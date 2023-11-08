Erasca to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancer, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in November 2023. Management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings.



Jefferies London Healthcare Conference (November 14 – 16, 2023)

Location: Waldorf Hilton, London, UK

Format: Fireside Chat

Date and Time: Wednesday, November 15, 2:30-2:55 PM GMT

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff287/eras

6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference (November 28 – 30, 2023)

Location: Kimpton Epic Hotel, Miami, FL

Format: Fireside Chat

Date and Time: Tuesday, November 28, 11:15-11:35 AM ET

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/evercore39/eras

An archived replay of the events will be available for 30 days following the webcast at Erasca.com/events.

About Erasca

At Erasca, our name is our mission: To erase cancer. We are a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Our company was co-founded by leading pioneers in precision oncology and RAS targeting to create novel therapies and combination regimens designed to comprehensively shut down the RAS/MAPK pathway for the treatment of cancer. We have assembled what we believe to be the deepest RAS/MAPK pathway-focused pipeline in the industry. We believe our team’s capabilities and experience, further guided by our scientific advisory board which includes the world’s leading experts in the RAS/MAPK pathway, uniquely position us to achieve our bold mission of erasing cancer.

