s Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 1:15 pm Eastern Time. 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference Members of senior management will meet with investors on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Members of senior management will meet with investors on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference Dr. Coulie and Dr. Lefebvre will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 am Eastern Time.



Interested parties may access the live webcasts of the Stifel and Piper Sandler fireside chats by visiting the Investors & Media page of Pliant’s website at www.PliantRx.com. Replays of the webcast will be archived on the Pliant website for 30 days following the conclusion of the events.

About Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company and leader in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Pliant's lead product candidate, bexotegrast (PLN-74809), is an oral, small molecule, dual selective inhibitor of αvß6 and αvß1 integrins that is in development in the lead indications for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, and primary sclerosing cholangitis, or PSC. Bexotegrast has received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in IPF and PSC and Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency in IPF and PSC. Pliant has initiated BEACON-IPF, a Phase 2b trial of bexotegrast in IPF. Pliant has also developed PLN-1474, a small molecule, selective inhibitor of αvß1 integrin for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH with liver fibrosis. Pliant has initiated a Phase 1 study for its third clinical program, PLN-101095, a small molecule, dual-selective inhibitor of αvß8 and αvß1 integrins, that is being developed for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition to clinical-stage programs, Pliant currently has a preclinical program targeting muscular dystrophies. For additional information, please visit: www.PliantRx.com. Follow us on social media X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Investor and Media Contact:

Christopher Keenan

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

ir@pliantrx.com