Hillman Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

CINCINNATI, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillman Solutions Corp. (Nasdaq: HLMN) (the “Company” or “Hillman”), a leading provider of hardware products and merchandising solutions, reported financial results for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended September 30, 2023.



Third Quarter 2023 Highlights (Thirteen weeks ended September 30, 2023)

Net sales increased 5.4% to $398.9 million compared to $378.5 million in the prior year quarter

Net income totaled $5.1 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $(9.5) million, or $(0.05) per diluted share, in the prior year quarter

Adjusted diluted EPS 1 was $0.11 per diluted share compared to $0.14 per diluted share in the prior year quarter

was $0.11 per diluted share compared to $0.14 per diluted share in the prior year quarter Adjusted EBITDA1 totaled $66.8 million compared to $59.0 million in the prior year quarter

Third Quarter YTD 2023 Highlights (Thirty-nine weeks ended September 30, 2023)

Net sales decreased (0.6)% to $1,128.7 million compared to $1,135.7 million in the prior year period

Net income totaled $0.5 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $(2.5) million, or $(0.01) per diluted share, in the prior year period

Adjusted diluted EPS 1 was $0.30 per diluted share compared to $0.38 per diluted share in the prior year period

was $0.30 per diluted share compared to $0.38 per diluted share in the prior year period Adjusted EBITDA 1 totaled $165.0 million compared to $165.3 million in the prior year period

totaled $165.0 million compared to $165.3 million in the prior year period Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $171.5 million compared to $63.2 million in the prior year period

Free Cash Flow1 totaled $119.3 million compared to $16.8 million in the prior year period

Balance Sheet and Liquidity at September 30, 2023

Gross debt was $811.1 million, compared to $918.8 million on December 31, 2022; net debt 1 outstanding was $771.8 million, compared to $887.7 million on December 31, 2022

outstanding was $771.8 million, compared to $887.7 million on December 31, 2022 Liquidity available totaled approximately $291.2 million, consisting of $251.9 million of available borrowing under the revolving credit facility and $39.3 million of cash and equivalents

Management Commentary

Doug Cahill, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hillman, commented: “During the quarter our team successfully navigated the challenging macroeconomic environment to produce mid-single-digit top line growth and double-digit Adjusted EBITDA growth. Margins improved to historical norms, driven by strength in our Hardware and Protective Solutions segment, lower priced inventory being sold, and the resilience of Hillman’s competitive moat. Additionally, we continued to reduce inventory which, together with our improved bottom line, has driven robust year to date free cash flow of $119.3 million. We used this free cash flow to pay down debt, allowing us to improve our net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio to 3.7 times continuing the downward trend for the fifth straight quarter.”

“Hillman has proven resilient throughout multiple economic cycles. Despite lower foot traffic at our customers, our business remains partially insulated because of our focus on small ticket items used for necessary repair and maintenance projects. We expect gross margins to expand sequentially into the fourth quarter as we derive the benefits of new business wins, our prior pricing actions, and prudent cost controls. We have narrowed our top and bottom line guidance within our original range to reflect the macro environment. We continue to see our business produce free cash flow at healthy levels, which gives us confidence to increase our free cash flow outlook for the year. We look forward to entering 2024 on solid footing to capture market share and with a much stronger balance sheet to build additional value in our Company.”

Full Year 2023 Guidance - Update

Based on year-to-date performance and improved visibility on the remainder of the year, management is updating its full year 2023 guidance originally provided on February 27, 2023.

Original 2023 Guidance Updated 2023 Guidance Net Sales $1.45 to $1.55 billion $1.455 to $1.485 billion Adjusted EBITDA1 $215 to $235 million $215 to $220 million Free Cash Flow1 $125 to $145 million $135 to $155 million

1) Denotes Non-GAAP metric. For additional information, including our definitions, use of, and reconciliations of these metrics to the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP, please see the reconciliations toward the end of the press release.

