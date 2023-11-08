BioTechnology Innovators Honored in 3rd Annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Life Sciences and Biotechnology Industry

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout life sciences and biotechnology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced the winners of its third annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program. The winning BioTech Breakthrough selections for 2023 showcase life sciences and biotechnology companies that push ingenuity and exemplify the best in biotech solutions across the globe.



The mission of the annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top companies, solutions and products in the life sciences and biotechnology industry today. With categories that include BioPharma, Genomics, Therapeutics, Immunology, BioAgriculture, Data and Analytics, and more, this year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

“Advances in biological science and their practical application are transforming our economy and society. A flurry of recent innovations are providing new understanding, new materials and tools, while already improving our response to global challenges from climate change to pandemics and beyond,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of BioTech Breakthrough Awards. “Our goal is to highlight the world’s most innovative biotechnology solutions, services and companies, and our 2023 class of winners are a shining example of this breakthrough innovation, driving a significant positive impact in sectors across the economy, from healthcare and agriculture to consumer goods, energy and beyond. We extend our sincere congratulations to all of our 2023 BioTech Breakthrough Award winners.”

The 2023 BioTech Breakthrough Award winners include:

BioPharma

Immunomodulatory Solution of the Year: SURGE Therapeutics

Biosimilars Innovation of the Year: Helico Bio

Laboratory Safety Solution of the Year: Cygnus Technologies

Overall BioPharma Innovation of the Year: Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Overall BioPharma StartUp of the Year: K36 Therapeutics



Genomics

Metagenomics Innovation of the Year: Phase Genomics

Next Generation Sequencing Solution of the Year: Complete Genomics

Proteomics

Proteomics Innovation of the Year: Syncell

Therapeutics

Therapeutics Solution of the Year: eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Regenerative Therapeutics Company of the Year: Aurion Biotech

Therapeutics Platform of the Year: BPGbio

Diagnostics

Diagnostics Innovation of the Year: Strata Oncology

Cell Biology

Cell Sorting Product of the Year: Cytek Biosciences

Cell Biology Product of the Year: LifeNet Health

Overall Cell Biology Company of the Year: Garuda Therapeutics

Immunology

Clinical Immunology Solution of the Year: ThermoFisher Scientific

Immunology Innovation of the Year: Artiva Biotherapeutics

Food Science

Food Science Innovation of the Year: Enzymit

Data & Analytics

Analytics Innovation of the Year: Maternal-Newborn Health Linkage, Inovalon

Analytics Solution Provider of the Year: 908 Devices

Medical Technology

Oncology Innovation of the Year: TAE Life Sciences

MedTech Innovation of the Year: Edison® Histotripsy System, HistoSonics



BioAgriculture

BioAg Gene Editing Application of the year: Oerth Bio



BioIndustrial

BioIndustrial Solution of the Year: Curie Co

BioInformatics

BioInformatics Solution of the Year: Trailhead Biosystems

BioServices

Commercialization Services Provider of the Year: TCI Co. Ltd.

BioServices Innovation of the Year: Molecular Assemblies

Artificial Intelligence

BioTech AI Solution of the Year: Prezent

Industry Leadership

BioTech Company CEO of the Year: Samantha Singer, MBA, Abata Therapeutics

Lifesciense Manufacturing Solution of the Year: Apprentice.io

About BioTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in life science and biotechnology solutions, services and companies. The BioTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of biotechnology companies and products in categories including BioPharma, Genomics, Therapeutics, Food Science and BioAgriculture, and more. For more information visit BioTechBreakthroughawards.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

