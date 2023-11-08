Submit Release
Rapid7 to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in extended risk and threat detection, today announced that management will be presenting at the following conferences:

  • The 2023 RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference in New York, NY. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. EST.
  • The Nasdaq 49th Investor Conference in London, UK. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. GMT.

The presentations will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time, under the “Events and Presentations” section on the Company’s investor relations website at investors.rapid7.com.

About Rapid7
Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7’s comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management and threat detection to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on Twitter.

Investor Contact:
Elizabeth Chwalk
Director, Investor Relations
investors@rapid7.com
(617) 865-4277

Press contact:
Kelly Crummey
Corporate Communications
press@rapid7.com
(617) 921-8089


