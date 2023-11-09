Lynxspring Announces 2023 Partner Excellence and Achievement Award Recipients
Lynxspring Announces 2023 Partner Excellence and Achievement Award Recipients
Lee’s Summit, MO. Lynxspring, a premier developer and provider of open software and hardware platforms, solutions, and services for smarter buildings, equipment control, and device-to-enterprise integration, announced the recipients of their 2023 Partner Excellence and Achievement Awards. Award winners were announced during Lynxspring’s Forward Together Partner Conference recently held October 23-25, 2023. These companies and individuals represent some of the most innovative and impactful individuals and organizations in the building automation and integration business today.
Lynxspring continually recognizes business and technology partner excellence from organizations and professionals who have demonstrated dedication to delivering exceptional experiences, driving innovation, and delivering standards of excellence.
The Partner Excellence and Achievement Awards celebrate achievements around solution delivery, creativity, and stand-out contributions over the past year. They recognize organizations and individuals who help deliver building automation, control and integration solutions using products and solutions from Lynxspring.
Lynxspring recognized the following recipients:
Partner Longevity
L-M Service Co., Inc., Pennsauken Township, NJ
Electrical Automation Services, Inc., Pasadena, MD
Rising Star
Southland Controls, LLC, Newnan, GA
Carwile Mechanical, Cookeville, TN
Partner Leadership
Facility Solutions Group, Austin, TX
NexRev, Plano, TX
Masters Building Solutions, Madison, WI
JENEsys Edge® Achiever
Electrical Automation Services, Inc., Pasadena, MD
CM3 Building Solutions, Fort Washington, PA
JENEsys Edge® Use Case
Althoff Industries, Inc., Crystal Lake, IL
Smart Building Solutions, Miami, FL
Lynxspring Spirit
Gary Ament, Facility Solutions Group, Austin TX
Gus Bauder, Cochrane Supply, Dallas, TX
Public/Federal Impact
The Building People, LLC, Leesburg, VA
FSM Controls, LLC, Tallahassee, FL
Dewberry Design Builder, Inc., Raleigh, NC
Valuable Voice and Feedback
Jeff Houpt, Automation Integrated, Oklahoma City, OK
Partner Created Solution or Service
EVauto, Atlanta, GA
Enxchange, McKinney, TX
“As their building technology automation and integration provider, we take pride in seeing our partners set new standards and exemplify delivery and service excellence,” said Marc Petock, Lynxspring’s Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer.
“Our mission is to provide partners with innovative products and services so they can navigate complexity and create value and solutions within their organizations. We are privileged to be able to celebrate these examples of excellence and outstanding achievement.”
About Lynxspring
Founded in 2002, and embracing open software and hardware platforms, Lynxspring develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports edge-to-enterprise solutions and IP technology that create smarter buildings, smarter equipment, and smarter solutions. The company's technologies, products and services provide connectivity, control, integration, interoperability, data access, aggregation and visualization enabling users to achieve operational and business outcomes. The versatility, functionality, and broad scope of the company’s product portfolio, combined with its extensive domain knowledge of the built environment, make it a powerful and economical solution for system integrators, building owners and operators, consultants, and equipment manufacturers.
Lynxspring's solutions are deployed in millions of square feet of commercial and government settings in the United States and internationally.
More information about Lynxspring is available at: https://www.lynxspring.com.
