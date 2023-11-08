AgEagle Aerial Systems Engages CORE IR for Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications Services

CORE IR to Support Strategic Communications in Conjunction with Corporate Development Activities

WICHITA, Kan., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry-leading provider of full stack flight hardware, sensors and software for commercial and government use, today announces it has retained CORE IR, a leading investor relations, public relations and strategic advisory firm, to assist the Company with investor relations and shareholder communications services.

AgEagle CEO, Barrett Mooney, commented, “We believe CORE IR’s integrated approach to communications and investor engagement will help AgEagle to expand our breadth of both institutional and retail investors while clearly articulating our story to the public at large. We have a truly unique story that we feel will continue to be well received as we continue our efforts to meet growing global demand for our advanced autonomous robotics solutions from the government/defense and commercial markets.”

CORE IR will focus on expanding market awareness for AgEagle Aerial Systems, conveying the Company's business model and growth strategies to the institutional and retail investment communities. CORE IR specializes in leveraging the most effective investment, growth and exposure strategies for small to mid-sized publicly traded and privately-held companies through an integrated approach to relationship development and corporate communications.

“CORE IR is a great fit for AgEagle, as the depth of our team’s experience and capabilities will serve the Company’s investor relations goals well by expanding outreach, leveraging our tailored strategies to raise market awareness and engaging with the investment communities. We look forward to a strong strategic partnership that facilitates improved communications and supports shareholder value creation,” added Scott Gordon, president of CORE IR.

About CORE IR

Headquartered in Garden City, New York, CORE IR is comprised of senior market and practice leaders with expertise in Institutional and Retail investor relations and integrated corporate communications and capital markets advisory services. CORE IR provides proprietary integrated Investor and Public Relations Solutions that yield targeted exposure for small to mid-sized companies. For more information, please visit www.coreir.com.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack drone solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars, or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations

UAVS@ageagle.com

Media Relations

media@ageagle.com