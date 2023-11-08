SIOS Technology Announces New Integration with Milestone Systems’ Video Management System to Ensure Continuous Access to Live and Recorded Surveillance Video

SIOS LifeKeeper for Windows verified with Milestone XProtect platform

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp., an industry leader in application high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR), today announced the release of a verified integrated solution with Milestone Systems, a world-leading provider of open platform IP video management software (VMS). The new integration between Milestone XProtect platform and SIOS LifeKeeper for Windows guarantees continuous access to the surveillance system's control and configuration capabilities, preventing disruptions and enhancing operational efficiency.



Milestone xProtect enables companies in a range of industries, including building security, airport access control and traffic management, to centralize their video management surveillance to protect people and property, ensuring staff can easily monitor activity and that proactive or reactive measures can be quickly set in motion. SIOS LifeKeeper for Windows provides reliable, easy-to-use, high availability for Milestone xProtect which uses Microsoft SQL Server as one of its critical components.

“SIOS LifeKeeper provides a robust HA solution for protection of key Milestone components, and flexible deployment,” said Margaret Hoagland, VP Global Sales and Marketing, SIOS Technology. “SIOS LifeKeeper empowers organizations relying on video data to ensure uninterrupted operations, data integrity, and seamless access to their surveillance systems.”

SIOS LifeKeeper extends its protection to critical Milestone components, such as the Milestone Management Server, which is responsible for the central management and administration of the xProtect system. By ensuring high availability for the Management Server, SIOS LifeKeeper guarantees continuous access to the surveillance system's control and configuration capabilities.

SIOS LifeKeeper offers flexibility in deploying Milestone xProtect by eliminating the requirement for separating the Management Server from SQL Server. Organizations have the option to run both servers on the same physical machines or distribute them across separate servers, based on their specific requirements and resource availability. This flexibility simplifies the architecture design and provides administrators with more options to optimize performance and resource allocation.

SIOS LifeKeeper for Windows joins SIOS DataKeeper Cluster Edition as a Milestone verified product.

