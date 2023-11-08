A conference dedicated to the city of Ashgabat

On November 8, 2023, a solemn conference was held at the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan on the occasion of the inclusion of the city Ashgabat in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the category “Design”.

The event was attended by representatives of the Mejlis and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, a number of ministries, state agencies and public organizations of the country, academic staff and students, and representatives of mass-media.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan M.Byashimova noted that in the foreign policy strategy of Turkmenistan under the leadership of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, great attention is paid to effective cooperation with authoritative international organizations, primarily with the UN and its specialized institutions and agencies.

Apart from that, the constructive partnership of our state with UNESCO was stressed. In this context was stated that the inclusion of Ashgabat on October 31 of this year on World Cities Day by the Director General of the Organization in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the category “Design” is another achievement in the framework of fruitful interaction, and also recognition of the white marble capital of Turkmenistan as a beautiful, technologically advanced and unique example of architecture and urban planning art.

During the speeches were also noted that large-scale urban development projects initiated by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, are now being actively implemented.

At the end of the conference, the participants expressed sincere gratitude to the Arkadag and the President of Turkmenistan, who have been doing a great work to further increase the international authority of Turkmenistan.