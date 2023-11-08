Blade Air Mobility Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

Third quarter ended September 30, 2023 net cash from operating activities of $2.0 million, achieving positive Free Cash Flow (1) of $1.3 million in Q3 2023, an $8.4 million increase in net cash from operating activities and a $7.8 million increase in Free Cash Flow versus Q3 2022

Continued progress on strategic objectives including: Implementation of on-tarmac security screening for connections to commercial airlines at Nice International Airport in France The opening of an exclusive heliport in Atlantic City The launch of a new organ placement service for our Medical customers Our Canadian operator, Helijet, placed an order for the Beta Technologies Electric Vertical Aircraft



NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDE, "Blade" or the "Company"), today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

GAAP QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS (in thousands except percentages, unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 % Change Revenue $ 71,442 $ 45,722 56.3 % Cost of revenue 55,863 36,456 53.2 % Software development 1,076 2,026 (46.9 )% General and administrative 19,265 15,812 21.8 % Selling and marketing 2,686 1,856 44.7 % Total operating expenses 78,890 56,150 40.5 % Loss from operations (7,448 ) (10,428 ) (28.6 )% Net income (loss) $ 289 $ (9,245 ) NM* Passenger net income (loss) $ 801 $ (416 ) NM* Medical net (loss) income $ (85 ) $ 999 NM* Unallocated corporate expenses and software development $ (8,164 ) $ (11,011 ) (25.9 )%





NON-GAAP(1) QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS (in thousands except percentages, unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Change GAAP Revenue $ 71,442 $ 45,722 56.3 % GAAP Cost of revenue 55,863 36,456 53.2 % Flight Profit 15,579 9,266 68.1 % Flight Margin 21.8 % 20.3 % +154bps Adjusted Corporate Expense 14,792 13,814 7.1 % Adjusted Corporate Expense as a percentage of Revenue 20.7 % 30.2 % -950bps Adjusted EBITDA $ 787 $ (4,548 ) NM* Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Revenue 1.1 % (9.9 )% NM* Passenger Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,777 $ 1,472 88.7 % Medical Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,346 $ 1,495 123.8 % Adjusted unallocated corporate expenses and software development $ (5,336 ) $ (7,515 ) (29.0 %) *Percentage not meaningful

"We are very pleased to deliver our first quarter of positive Free Cash Flow and Adjusted EBITDA while maintaining rapid revenue growth in both the Passenger and Medical segments," said Rob Wiesenthal, Blade's Chief Executive Officer. "Importantly, we've continued progress on strategic growth initiatives. We are especially pleased that our flagship urban air mobility service, Blade Airport, enjoyed continued improved financial performance with profitable passenger seat utilization for the first time during Q3 2023 while continuing its very strong growth in average check out price per seat."

At Nice International Airport, the opening of an on-tarmac security checkpoint will enable our fliers to bypass crowded terminals and proceed directly to their commercial airline gate. In Atlantic City, we've partnered with Ocean Casino to create an exclusive Blade heliport, allowing our fliers to land directly at the casino," added Wiesenthal

"Our turn to profitability this quarter highlights the results of our strong execution on growth initiatives coupled with relentless focus on cost efficiencies as we shrunk Adjusted Unallocated Corporate Expenses by 29.0% while still growing revenue 56% in Q3 2023 versus the prior year period," said Will Heyburn, Blade's Chief Financial Officer. "This hard work continues as we remain committed to expanding Flight Profit margins, optimizing our cost base and adding profitable new business lines like our new organ matching service to maximize Free Cash Flow generation. As a result, in 2024 we expect significant year-over-year improvement in Adjusted EBITDA; we plan to provide an outlook for 2024 and 2025 as part of our Q4 2023 earnings release."

"We have made great progress in optimizing our aircraft capacity purchase agreements to capitalize on our growing scale thus enabling Blade to benefit from the economic leverage of a more active accessible fleet. We are already seeing this translate to Flight Profit margin expansion in both our Medical and Passenger segments," stated Melissa Tomkiel, Blade's President. "This is a win-win for both our operators and our customers as we direct more flight hours to our most reliable and efficient aircraft providers."

