Dental Consumables Market Revenue to Cross $55.79 Billion, Globally, by 2028 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The global dental consumables market is growing at a CAGR of 9% from 2022 to 2028.

Pune, India, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental consumables are the tools used by dentists to examine, manipulate, treat, restore and remove teeth or other oral structures. Dental consumables include dental products, dental materials, implants, and others.

According to our new research study on “ Dental Consumables Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product [Dental Restoration Products (Dental Implants, Dental Prosthetics, CAD/CAM Restoration Consumables, and Dental Restoration Materials), Orthodontics (Clear Aligners/Removable Braces, Fixed Braces, and Others), Periodontics (Dental Anesthetics, Dental Hemostats, and Dental Sutures), Infection Control (Sanitizing Gel, Personal Protective Wear, and Disinfectants), Endodontics (Shaping & Cleaning Consumables, Access Preparation Consumables, and Obturation Consumables), Whitening Products (In-Office Whitening Products and Take-Home Whitening Products), Finishing & Polishing Products (Prophylaxis Products and Fluorides), and Others] and End User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Others),” the dental consumables market share is expected to grow from $33.18 billion in 2022 to $55.79 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2022 to 2028.





Download Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003492







Global Dental Consumables Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION; 3M; Straumann AG; Vannini Dental Industry; PLANMECA OY; DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.; HENRY SCHEIN, INC.; Medtronic; SpofaDental (Kerr Corporation); Align Technology; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; KURARAY CO., LTD.; Brasseler USA; EDGEENDO; FKG Dentaire SARL and Ivoclar Vivadent AG are among the key companies operating in the dental consumables market. Leading players are adopting strategies such as the launch of new products, expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base for tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In March 2022, the integration of CBCT scan data into digital treatment planning gives doctors the control and confidence to leverage their expertise and expand treatment to all types of malocclusion, including ortho-restorative cases with implant site preparation, deciding upon different treatment planning options (such as expansion versus extraction), as well as teen cases to navigate impacted or unerupted teeth,” said Dr. Graham Gardner, an orthodontist in Richmond, Virginia. “Treatment planning using a patient’s real roots is a game changer. The amount of additional information and the insights it provides is transformational now that can account for individual root and bone characteristics. The proactive treatment planning to do with Invisalign clear aligners makes it even better suited to integrate this, as design the treatment plan upfront instead of reacting to its effects like generally do with fixed appliances.

In June 2022, A global leader in health technology, announced the publication of its Future Health Index (FHI) 2022 report: ‘Healthcare hits reset: Priorities shift as healthcare leaders navigate a changed world’. Now in its seventh year, the Future Health Index 2022 report, based on proprietary research from almost 3,000 respondents conducted across 15 countries, explores how healthcare leaders are harnessing the power of data and digital technology as they look to address their key challenges coming out of the pandemic.





Rising Incidence of Dental Problems

The incidence of dental and oral conditions such as tooth canal infection, dry mouth, tooth loss, cavities, and dental trauma is rising worldwide. Periodontal diseases, injuries, tooth decay, and accidents are among the major causes of tooth loss. According to Global Burden of Diseases Study, the oral disease affected approximately 3.5 billion people globally, and dental caries and periodontal disease are the 11th most prevalent disease on a global level in 2019. The increasing prevalence rate of dental problems such as crooked teeth, spaces between teeth, overbites, and teeth overcrowding is creating the demand for dental consumables to treat such conditions. For instance, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the US, approximately 47.2% of the adults over 30 years of age have some periodontal disease, and it increases with age; approximately 70.1% of adults over the age of 65 years have periodontal disease in 2020.

Furthermore, with the increasing prevalence rate of dental problems among the large population, especially among children, the governments are taking initiatives to increase awareness and provide dental services under various government schemes for treatment. For instance, in the UK, child dental care is covered under National Health services and funded by the government. Similarly, Australia has National Oral Health Plan 2014-2024 to ensure healthy teeth and mouth for the Australian population. Thus, the rising prevalence of dental problems and government initiatives are creating demand for the dental consumables, which, in turn, drive the growth of the dental consumables market.









Global Dental Consumables Market – Segmentation Overview:

Based on end users, the global dental consumables market is segmented into dental hospitals and clinics, dental laboratories, and others. In 2022, the dental hospitals and clinics segment held the largest share of the market and expected to anticipate the highest CAGR of 9.1% during 2022 to 2028. The hospital is a complicated organization and an institute that provides health to people through complicated but specialized scientific equipment and a team of trained staff educated in the problems of modern medical science. They are all coordinated together for the common goal of restoring and maintain good health. Hospitals serve a significant role by providing an extensive range of medical services to the patient population suffering from a wide variety of diseases.

