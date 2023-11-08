BEZTAK WINS BEST RETAIL PROJECT FOR UPTOWN ANN ARBOR AT INAUGURAL DBUSINESS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE AWARDS

Farmington Hills, MI, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beztak announced today that the Company was the recipient of the first-ever DBusiness Commercial Real Estate Award, in the Best Retail Lease or Project category at Uptown Ann Arbor.

Uptown Ann Arbor is a mixed use residential and retail development located in Pittsfield Township, serving the greater Ann Arbor area. Uptown Ann Arbor has two mixed use retail buildings that contain 17,280 square feet of ground floor retail immediately adjacent to the residential buildings.

“It is truly an honor to be named the winner for Best Retail Lease or Project at the Commercial Real Estate Awards,” said Sam Beznos, President & CEO of Beztak Companies. “Our team is deeply passionate about the evolution of the company and the communities we serve, and are fueled by innovation, integrity, and the belief that together we can create communities that help neighborhoods thrive. We are proud to earn this recognition as part of our commitment to excellence”.

DBusiness magazine’s Commercial Real Estate Awards program honors metro Detroit’s top projects, transactions, dealmakers, and industry executives in 2022. All finalists will be featured in the November/December 2023 issue of DBusiness, online at DBusiness.com, and were honored at an exclusive awards event at The Godfrey Hotel in Detroit on November 2nd.

The retail shopping center provides excellent street visibility along Ann-Arbor-Saline Road, the primary north-south artery providing access to downtown Ann Arbor and the University of Michigan Campus, which is just a short drive away. Current tenants include Marco’s Pizza, Beyond Juice, Banfield Pet Hospital, The Great Greek, Stretch Lab, Detroit Wing Company, and PAINT Nail Bar.

The adjoining 200 unit apartment community at Uptown Ann Arbor is over 219,000 square feet, featuring an urban inspired cityscape architecture with sleek and contemporary designed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, lofts, and townhomes. The apartments incorporate luxury wide plank, wood-style flooring, quartz countertops, and full-size washer and dryers. In addition to the convenience of on-site restaurants and retail, the pet-friendly community boasts amenities such as an artfully landscaped swimming pool with large veranda, state-of-the art-clubhouse with private club caliber fitness center, and gourmet coffee bar.

Beztak currently manages retail centers, office buildings, industrial/research buildings and campuses in Michigan, Florida, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Arizona.

For more information, please visit https://beztak.com/commercial/uptown-ann-arbor/

###

About Beztak Companies

For more than seven decades, Beztak has developed, built, managed, and invested in luxury residential, senior living, commercial and industrial real estate throughout the United States. Today, Beztak owns and manages a diverse portfolio multi-family residential and senior living real estate and continues to develop and construct new properties around the country, as well as renovate existing properties to add value or reposition them in the market. Beztak also offers comprehensive and customizable fee-based property management services for companies seeking to generate higher revenues from their assets while improving overall performance.

Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, Beztak has offices in Boca Raton, Florida and Tucson, Arizona, with communities currently located in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Washington DC. For more information, visit http://beztak.com /.

