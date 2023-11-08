Operational Security Solutions (OSS) Announces Attendance at MJBizCon Las Vegas

Premier Risk Management Company to Attend Leading Cannabis Industry Event in Las Vegas

FRESNO, CA, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Operational Security Solutions (“OSS”), the premier provider of full-spectrum risk management services with specialization in secure cash management and logistics, cannabis-specific compliance services, security consulting, and facility hardening, announced today its attendance of MJBizCon, the largest cannabis conference and expo. The conference will take place November 28 - December 1, 2023, at Las Vegas Convention Center.

Operational Security Solutions (OSS), a company providing their clients, highly regulated businesses and financial institutions, with comprehensive solutions that address security and compliance challenges, intends to schedule meetings with interested media and potential partners to discuss the industry’s need for banking, compliance and CIT services.

OSS has rapidly ascended to industry leadership within just one year of unveiling their momentous expansion to the East Coast, where they have forged strategic partnerships with high-risk enterprises in burgeoning markets. The Company is committed to helping businesses across the US establish effective risk management solutions.

OSS executives will be on site to provide comprehensive insights and solutions on the following crucial aspects:

Regulatory Compliance Excellence

Mitigating Insider Threats

Third-Party Vendor Risk Management Mastery

Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Expertise

Bolstering Supply Chain Security

East Coast Expansion & Emerging Security Markets

“We look forward to attending MJBizCon alongside other industry leaders,” Rob Russell, OSS Director of Sales and Marketing, said. “OSS’ first priority is to educate conference attendees on the unique security and compliance issues that face the cannabis industry, and as new legislation is starting to develop at the federal level, being prepared for adverse events is critical for the safety of cannabis businesses, their employees and customers.”

To meet with any of the OSS executives in attendance at MJBizCon, please contact oss@cmwmedia.com.

About Operational Security Solutions

Operational Security Solutions (OSS) was assembled in 2017 by a team of former law enforcement, military and federal service professionals to support the security and banking needs of the legal cannabis industry. OSS was started by professionals that have spent their previous careers battling against the harms done by the illicit narcotics trade -- but have now founded a security and risk management company for the legitimate, legal cannabis industry. OSS breaks down the real risks for an industry that has limited access to banking services and provides the solutions needed from long years of law enforcement and government experience.

