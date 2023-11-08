Latitude Uranium Announces C$5,000,000 Bought Deal Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latitude Uranium Inc. (“LUR” or the “Company”) (CSE: LUR, OTCQB: LURAF, FRA: EI1) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc. to act as co-lead underwriter and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters including Haywood Securities Inc., as co-lead underwriter (collectively, the “Underwriters”), pursuant to which the Underwriters will purchase for resale 22,727,273 flow-through units of the Company (each, a “FT Unit”) at a price of C$0.22 per FT Unit (the “Offering Price”) on a “bought deal” private placement basis for gross proceeds of C$5,000,000 (the “Offering”).

Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of LUR (each, a “FT Share”) to be issued as a “flow-through share” within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (“ITA”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a “Warrant Share”) at a price of C$0.30 per Warrant Share at any time on or before the date which is 24 months after the closing date of the Offering.

The Company has granted the Underwriters an option to purchase for resale up to 4,545,455 additional FT Units at the Offering Price to raise additional gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000 (the “Over-Allotment Option”). The Over-Allotment Option will be exercisable in whole or in part, up to 48 hours prior to the closing date of the Offering.

The proceeds from the issuance of FT Shares are expected to be used to incur eligible “Canadian exploration expenses” as defined in the ITA that will qualify as “flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures” as defined in the ITA and LUR will renounce the Canadian exploration expenses (on a pro rata basis) to each subscriber of FT Units with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2023 in accordance with the ITA.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about November 28, 2023, and is subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four-month and one day from the closing date of the Offering. The proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used for exploration of the Company’s Angilak Project in Nunavut and Central Mineral Belt properties in central Labrador.

In connection with the Offering, the Underwriters will receive a cash commission equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and that number of non-transferable broker warrants (the “Broker Warrants”) as is equal to 6.0% of the aggregate number of FT Units sold under the Offering. Each Broker Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of C$0.30 per share for a period of 24 months after the closing date of the Offering.

None of the securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

About Latitude Uranium Inc.

Latitude Uranium is exploring and developing two district-scale uranium projects in Canada. Our primary focus is expanding the resource base at Angilak, which ranks amongst the highest-grade uranium deposits globally, outside of the Athabasca. Additionally, we are advancing the CMB Project, situated in the prolific Central Mineral Belt in central Labrador adjacent to the Michelin Deposit, with numerous occurrences of uranium, copper and potential IOCG style mineralization.

