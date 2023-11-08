Dundee Precious Metals Announces Appointment of Robert M. Bosshard to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (“DPM” or “the Company”) today announced that it has appointed Mr. Robert M. Bosshard to the Board of Directors (“the Board”) of DPM, effective December 1, 2023.



“We are very pleased to welcome Bob Bosshard to the Board of Directors. His significant expertise in finance, capital markets and risk management will be a valuable addition to the Company,” said Peter Gillin, Chair of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Bosshard has over 40 years of experience in finance, capital markets, risk management and environment, social and governance reporting. Prior to retiring as partner in 2016, he had a multi-decade career with PricewaterhouseCoopers, both in Canada and the United Kingdom, and brings significant experience working with Canadian and U.S. public companies as well as a deep understanding of global business practices and accounting standards. He currently serves as the Chair of the Canadian Auditing and Assurance Standards Board, which has the authority and responsibility to set standards for quality management, audit, sustainability assurance, other assurance and related services engagements and guidance in Canada. He has also served on the Board of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada as well as a variety of community organizations.

Mr. Bosshard is a Fellow Chartered Accountant (U.K.), Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Accountant, and holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Accounting and Finance from Lancaster University, United Kingdom, and is a member of the Canadian Institute of Corporate Directors.