"The launch of TOPS, our new organ placement service, comes by special request from our existing customer base," said Seth Bacon, CEO of Blade MediMobility. "This new business line brings us further upstream in the organ transplantation process by helping transplant centers determine if an organ is a match for a potential recipient. When paired with our existing logistics services, we can now provide even more seamless engagement, simplify the communication process for our customers, and increase opportunities for additional revenue."

Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenue increased 56.3% to $71.4 million in the current quarter versus $45.7 million in the prior year period. On a pro forma basis, assuming Blade had owned Blade Europe in the comparable prior year period, revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 would have increased approximately 25.5% ( 1) on a constant currency basis.

on a constant currency basis. Flight Profit ( 1) increased 68.1% to $15.6 million in the current quarter versus $9.3 million in the prior year period, driven by strong growth in our MediMobility Organ Transport business, the contribution from our Blade Europe acquisitions, and improved profitability across our U.S. Short Distance business.

increased 68.1% to $15.6 million in the current quarter versus $9.3 million in the prior year period, driven by strong growth in our MediMobility Organ Transport business, the contribution from our Blade Europe acquisitions, and improved profitability across our U.S. Short Distance business. Flight Margin ( 1) improved to 21.8% in the current quarter from 20.3% in the prior year period, driven by increased use of dedicated aircraft in our MediMobility Organ Transport business line, which results in lower costs, the acquisition of Blade Europe, which operates at a higher average Flight Profit versus our corporate average, improved pricing and utilization in our New York by-the-seat airport transfer product, and a reduction in spot market jet charter costs, which decreased more quickly than our jet charter pricing.

improved to 21.8% in the current quarter from 20.3% in the prior year period, driven by increased use of dedicated aircraft in our MediMobility Organ Transport business line, which results in lower costs, the acquisition of Blade Europe, which operates at a higher average Flight Profit versus our corporate average, improved pricing and utilization in our New York by-the-seat airport transfer product, and a reduction in spot market jet charter costs, which decreased more quickly than our jet charter pricing. Short Distance revenue increased 48.9% to $30.4 million in the current quarter versus $20.4 million in the prior year period. Growth was driven by our acquisition of Blade Europe and growth in our other Short Distance business lines.

MediMobility Organ Transport revenue increased 65.4% to $33.4 million in the current quarter versus $20.2 million in the prior year period, driven by the addition of new transplant center customers, continued growth with existing customers, and strong market demand.

Jet and Other revenue increased 49.1% to $7.6 million in the current quarter versus $5.1 million in the prior year period driven by an increase in jet charter volume.

Adjusted EBITDA ( 1) improved to $0.8 million in the current quarter versus $(4.5) million in the prior year period, and improved as a percentage of revenues to 1.1% in the current quarter from (9.9)% in the prior year period. The improvement was driven by a 123.8% increase in Medical Segment Adjusted EBITDA to $3.3 million in the current quarter, an 88.7% increase in Passenger Segment Adjusted EBITDA to $2.8 million and a $2.2 million improvement in Adjusted Unallocated Corporate Expenses and Software Development to $(5.3) million.

improved to $0.8 million in the current quarter versus $(4.5) million in the prior year period, and improved as a percentage of revenues to 1.1% in the current quarter from (9.9)% in the prior year period. The improvement was driven by a 123.8% increase in Medical Segment Adjusted EBITDA to $3.3 million in the current quarter, an 88.7% increase in Passenger Segment Adjusted EBITDA to $2.8 million and a $2.2 million improvement in Adjusted Unallocated Corporate Expenses and Software Development to $(5.3) million. Free Cash Flow ( 1) of $1.3 million in Q3 2023 increased $7.8 million versus Q3 2022.

of $1.3 million in Q3 2023 increased $7.8 million versus Q3 2022. Ended Q3 2023 with $173.2 million in cash and short term investments.

Business Highlights and Recent Updates

Announced Trinity Organ Placement Services, or TOPS, a new Medical business line helping transplant centers determine if an organ is a match for a potential recipient.

Opened an on-tarmac security checkpoint at Nice Airport that will allow our fliers to bypass the terminal and proceed directly to the gate of their connecting flight after landing on a Blade helicopter.

Partnered with Ocean Casino to create an exclusive Blade heliport at their Atlantic City, New Jersey casino. Charter service is available today and by-the-seat service, sponsored by Ocean Casino, is planned for Spring 2024.

