vTv Therapeutics to Participate at the Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference

HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of cadisegliatin (TTP399) as an adjunctive therapy to insulin for the treatment of type 1 diabetes ("T1D"), today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Steven Tuch, its Chief Scientific Officer, Carmen Valcarce, and its Chief Medical Officer, Thomas Strack, will be presenting at the Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference on November 15, 2023, at 9:45 AM EST.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available via the Events section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.vtvtherapeutics.com/events.

Investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with vTv’s management should contact their Stifel representative.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral, small molecule drug candidates. vTv has a pipeline of clinical drug candidates led by cadisegliatin (TTP399), a potential adjunctive therapy to insulin for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. vTv’s development partners are pursuing additional indications in type 2 diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, primary mitochondrial myopathy, and glioblastoma and other cancers and cancer treatment-related conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including statements regarding the timing of our clinical trials, our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our results to vary from expectations include those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date of this release and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. In addition, we may not be able to successfully complete a successful financing, partnering or licensing transactions with respect to cadisegliatin. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, merger, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments we may undertake. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Contacts:

Investors:

Lee Roth

Burns McClellan

lroth@burnsmc.com

Media:

Selina Husain / Robert Flamm, Ph.D.

Burns McClellan, Inc.

shusain@burnsmc.com / rflamm@burnsmc.com