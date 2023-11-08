Lewis & Ellis Partners with Novacap to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

Strategic partnership announces a transformative era of growth and innovation for leading actuarial consulting firm Lewis & Ellis

DALLAS, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lewis & Ellis, a leading full-service actuarial consulting firm with a significant presence across North America, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Novacap, one of North America’s leading private equity firms, to support its strategic growth and innovation initiatives.



Established in 1968, innovative thinking and use of technology has been a cornerstone of Lewis & Ellis’s ability to provide cost-effective solutions to difficult problems its clients face in their markets today. Lewis & Ellis offers specialized actuarial consulting services to a wide array of clients, from global corporations to regional and mid-sized companies. Lewis & Ellis’s actuaries serve clients in sectors such as life, health, and property and casualty insurance, along with providing consulting services for financial examinations, regulatory compliance, life settlements, risk management, litigation support, and more. Known for its leading expertise in life and health insurance, the firm recently strengthened its capabilities in the property and casualty insurance field with two acquisitions, further solidifying its positioning in the industry.

"Partnering with Novacap excites us and sets Lewis & Ellis on a trajectory for significant business expansion. Our national presence, use of technology, and expert team distinguish us from our competitors. We emphasize agility, adaptability, and our unwavering commitment to delivering tailored solutions," commented Cabe Chadick, FSA, MAAA, President & Managing Principal of Lewis & Ellis. "With this partnership, we are amplifying our investment in our team, technology, and capabilities for the future."

"Lewis & Ellis offers a compelling platform within the actuarial consulting and services sector. We have invested in a promising organization with a full suite of services, ambitious growth plans, thought leadership, an exceptionally talented team, and unrivalled client tenure," said Marcel Larochelle, FSA, FCIA, Managing Partner at Novacap and a fellow credentialed actuary. "We are excited to help Lewis & Ellis scale its existing services and build new solutions for a dynamic marketplace."

Piper Sandler & Co. served as the exclusive financial advisor, and Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP served as the legal advisor to Lewis & Ellis.

Foley & Lardner LLP acted as the legal advisor to Novacap.

About Lewis & Ellis

For more information, please visit www.lewisellis.com.

About Novacap

Founded in 1981, Novacap is a leading North American private equity firm with over C$8B of AUM that has invested in more than 100 platform companies and completed more than 150 add-on acquisitions. Applying its sector-focused approach since 2007 in Industries, TMT, Financial Services, and Digital Infrastructure, Novacap’s deep domain expertise can accelerate company growth and create long-term value. With experienced, dedicated investment and operations teams as well as substantial capital, Novacap has the resources and knowledge that help build world-class businesses. Novacap has offices in Montreal, Toronto, and New York.

For more information, please visit www.novacap.ca.

