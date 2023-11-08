BioTechnology Innovators Honored in 3rd Annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards Program
Prestigious Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Life Sciences and Biotechnology Industry
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout life sciences and biotechnology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced the winners of its third annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program. The winning BioTech Breakthrough selections for 2023 showcase life sciences and biotechnology companies that push ingenuity and exemplify the best in biotech solutions across the globe.
The mission of the annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top companies, solutions and products in the life sciences and biotechnology industry today. With categories that include BioPharma, Genomics, Therapeutics, Immunology, BioAgriculture, Data and Analytics, and more, this year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.
“Advances in biological science and their practical application are transforming our economy and society. A flurry of recent innovations are providing new understanding, new materials and tools, while already improving our response to global challenges from climate change to pandemics and beyond,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of BioTech Breakthrough Awards. “Our goal is to highlight the world’s most innovative biotechnology solutions, services and companies, and our 2023 class of winners are a shining example of this breakthrough innovation, driving a significant positive impact in sectors across the economy, from healthcare and agriculture to consumer goods, energy and beyond. We extend our sincere congratulations to all of our 2023 BioTech Breakthrough Award winners.”
The 2023 BioTech Breakthrough Award winners include:
BioPharma
Immunomodulatory Solution of the Year: SURGE Therapeutics
Biosimilars Innovation of the Year: Helico Bio
Laboratory Safety Solution of the Year: Cygnus Technologies
Overall BioPharma Innovation of the Year: Phathom Pharmaceuticals
Overall BioPharma StartUp of the Year: K36 Therapeutics
Genomics
Metagenomics Innovation of the Year: Phase Genomics
Next Generation Sequencing Solution of the Year: Complete Genomics
Proteomics
Proteomics Innovation of the Year: Syncell
Therapeutics
Therapeutics Solution of the Year: eFFECTOR Therapeutics
Regenerative Therapeutics Company of the Year: Aurion Biotech
Therapeutics Platform of the Year: BPGbio
Diagnostics
Diagnostics Innovation of the Year: Strata Oncology
Cell Biology
Cell Sorting Product of the Year: Cytek Biosciences
Cell Biology Product of the Year: LifeNet Health
Overall Cell Biology Company of the Year: Garuda Therapeutics
Immunology
Clinical Immunology Solution of the Year: ThermoFisher Scientific
Immunology Innovation of the Year: Artiva Biotherapeutics
Food Science
Food Science Innovation of the Year: Enzymit
Data & Analytics
Analytics Innovation of the Year: Maternal-Newborn Health Linkage, Inovalon
Analytics Solution Provider of the Year: 908 Devices
Medical Technology
Oncology Innovation of the Year: TAE Life Sciences
MedTech Innovation of the Year: Edison® Histotripsy System, HistoSonics
BioAgriculture
BioAg Gene Editing Application of the year: Oerth Bio
BioIndustrial
BioIndustrial Solution of the Year: Curie Co
BioInformatics
BioInformatics Solution of the Year: Trailhead Biosystems
BioServices
Commercialization Services Provider of the Year: TCI Co. Ltd.
BioServices Innovation of the Year: Molecular Assemblies
Artificial Intelligence
BioTech AI Solution of the Year: Prezent
Industry Leadership
BioTech Company CEO of the Year: Samantha Singer, MBA, Abata Therapeutics
Lifesciense Manufacturing Solution of the Year: Apprentice.io