Third Quarter 2023 Results Presentation

Hillman plans to host a conference call and webcast presentation today, November 8, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results. Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Doug Cahill, Chief Financial Officer Rocky Kraft, and Chief Operating Officer Jon Michael Adinolfi will host the results presentation.

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Listen-Only Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vrzpqs3k

A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call using the link above.

Hillman’s quarterly presentation and Form 10-Q are expected to be filed with the SEC and posted to its Investor Relations website, https://ir.hillmangroup.com, before the webcast presentation begins.

HILLMAN SOLUTIONS CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Net Income, GAAP Basis

(dollars in thousands) Unaudited

Thirteen Weeks Ended

September 30, 2023 Thirteen Weeks Ended

September 24, 2022 Thirty-nine Weeks Ended

September 30, 2023 Thirty-nine Weeks Ended

September 24, 2022 Net sales $ 398,943 $ 378,538 $ 1,128,669 $ 1,135,665 Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 222,644 214,802 643,652 648,221 Selling, warehouse, general and administrative expenses 113,359 133,246 335,876 366,013 Depreciation 14,434 14,312 44,939 41,738 Amortization 15,583 15,557 46,733 46,644 Other (income) expense, net (1,819 ) 1,070 841 (3,124 ) Income (loss) from operations 34,742 (449 ) 56,628 36,173 Interest expense, net 16,728 14,696 52,880 38,857 Income (loss) before income taxes 18,014 (15,145 ) 3,748 (2,684 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 12,957 (5,679 ) 3,278 (147 ) Net income (loss) $ 5,057 $ (9,466 ) $ 470 $ (2,537 ) Basic income (loss) per share $ 0.03 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.01 ) Weighted average basic shares outstanding 194,794 194,370 194,662 194,171 Diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.03 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.01 ) Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 196,575 194,370 195,832 194,171





HILLMAN SOLUTIONS CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands)

Unaudited

September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 39,262 $ 31,081 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $2,312 ($2,405 - 2022) 129,709 86,985 Inventories, net 397,077 489,326 Other current assets 29,778 24,227 Total current assets 595,826 631,619 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $362,422 ($333,452 - 2022) 200,121 190,258 Goodwill 824,305 823,812 Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $461,240 ($414,275 - 2022) 688,451 734,460 Operating lease right of use assets 88,578 66,955 Other assets 14,633 23,586 Total assets $ 2,411,914 $ 2,470,690 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 159,332 $ 131,751 Current portion of debt and financing lease liabilities 10,697 10,570 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 13,814 12,285 Accrued expenses: Salaries and wages 9,188 15,709 Pricing allowances 10,917 9,246 Income and other taxes 5,786 5,300 Interest 352 697 Other accrued liabilities 23,390 29,854 Total current liabilities 233,476 215,412 Long-term debt 780,043 884,636 Deferred tax liabilities 142,103 140,091 Operating lease liabilities 81,795 61,356 Other non-current liabilities 14,897 12,456 Total liabilities $ 1,252,314 $ 1,313,951 Commitments and contingencies (Note 6) Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 194,827,369 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and 194,548,411 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 20 20 Additional paid-in capital 1,415,059 1,404,360 Accumulated deficit (226,147 ) (226,617 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (29,332 ) (21,024 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,159,600 1,156,739 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,411,914 $ 2,470,690





HILLMAN SOLUTIONS CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(dollars in thousands)

