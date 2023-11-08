Icosavax to Participate in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

SEATTLE, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icosavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICVX), a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its innovative virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology to develop vaccines against infectious diseases, with an initial focus on life-threatening respiratory diseases and a vision of creating pan-respiratory vaccines for older adults, today announced that the company will participate in and host one-on-one meetings at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, taking place from November 14-16, 2023 in London, UK.



Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Adam Simpson, Chief Executive Officer of Icosavax, will participate in a fireside chat in London on Wednesday, November 15 at 4:00 pm GMT (11:00 am ET).



Interested parties can register for and access the live webcast for this conference by visiting the “ Events ” section of the Icosavax website. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Icosavax

Icosavax is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its innovative VLP platform technology to develop vaccines against infectious diseases, with an initial focus on life-threatening respiratory diseases and a vision for combination and pan-respiratory vaccines. Icosavax’s VLP platform technology is designed to enable multivalent, particle-based display of complex viral antigens, which it believes will induce broad, robust, and durable protection against the specific viruses targeted. Icosavax’s lead program is a combination vaccine candidate targeting respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV), and its pipeline includes additional programs in influenza and severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Icosavax was formed in 2017 to advance the breakthrough VLP technology from the Institute for Protein Design at the University of Washington with the goal to discover, develop, and commercialize vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax is located in Seattle.