The operator for our Canadian business, operating as Helijet, placed an order for the Beta Technologies Alia Electric Vertical Aircraft which is expected to provide future quiet, emission-free air mobility service for Blade fliers in Canada.

____________________

(1) See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” attached to this release for further detail on adjustments to GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call starting at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 to discuss the results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

A live audio-only webcast of the call may be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.blade.com/. An archived replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for one year.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Blade believes that the non-GAAP measures discussed below, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of our reported U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") results, provide useful information to investors by providing a more focused measure of operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. The non-GAAP measures presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, Segment Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Unallocated Corporate Expenses, Corporate Expenses, Adjusted Corporate Expenses, Flight Profit, Flight Margin, Free Cash Flow and Pro forma revenue have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure in the tables within this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA - Blade reports Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. This measure excludes non-cash items or certain transactions that are not indicative of ongoing Company operating performance and / or items that management does not believe are reflective of our ongoing core operations (as shown in the table below). Blade defines Segment Adjusted EBITDA as segment net income (loss) excluding non-cash items or certain transactions that management does not believe are reflective of our ongoing core operations.

Adjusted Unallocated Corporate Expenses – Blade defines Adjusted Unallocated Corporate Expenses as expenses attributable to our Corporate expenses and software development operating segment less non-cash items or certain transactions that are not indicative of ongoing Company operating performance and / or items that management does not believe are reflective of our ongoing core operations that cannot be allocated to either of our reporting segments (Passenger and Medical). Adjusted Unallocated Corporate Expenses has the same meaning as Segment Adjusted EBITDA for our Corporate expenses and software development operating segment and is reconciled in the tables below under the caption “Reconciliation of Segment Net Income (loss) to Segment Adjusted EBITDA.”

Constant currency - The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements included here are presented in U.S. dollars. However, Blade's international operations give rise to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. To compare results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period-over-period and allow change in revenue to be evaluated without the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, Blade has included results in constant currency. These are calculated by applying the current period exchange rates to local currency reported results for both the current and prior year.

Corporate Expenses and Adjusted Corporate Expenses - Blade defines Corporate Expenses as total operating expenses excluding cost of revenue. Blade defines Adjusted Corporate Expenses as Corporate Expenses excluding non-cash items or certain transactions that are not indicative of ongoing Company operating performance and / or items that management does not believe are reflective of our ongoing core operations.

Flight Profit and Flight Margin - Blade defines Flight Profit as revenue less cost of revenue. Cost of revenue consists of flight costs paid to operators of aircraft and cars, landing fees, right-of-use ("ROU") asset amortization and internal costs incurred in generating ground transportation revenue using the Company’s owned cars. Blade defines Flight Margin for a period as Flight Profit for the period divided by revenue for the same period. Blade believes that Flight Profit and Flight Margin provide a more accurate measure of the profitability of the Company's flight and ground operations, as they focus solely on the direct costs associated with those operations.

Free Cash Flow - Blade defines Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by / (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures.

Pro forma revenue - Pro forma revenue gives effect to revenue from acquisitions that occurred after the commensurate period of the prior year as if they had been acquired on the first day of the commensurate period of the prior year. Pro forma change in revenue is calculated as the difference between the current reported GAAP revenue and the comparative period pro forma revenue. Management believes that discussing pro forma revenue contributes to the understanding of Blade's performance and trends, because it allows for comparisons of the current year period to that of prior years, normalized for the impact of acquisitions. Management believes that pro forma change in revenue assists in measuring the underlying revenue growth of our business as it stands as of the end of the current year period, which we believe provides insight into our then-current operations. Pro forma change in revenue does not represent organic revenue generated by our business as it stood at the beginning of the prior year period.

Financial Results

BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data, unaudited) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,815 $ 43,296 Restricted cash 1,459 1,127 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $148 and $0 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 21,040 10,877 Short-term investments 136,414 150,740 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,009 12,086 Total current assets 208,737 218,126 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 3,322 2,037 Investment in joint venture 390 390 Intangible assets, net 41,572 46,365 Goodwill 39,229 39,445 Operating right-of-use asset 23,290 17,692 Other non-current assets 974 970 Total assets $ 317,514 $ 325,025 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 18,768 $ 16,536 Deferred revenue 6,835 6,709 Operating lease liability, current 4,760 3,362 Total current liabilities 30,363 26,607 Non-current liabilities: Warrant liability 3,260 7,083 Operating lease liability, long-term 19,588 14,970 Deferred tax liability 1,426 1,876 Total liabilities 54,637 50,536 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022. No shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022. — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 400,000,000 authorized; 74,208,433 and 71,660,617 shares issued at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. 7 7 Additional paid in capital 386,953 375,873 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,730 2,287 Accumulated deficit (125,813 ) (103,678 ) Total stockholders' equity 262,877 274,489 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 317,514 $ 325,025





BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 71,442 $ 45,722 $ 177,702 $ 107,985 Operating expenses Cost of revenue 55,863 36,456 144,590 90,685 Software development 1,076 2,026 3,639 3,923 General and administrative 19,265 15,812 53,932 41,934 Selling and marketing 2,686 1,856 8,025 5,294 Total operating expenses 78,890 56,150 210,186 141,836 Loss from operations (7,448 ) (10,428 ) (32,484 ) (33,851 ) Other non-operating income (expense) Interest income, net 2,147 1,173 6,178 1,892 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 5,719 425 3,823 22,241 Realized loss from sales of short-term investments — (359 ) (95 ) (2,071 ) Total other non-operating income 7,866 1,239 9,906 22,062 Income (loss) before income taxes 418 (9,189 ) (22,578 ) (11,789 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 129 56 (443 ) 56 Net income (loss) $ 289 $ (9,245 ) $ (22,135 ) $ (11,845 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ — $ (0.13 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.17 ) Diluted $ — $ (0.13 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.17 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Basic 74,139,422 71,466,085 73,108,263 71,099,764 Diluted 81,006,859 71,466,085 73,108,263 71,099,764





BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net income (loss) $ 289 $ (9,245 ) $ (22,135 ) $ (11,845 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash and restricted cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,843 1,441 5,305 3,741 Stock-based compensation 3,330 1,685 9,348 5,627 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (5,719 ) (425 ) (3,823 ) (22,241 ) Realized loss from sales of short-term investments — 359 95 2,071 Realized foreign exchange loss 1 12 6 7 Accretion of interest income on held-to-maturity securities (1,692 ) (311 ) (4,716 ) (311 ) Deferred tax benefit 129 — (443 ) — Loss on disposal of property and equipment — 132 — 197 Bad debt expense 171 — 171 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,521 121 (1,104 ) (3,781 ) Accounts receivable 1,251 (337 ) (10,379 ) (4,461 ) Other non-current assets 16 93 (8 ) (1,059 ) Operating right-of-use assets/lease liabilities 44 90 421 196 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,999 2,980 4,086 4,255 Deferred revenue (3,160 ) (2,941 ) 147 (417 ) Other — (5 ) — (5 ) Net cash provided by / (used in) operating activities 2,023 (6,351 ) (23,029 ) (28,026 ) Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (48,101 ) — (48,101 ) Investment in joint venture — (190 ) — (190 ) Purchase of property and equipment (695 ) (93 ) (2,085 ) (719 ) Purchase of short-term investments — (125 ) (135 ) (578 ) Proceeds from sales of short-term investments — 39,677 20,532 248,377 Purchase of held-to-maturity investments (135,690 ) (139,911 ) (265,835 ) (139,911 ) Proceeds from maturities of held-to-maturity investments 133,350 20,000 264,537 20,000 Net cash (used in) / provided by investing activities (3,035 ) (128,743 ) 17,014 78,878 Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options 9 2 63 81 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (15 ) (154 ) (116 ) (1,165 ) Net cash used in financing activities (6 ) (152 ) (53 ) (1,084 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash balances (101 ) (16 ) (81 ) (9 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,119 ) (135,262 ) (6,149 ) 49,759 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning 39,393 188,246 44,423 3,225 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash - ending $ 38,274 $ 52,984 $ 38,274 $ 52,984 Reconciliation to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,815 $ 51,845 $ 36,815 $ 51,845 Restricted cash 1,459 1,139 1,459 1,139 Total $ 38,274 $ 52,984 $ 38,274 $ 52,984

Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Information

DISAGGREGATED REVENUE BY PRODUCT LINE (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Passenger segment Short Distance $ 30,388 $ 20,402 $ 59,997 $ 35,568 Jet and Other 7,607 5,101 23,092 22,274 Total $ 37,995 $ 25,503 $ 83,089 $ 57,842 Medical segment MediMobility Organ Transport $ 33,447 $ 20,219 94,613 50,143 Total $ 33,447 $ 20,219 $ 94,613 $ 50,143 Total Revenue $ 71,442 $ 45,722 $ 177,702 $ 107,985





SEGMENT INFORMATION: REVENUE, FLIGHT PROFIT, FLIGHT MARGIN, ADJUSTED EBITDA WITH RECONCILIATION TO TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands except percentages, unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Passenger $ 37,995 $ 25,503 $ 83,089 $ 57,842 Medical 33,447 20,219 94,613 50,143 Total Revenue $ 71,442 $ 45,722 $ 177,702 $ 107,985 Passenger $ 9,410 $ 6,094 $ 16,864 $ 9,261 Medical 6,169 3,172 16,248 8,039 Total Flight Profit $ 15,579 $ 9,266 $ 33,112 $ 17,300 Passenger 24.8 % 23.9 % 20.3 % 16.0 % Medical 18.4 % 15.7 % 17.2 % 16.0 % Total Flight Margin 21.8 % 20.3 % 18.6 % 16.0 % Passenger $ 2,777 $ 1,472 $ (2,353 ) $ (2,746 ) Medical 3,346 1,495 8,249 3,529 Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA 6,123 2,967 5,896 783 Adjusted unallocated corporate expenses and software development (5,336 ) (7,515 ) (17,281 ) (20,427 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 787 $ (4,548 ) $ (11,385 ) $ (19,644 )





RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED REVENUE TO PRO FORMA REVENUE (in thousands except percentages, unaudited)

The following unaudited pro forma financial information presents what our revenue would have been if the Blade Europe business had been acquired on July 1, 2022 and January 1, 2022 for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively. As a result, pro forma revenue includes revenue generated during periods when we did not yet own the acquired business. This unaudited pro forma financial information should not be relied upon as being indicative of the historical results that would have been obtained if the acquisition had occurred on that date, nor the results that may be obtained in the future.

Three Months Ended September 30, Total Short Distance Jet and Other MediMobility

Organ Transport Reported Revenue three months ended September 30, 2022 $ 45,722 $ 20,402 $ 5,101 $ 20,219 Impact of Blade Europe 10,969 10,969 — — Pro forma Revenue $ 56,691 $ 31,371 $ 5,101 $ 20,219 Reported Revenue three months ended September 30, 2023 $ 71,442 $ 30,388 $ 7,607 $ 33,447 Pro forma change in revenue 26.0 % (3.1 )% 49.1 % 65.4 % Impact of foreign currency translation 0.5 % 0.9 % ** ** Pro forma constant currency change in revenue 25.5 % (4.0 )% 49.1 % 65.4 % ** Percentage not applicable Nine Months Ended September 30, Total Short Distance Jet and Other MediMobility

Organ Transport Reported Revenue six months ended September 30, 2022 $ 107,985 $ 35,568 $ 22,274 $ 50,143 Impact of Blade Europe 23,369 23,369 — — Pro forma Revenue $ 131,354 $ 58,937 $ 22,274 $ 50,143 Reported Revenue three months ended September 30, 2023 $ 177,702 $ 59,997 $ 23,092 $ 94,613 Pro forma change in revenue 35.3 % 1.8 % 3.7 % 88.7 % Impact of foreign currency translation 0.2 % 0.4 % ** ** Pro forma constant currency change in revenue 35.1 % 1.4 % 3.7 % 88.7 % ** Percentage not applicable





SEATS FLOWN - ALL PASSENGER FLIGHTS (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Seats flown – all passenger flights 50,821 28,440 121,008 75,175





REVENUE, FLIGHT PROFIT, FLIGHT MARGIN, ADJUSTED CORPORATE EXPENSES, ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands except percentages, unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP Revenue $ 71,442 $ 45,722 $ 177,702 $ 107,985 GAAP Cost of Revenue 55,863 36,456 144,590 90,685 Flight Profit 15,579 9,266 33,112 17,300 Flight Margin 21.8 % 20.3 % 18.6 % 16.0 % Adjusted Corporate Expense 14,792 13,814 44,497 36,944 Adjusted Corporate Expense as a percentage of Revenue 20.7 % 30.2 % 25.0 % 34.2 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 787 $ (4,548 ) $ (11,385 ) $ (19,644 ) Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Revenue 1.1 % (9.9 )% (6.4 )% (18.2 )%





RECONCILIATION OF REVENUE LESS COST OF REVENUE TO FLIGHT PROFIT AND LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (in thousands except percentages, unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 71,442 $ 45,722 $ 177,702 $ 107,985 Cost of revenue (1) (55,863 ) (36,456 ) (144,590 ) (90,685 ) Flight Profit $ 15,579 $ 9,266 $ 33,112 $ 17,300 Flight Margin 21.8 % 20.3 % 18.6 % 16.0 % Flight Profit $ 15,579 $ 9,266 $ 33,112 $ 17,300 Reconciling items: Software development (1,076 ) (2,026 ) (3,639 ) (3,923 ) General and administrative (19,265 ) (15,812 ) (53,932 ) (41,934 ) Selling and marketing (2,686 ) (1,856 ) (8,025 ) (5,294 ) Loss from operations $ (7,448 ) $ (10,428 ) $ (32,484 ) $ (33,851 )

__________

(1) Cost of revenue consists of flight costs paid to operators of aircraft and cars, landing fees, ROU asset amortization and internal costs incurred in generating organ ground transportation revenue using the Company's owned cars.





RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES TO ADJUSTED CORPORATE EXPENSES (in thousands except percentages, unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 71,442 $ 45,722 $ 177,702 $ 107,985 Total operating expenses 78,890 56,150 210,186 141,836 Subtract: Cost of revenue 55,863 36,456 144,590 90,685 Corporate Expenses $ 23,027 $ 19,694 $ 65,596 $ 51,151 Corporate Expenses as percentage of Revenue 32.2 % 43.1 % 36.9 % 47.4 % Adjustments to reconcile Corporate Expenses to Adjusted Corporate Expenses Subtract: Depreciation and amortization 1,843 1,441 5,305 3,741 Stock-based compensation 3,330 1,685 9,348 5,627 Legal and regulatory advocacy fees (1) 217 143 640 2,054 Executive severance costs — — 265 — SOX readiness costs 145 — 180 — Contingent consideration compensation (earn-out) (2) 2,700 — 5,361 — Short-term incentive plan costs (3) — 1,250 — — M&A transaction costs — 1,361 — 2,785 Adjusted Corporate Expenses $ 14,792 $ 13,814 $ 44,497 $ 36,944 Adjusted Corporate Expenses as percentage of Revenue 20.7 % 30.2 % 25.0 % 34.2 %

__________

(1) Represents certain legal and regulatory advocacy fees for matters (primarily the proposed restrictions at East Hampton Airport and the potential operational restrictions on large jet aircraft at Westchester Airport) that we do not consider representative of legal and regulatory advocacy costs that we will incur from time to time in the ordinary course of our business. It is worth noting that we do not anticipate incurring any further legal fees related to the Westchester litigation.

(2) Represents contingent consideration compensation for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023 of $2,700 and $5,700, respectively, in connection with the Trinity acquisition in respect of 2023 results and a $339 credit recorded in connection with the settlement of the equity-based portion of Trinity's contingent consideration that was paid in the first quarter of 2023 in respect of 2022 results.

(3) In the three months ended September 30, 2022, the short-term incentive plan was approved, and accordingly, an accrual attributable to the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was recorded in the quarter. The accrual related to the six months ended June 30, 2022 was added back to the three months ended September 30, 2022 to allow for a more meaningful comparison with the current period.







RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands except percentages, unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 289 $ (9,245 ) $ (22,135 ) $ (11,845 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,843 1,441 5,305 3,741 Stock-based compensation 3,330 1,685 9,348 5,627 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (5,719 ) (425 ) (3,823 ) (22,241 ) Realized loss from sales of short-term investments — 359 95 2,071 Interest income, net (2,147 ) (1,173 ) (6,178 ) (1,892 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 129 56 (443 ) 56 Legal and regulatory advocacy fees (1) 217 143 640 2,054 Executive severance costs — — 265 — SOX readiness costs 145 — 180 — Contingent consideration compensation (earn-out) (2) 2,700 — 5,361 — Short-term incentive plan costs (3) — 1,250 — — M&A transaction costs — 1,361 — 2,785 Adjusted EBITDA $ 787 $ (4,548 ) $ (11,385 ) $ (19,644 ) Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Revenue 1.1 % (9.9 )% (6.4 )% (18.2 )%

__________

(1) Represents certain legal and regulatory advocacy fees for matters (primarily the proposed restrictions at East Hampton Airport and the potential operational restrictions on large jet aircraft at Westchester Airport) that we do not consider representative of legal and regulatory advocacy costs that we will incur from time to time in the ordinary course of our business. It is worth noting that we do not anticipate incurring any further legal fees related to the Westchester litigation.

(2) Represents contingent consideration compensation for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023 of $2,700 and $5,700, respectively, in connection with the Trinity acquisition in respect of 2023 results and a $339 credit recorded in connection with the settlement of the equity-based portion of Trinity's contingent consideration that was paid in the first quarter of 2023 in respect of 2022 results.

(3) In the three months ended September 30, 2022, the short-term incentive plan was approved, and accordingly, an accrual attributable to the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was recorded in the quarter. The accrual related to the six months ended June 30, 2022 was added back to the three months ended September 30, 2022 to allow for a more meaningful comparison with the current period.





RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY / (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by / (used in) operating activities $ 2,023 $ (6,351 ) $ (23,029 ) $ (28,026 ) Purchase of property and equipment (695 ) (93 ) (2,085 ) (719 ) Free Cash Flow $ 1,328 $ (6,444 ) $ (25,114 ) $ (28,745 )





RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT NET INCOME (LOSS) TO SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022 Passenger Medical Unallocated Corporate expenses and software development Passenger Medical Unallocated Corporate expenses and software development Segment net income (loss) $ 801 $ (85 ) $ (427 ) $ (416 ) $ 999 $ (9,828 ) Reconciling items: Depreciation and amortization 1,376 416 51 1,024 374 43 Stock-based compensation 383 315 2,632 197 92 1,396 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities — — (5,719 ) — — (425 ) Realized loss from sales of short-term investments — — — — — 359 Interest income, net — — (2,147 ) — — (1,173 ) Income tax expense (benefit) — — 129 — — 56 Legal and regulatory advocacy fees (1) 217 — — 143 — — SOX readiness costs — — 145 — — — Contingent consideration compensation (earn-out) (2) — 2,700 — — — — Short-term incentive plan costs (3) — — — 524 30 696 M&A transaction costs — — — — — 1,361 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,777 $ 3,346 $ (5,336 ) $ 1,472 $ 1,495 $ (7,515 )





Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 Passenger Medical Unallocated Corporate expenses and software development Passenger Medical Unallocated Corporate expenses and software development Segment net income (loss) $ (8,154 ) $ 1,055 $ (15,036 ) $ (8,258 ) $ 2,215 $ (5,802 ) Reconciling items: Depreciation and amortization 3,873 1,279 153 2,502 1,124 115 Stock-based compensation 1,095 554 7,699 956 190 4,481 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities — — (3,823 ) — — (22,241 ) Realized loss from sales of short-term investments — — 95 — — 2,071 Interest income, net — — (6,178 ) — — (1,892 ) Income tax expense (benefit) — — (443 ) — — 56 Legal and regulatory advocacy fees (1) 640 — — 2,054 — — Executive severance costs 193 — 72 — — — SOX readiness costs — — 180 — — — Contingent consideration compensation (earn-out) (2) — 5,361 — — — — M&A transaction costs — — — — — 2,785 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,353 ) $ 8,249 $ (17,281 ) $ (2,746 ) $ 3,529 $ (20,427 )

______________

(1) Represents certain legal and regulatory advocacy fees for matters (primarily the proposed restrictions at East Hampton Airport and the potential operational restrictions on large jet aircraft at Westchester Airport) that we do not consider representative of legal and regulatory advocacy costs that we will incur from time to time in the ordinary course of our business. It is worth noting that we do not anticipate incurring any further legal fees related to the Westchester litigation.

