WES KUSSMAUL CONFRONTS THE NAKED SECURITY EMPEROR AT NATIONAL IT CONFERENCE
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his upcoming presentation at C-Vision International’s Future of IT CIO Summit Conference in New York on the 16th of November, Wes Kussmaul will call attention to the unpleasant fact that security is not working.
Citing another company’s full-page Wall Street Journal ads with headlines such as WE WILL SPEND $160B THIS YEAR ON SECURITY SOLUTIONS THAT ARE FAILING TO PROTECT US and WHY IS CYBERSECURITY GETTING WORSE, Kussmaul will show that most security technology is built on a flawed assumption that dates back to the seventies. Meanwhile, a technology and methodology built on a different assumption has been hiding in plain sight since the same decade.
Kussmaul will compare online digital security with the physical security used in an office building, noting that we don’t ask lobby receptionists to identify the intentions and character of visitors as they walk through the door. Still, rather, we ask them to get some ID, establishing accountability. Kussmaul will show that determining the intentions and character of a sender of a stream of bits is equally futile; thus, online security should similarly be built on accountability. Yet most attempts at security are still a cops-and-robbers game, a futile quest to catch phishers and thieves in the act.
Kussmaul will then discuss a relevant and important invention, also from the seventies, from the same British signal’s intelligence agency where decades earlier Alan Turing’s team had shortened World War II by cracking the German Enigma code; plus, other infrastructural elements that made it practical for the enterprise.
Wes Kussmaul is the author of four books on accountability-based security, including Don’t Get Norteled.
Click on the link to save your spot for the event: https://www.cvisionintl.com/events/summit/2023-nov-16-national-summit-nyc/
Reliable Identities is a member enterprise of The Authenticity Alliance that brings identity reliability to enterprise networks everywhere.
https://www.reliableidentities.com/
Esther Ibrahim