Unaudited

Thirty-nine Weeks Ended

September 30, 2023 Thirty-nine Weeks Ended

September 24, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 470 $ (2,537 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 91,672 88,382 Deferred income taxes 1,835 5,670 Deferred financing and original issue discount amortization 3,993 2,251 Stock-based compensation expense 9,111 10,789 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 2,614 (2,926 ) Changes in operating items: Accounts receivable, net (42,883 ) (19,482 ) Inventories, net 92,833 (6,004 ) Other assets (5,697 ) (5,549 ) Accounts payable 27,220 (34,648 ) Other accrued liabilities (9,691 ) 27,286 Net cash provided by operating activities 171,477 63,232 Net cash from investing activities Acquisition of business, net of cash received (300 ) (2,500 ) Capital expenditures (52,145 ) (46,431 ) Other investing activities (318 ) — Net cash used for investing activities (52,763 ) (48,931 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of senior term loans (86,383 ) (6,384 ) Borrowings on revolving credit loans 172,000 161,000 Repayments of revolving credit loans (197,000 ) (154,000 ) Principal payments under finance lease obligations (1,687 ) (998 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,600 1,885 Payments of contingent consideration (1,175 ) (115 ) Other financing activities 883 1,809 Cash payments related to hedging activities — (1,421 ) Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities (111,762 ) 1,776 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 1,229 (1,454 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 8,181 14,623 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 31,081 14,605 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 39,262 $ 29,228



Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to analyze underlying business performance and trends. The Company believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the Company’s and investors’ ability to compare the Company’s past financial performance with its current performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial measures presented in this press release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, reconciliations to GAAP financial measures are not provided for forward-looking non-GAAP measures. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Non-GAAP financial measures such as consolidated adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) exclude from the relevant GAAP metrics items that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company’s business, nor reflect the Company’s underlying business performance.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is the primary basis used to measure the operational strength and performance of our businesses as well as to assist in the evaluation of underlying trends in our businesses. This measure eliminates the significant level of noncash depreciation and amortization expense that results from the capital-intensive nature of our businesses and from intangible assets recognized in business combinations. It is also unaffected by our capital and tax structures, as our management excludes these results when evaluating our operating performance. Our management use this financial measure to evaluate our consolidated operating performance and the operating performance of our operating segments and to allocate resources and capital to our operating segments. Additionally, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is one of the bases for comparing our operating performance with that of other companies in our industries, although our measure of Adjusted EBITDA may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies.

Thirteen Weeks Ended

September 30, 2023 Thirteen Weeks Ended

September 24, 2022 Thirty-nine Weeks Ended

September 30, 2023 Thirty-nine Weeks Ended

September 24, 2022 Net income (loss) $ 5,057 $ (9,466 ) $ 470 $ (2,537 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 12,957 (5,679 ) 3,278 (147 ) Interest expense, net 16,728 14,696 52,880 38,857 Depreciation 14,434 14,312 44,939 41,738 Amortization 15,583 15,557 46,733 46,644 EBITDA $ 64,759 $ 29,420 $ 148,300 $ 124,555 Stock compensation expense 3,069 2,485 9,111 10,789 Restructuring and other (1) 179 916 3,027 1,481 Litigation expense (2) 79 25,255 339 28,968 Transaction and integration expense (3) 289 178 1,599 2,393 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,553 ) 719 2,614 (2,926 ) Total adjusting items 2,063 29,553 16,690 40,705 Adjusted EBITDA $ 66,822 $ 58,973 $ 164,990 $ 165,260

(1) Includes consulting and other costs associated with distribution center relocations and corporate restructuring activities. 2023 includes costs associated with the cybersecurity event that occurred in May 2023.

(2) Litigation expense includes legal fees associated with our litigation with Hy-Ko Products Company LLC.

(3) Transaction and integration expense includes professional fees and other costs related to the CCMP secondary offerings in 2022 and 2023.





Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

(in thousands, except per share data)

Unaudited

We define Adjusted Diluted EPS as reported diluted EPS excluding the effect of one-time, non-recurring activity and volatility associated with our income tax expense. The Company believes that Adjusted Diluted EPS provides further insight and comparability in operating performance as it eliminates the effects of certain items that are not comparable from one period to the next. The following is a reconciliation of reported diluted EPS from continuing operations to Adjusted Diluted EPS from continuing operations:

Thirteen Weeks Ended

September 30, 2023 Thirteen Weeks Ended

September 24, 2022 Thirty-nine Weeks Ended

September 30, 2023 Thirty-nine Weeks Ended

September 24, 2022 Reconciliation to Adjusted Net Income Net income (loss) $ 5,057 $ (9,466 ) $ 470 $ (2,537 ) Remove adjusting items (1) 2,063 29,553 16,690 40,705 Remove amortization expense 15,583 15,557 46,733 46,644 Remove tax benefit on adjusting items and amortization expense (2) (1,055 ) (7,685 ) (4,907 ) (10,720 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 21,648 $ 27,959 $ 58,986 $ 74,092 Reconciliation to Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.03 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.01 ) Remove adjusting items (1) 0.01 0.15 0.09 0.21 Remove amortization expense 0.08 0.08 0.24 0.24 Remove tax benefit on adjusting items and amortization expense (2) (0.01 ) (0.04 ) (0.03 ) (0.05 ) Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.11 $ 0.14 $ 0.30 $ 0.38 Reconciliation to Adjusted Diluted Shares Outstanding (3) Diluted Shares, as reported 196,575 194,370 195,832 194,171 Non-GAAP dilution adjustments: Dilutive effect of stock options and awards — 655 — 1,456 Adjusted Diluted Shares 196,575 195,025 195,832 195,627

Note: Adjusted EPS may not add due to rounding.

(1) Please refer to "Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA" table above for additional information on adjusting items. See "Per share impact of Adjusting Items" table below for the per share impact of each adjustment.

(2) We have calculated the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments shown above at the applicable statutory rate of 25.1% for the U.S. and 26.2% for Canada except for the following items:

The tax impact of stock compensation expense was calculated using the statutory rate of 25.1%, excluding certain awards that are non-deductible. The tax impact of acquisition and integration expense was calculated using the statutory rate of 25.1%, excluding certain charges that were non-deductible. Amortization expense for financial accounting purposes was offset by the tax benefit of deductible amortization expense using the statutory rate of 25.1%.

(3) Diluted shares on a GAAP basis for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended September 30, 2023 include the dilutive impact of 1,781 and 1,170 options and awards, respectfully.

Per Share Impact of Adjusting Items

Thirteen Weeks Ended

September 30, 2023 Thirteen Weeks Ended

September 24, 2022 Thirty-nine Weeks Ended

September 30, 2023 Thirty-nine Weeks Ended

September 24, 2022 Stock compensation expense $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.05 $ 0.06 Restructuring and other costs 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.01 Litigation expense 0.00 0.13 0.00 0.15 Transaction and integration expense 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (0.01 ) 0.00 0.01 (0.01 ) Total adjusting items $ 0.01 $ 0.15 $ 0.09 $ 0.21

Note: Adjusting items may not add due to rounding.

Reconciliation of Net Debt

We define Net Debt as reported gross debt less cash on hand. Net debt is not defined under U.S. GAAP and may not be computed the same as similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company believes that Net Debt provides further insight and comparability into liquidity and capital structure. The following is a the calculation of Net Debt:

September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Revolving loans $ 47,000 $ 72,000 Senior term loan, due 2028 753,980 840,363 Finance leases and other obligations 10,118 6,406 Gross debt $ 811,098 $ 918,769 Less cash 39,262 31,081 Net debt $ 771,836 $ 887,688

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow

We calculate free cash flow as cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures. Free cash flow is not defined under U.S. GAAP and may not be computed the same as similarly titled measures used by other companies. We believe free cash flow is an important indicator of how much cash is generated by our business operations and is a measure of incremental cash available to invest in our business and meet our debt obligations.

Thirty-nine Weeks Ended

September 30, 2023 Thirty-nine Weeks Ended

September 24, 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 171,477 $ 63,232 Capital expenditures (52,145 ) (46,431 ) Free cash flow $ 119,332 $ 16,801