(2) Represents contingent consideration compensation for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023 of $2,700 and $5,700, respectively, in connection with the Trinity acquisition in respect of 2023 results and a $339 credit recorded in connection with the settlement of the equity-based portion of Trinity's contingent consideration that was paid in the first quarter of 2023 in respect of 2022 results.

(3) In the three months ended September 30, 2022, the short-term incentive plan was approved, and accordingly, an accrual attributable to the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was recorded in the quarter. The accrual related to the six months ended June 30, 2022 was added back to the three months ended September 30, 2022 to allow for a more meaningful comparison with the current period.





LAST TWELVE MONTHS DISAGGREGATED REVENUE BY PRODUCT LINE (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Last Twelve

Months September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Product Line: Short Distance $ 69,415 $ 30,388 $ 19,184 $ 10,425 $ 9,418 Jet and Other 30,173 7,607 7,406 8,079 7,081 MediMobility Organ Transport 116,249 33,447 34,399 26,767 21,636 Total Revenue $ 215,837 $ 71,442 $ 60,989 $ 45,271 $ 38,135

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade is a technology-powered, global air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives to some of the most congested ground routes in the U.S. and abroad. Today, the Company predominantly uses helicopters and amphibious aircraft for its passenger routes and is also one of the largest air medical transporters of human organs for transplant in the world. Its asset-light model, coupled with its exclusive passenger terminal infrastructure, is designed to facilitate a seamless transition to Electric Vertical Aircraft (“EVA” or “eVTOL”), which is expected to enable lower cost air mobility to the public that is both quiet and emission-free.

For more information, visit www.blade.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by the use of words such as "will", “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “continue,” “expect,” “estimate,” “may,” “plan,” “outlook,” “future” and “project” and other similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable and may also relate to Blade’s future prospects, developments and business strategies. In particular, such forward-looking statements include statements concerning Blade’s future financial and operating performance, results of operations, industry environment and growth opportunities, plans to release guidance, new product lines, and the development and adoption of EVA technology. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Blade’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements include: our continued incurrence of significant losses; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its related effects, failure of the markets for our offerings to grow as expected, or at all; our ability to effectively market and sell air transportation as a substitute for conventional methods of transportation; the inability or unavailability to use or take advantage of the shift, or lack thereof, to EVA technology; our ability to successfully enter new markets and launch new routes and services; any adverse publicity stemming from accidents involving small aircraft, helicopters or charter flights and, in particular, any accidents involving our third-party operators; the effects of competition; harm to our reputation and brand; our ability to provide high-quality customer support; our ability to maintain a high daily aircraft usage rate; changes in consumer preferences, discretionary spending and other economic conditions; impact of natural disasters, outbreaks and pandemics, economic, social, weather, growth constraints, and regulatory conditions or other circumstances on metropolitan areas and airports where we have geographic concentration; the effects of climate change, including potential increased impacts of severe weather and regulatory activity; the availability of aircraft fuel; our ability to address system failures, defects, errors, or vulnerabilities in our website, applications, backend systems or other technology systems or those of third-party technology providers; interruptions or security breaches of our information technology systems; our placements within mobile applications; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; our use of open source software; our ability to expand and maintain our infrastructure network; our ability to access additional funding; the increase of costs and risks associated with international expansion; our ability to identify, complete and successfully integrate future acquisitions; our ability to manage our growth; increases in insurance costs or reductions in insurance coverage; the loss of key members of our management team; our ability to maintain our company culture; our reliance on contractual relationships with certain transplant centers and Organ Procurement Organizations; effects of fluctuating financial results; our reliance on third-party operators; the availability of third-party operators; disruptions to third party operators; increases in insurance costs or reductions in insurance coverage for our third-party aircraft operators; the possibility that our third-party aircraft operators may illegally, improperly or otherwise inappropriately operate our branded aircraft; our reliance on third-party web service providers; changes in our regulatory environment; regulatory obstacles in local governments; the expansion of domestic and foreign privacy and security laws; the expansion of environmental regulations; our ability to remediate any material weaknesses or maintain internal controls over financial reporting; our ability to maintain effective internal controls and disclosure controls; changes in the fair value of our warrants; and other factors beyond our control. Additional factors can be found in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, each as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect us. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and Blade undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changes in expectations, future events or otherwise.