The growth of the hospital segment is attributed to increasing prevalence of orthodontic disorders and dental malocclusion, rising awareness about aesthetic value of smiling and increasing per capita income are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The growth of market is also governed by the increasing number of hospitals proving dental services in the developed as well as developing countries.

Based on product, the global dental consumables market is segmented dental restoration products, orthodontics, periodontics, infection control, endodontics, whitening products, finishing and polishing products and others. In 2022, the dental restoration products segment held the largest share of the market, however, orthodontics segment of dental consumables market is expected to expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.5% during 2022 to 2028. Orthodontics is a division of dental medicine that deals with the identification, prevention, supervision, intervention and correction of the various type of dental irregularities. The professional deals with orthodontics also called as orthodontist. The main function of the orthodontics is the proper aligned the abnormal aligned teeth and jaws with the help of braces. The braces are available in two types fixed or removable. Removable braces are quite prominent among youths and children due to their aesthetic properties. The therapy almost took several months to years depending upon the condition of the patients or the treatment plan.

Rising number of patients with malocclusions, jaw diseases and jaw pain and are one of the major factors which assists in driving the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing expenditure in coupled with expanding middle class population in various developing countries is the of the factor driving factor the growth of the market.

Technological advancement and distribution strategies in the field of orthodontic also helps to bring the huge growth avenues during the forecasted years. For instance: On May 2022, Ormco Corporation, which is a global leader and innovator of orthodontic products and solutions, announces sole distribution of the improved OrthoPulse Gen.2 medical device in the U.S. OrthoPulse is a clinically proven and FDA-approved medical device using low levels of light energy to stimulate the bone surrounding the roots of teeth and facilitate tooth movement, accelerating orthodontic treatment with fixed braces and clear aligners by up to 50%.





Order a Copy of this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003492







The increasing prevalence of malocclusion across the globe is expected to drive demand for hospital segment during the forecast period. For instance, according to Indian Journal of Dental Research the prevalence of malocclusion in India varies from 20-43% percent. Thus, the increasing prevalence of malocclusion is expected to fuel the growth of hospital segment as well as of the orthodontic supplies market.

Moreover, the presence of hospitals that provide dental services is likely to support segment growth during the forecast period. For instance, Mount Sinai Health System is a network of hospitals in New York city offers various services related to dentistry and oral surgery. The dentistry department of hospital has expertise in general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, orthodontic, periodontic, and endodontic services. In addition, Birmingham Dental Hospital, UK. Offers a unique range of dental services for the people and the services provided by the hospital include restorative dentistry, oral surgery, orthodontics, and other services. Thus, owing to above mentioned factors the segment is expected to witness growth opportunities.





Global Dental Consumables Market – Regional Overview:

In North America, the US is the largest market for dental consumables The growth in North America is characterized by rapid technological advancements in the field of dentistry due to the rising prevalence of dental problems and rising government support through the dental coverage for dental services across the countries such as Canada, Mexico, and the US.

Oral health disparities are profound in the US. Despite major improvements in oral health for the population, dental health disparities exist for many racial and ethnic groups by socioeconomic status, gender, age, and geographic location. Dental diseases are one of the most preventable public health challenges among chronic health conditions in the US. Oral care is becoming more advanced and smarter in the country. According to the CDC, adults aged 35–44 with less than a high school education experience untreated tooth decay nearly three times that of adults with at least some college education. Moreover, 47.2% of US adults have some form of periodontal disease. In adults aged 65 and older, 70.1% have periodontal disease. The significant prevalence of dental diseases is propelling the growth of the dental consumables market in the US.

Furthermore, market players are adopting organic and inorganic strategies for market development. For instance, in September 2021, Straumann Group announced a strategic partnership with Aspen Dental Management, Inc. (ADMI) to provide dental implant solutions, abutments, and CAD/CAM options to more than 1000 ADMI and affiliated workplaces throughout 45 US states. As a part of the agreement, Straumann Group will supply Aspen Dental-supported and ClearChoice-supported independent practices with a wide variety of dental implants and CAD/CAM solutions. Furthermore, in January 2021, by introducing the Xeal and TiUltra surfaces in the US, Nobel Biocare invited dental practitioners to join the Mucointegration era. These novel surfaces are used on implants and abutments to improve tissue integration at every level. Thus, the factors mentioned above support the market growth.









Go through further research published by The Insight Partners:

Dental Market - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Dental Surgery Instruments Market - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Dental Restorative Market - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2030









About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: