Ocular Therapeutix™ to Present at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced that it will participate at the following conferences:

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Fireside Chat Time: 3:00 PM GMT
Location: Waldorf Hilton, London, UK

BTIG 3rd Annual Ophthalmology Day
Fireside Chat Date: Monday, November 27, 2023
Fireside Chat Time: 12:30 PM ET
Location: Virtual

Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Fireside Chat Time: 1:00 PM ET
Location: The Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY

Management will be available throughout the day for investor meetings at all three conferences. If you plan to attend at least one of the conferences and are interested in meeting with management, please contact your BTIG, Jefferies, or Piper Sandler representative.

A live webcast of the fireside chats can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at investors.ocutx.com.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology ELUTYX™. Ocular Therapeutix’s first commercial drug product, DEXTENZA®, is an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. Ocular Therapeutix’s earlier stage development assets include: AXPAXLI (axitinib intravitreal implant), currently in a pivotal Phase 3 trial for wet AMD and a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy; OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant), currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and OTX-CSI (cyclosporine intracanalicular insert) for the chronic treatment of dry eye disease and OTX-DED (dexamethasone intracanalicular insert) for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, both of which have completed Phase 2 clinical trials.

Investors
Ocular Therapeutix
Donald Notman
Chief Financial Officer
dnotman@ocutx.com

or

ICR Westwicke
Chris Brinzey, 339-970-2843
Managing Director
chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

Media
ICR Westwicke
Ben Shannon, 443-213-0495
ben.shannon@westwicke.com


