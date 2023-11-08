Special Mission Aircraft Market to Generate $26.5 Billion, by 2031 at 5.9%: Staes Allied Market Research

The global special mission aircraft market is expanding rapidly due to surge in demand for air-to-air refueling, growing adoption of autonomous aircraft, increase in expenditure to purchase defense equipment across the globe, and rise in demand for industry-specific solutions and drones.

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, " Special Mission Aircraft Market by Application (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), Command and Control, Communication and Navigation, Others), by Platform (Military Aviation, Commercial Aviation, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle), by End-User (Defence, Commercial and Civil, Space), by Point of Sale (OEM, Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". The report indicates that the global special mission aircraft industry size is anticipated to value $26.5 billion by 2031. The industry has witnessed a share of $15.3 billion in 2021 and is estimated to display a noteworthy CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Sample Pages - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9605

Special Mission Aircraft Industry Leading Market Players:

The Boeing Company

Tales Group

Textron Aviation

Saab SA

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Leonardo S.p.A.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

Dassault Aviation

Bombardier Inc.

BAE Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd.

The report assesses the major participants in the global special mission aircraft market. These participants have employed vital business strategies, including introducing new products, strategic expansion, forming alliances, and engaging in joint ventures to boost their market presence and strengthen their industry position. The report aids the intended audience in evaluating market performance, the performance of individual market segments, product portfolio growth within the market, and the contributions made by each participant to the market's expansion.

Procure Complete Research Report (PDF with Qualitative and Quotative Data, Insights, Statistics, Tables, Charts, Figures) - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/special-mission-aircraft-market/purchase-options

Prime determinants of growth:

The global special mission aircraft market is expanding rapidly due to surge in demand for air-to-air refueling, growing adoption of autonomous aircraft, increase in expenditure to purchase defense equipment across the globe, and rise in demand for industry-specific solutions and drones. However, the scarcity of skilled and trained workforce restricts the market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, substantial applications of mission specific systems for managing maritime patrol, VIP transportation, search-and-rescue, medical evacuation, and other duties will offer remunerative growth opportunities in the upcoming years.

The military aviation segment to lead the trail

On the basis of platform, the military aviation segment grabbed the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the overall market revenue of the overall market revenue. The same segment is estimated to witness a notable CAGR of 6.3% throughout the forecast timeframe. The growth of the segment is driven by surge in usage of special mission aircraft for collecting intelligence information, delivering supplies, rescue missions, and for tracking enemies.

The intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) segment to dominate the market

In terms of application, the intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) segment contributed to the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the overall market revenue. Also, the same segment is anticipated to display the fastest growth with 6.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2031. The growth is attributed to heightened demand for adoption of surveillance aircraft owing to factors like deep sea piracy and drug trafficking.

The defense segment to retain its dominance

On the basis of end-user, the defense segment gained the fastest share in 2021, accounting for around three-fourths of the overall market share. The same segment is expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.2% throughout the forecast timeframe, owing to surge in usage of special mission aircraft in territorial and political disputes.

The OEM segment to rule the roost

On the basis of point of sale, the OEM segment generated the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the total market revenue. The segment is driven by acquirement of advanced aircraft from commercial and military applications. However, the aftermarket segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.8% throughout the forecast timeframe. The growth is attributed to surge in refurbishment and upgradation activities of the special mission aircraft.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9605

Asia-Pacific to retain its dominance

The regional analysis in the report indicates that the Asia-Pacific region held the highest market share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global market revenue. Also, the same region would cite the fastest growth with 6.6% CAGR throughout the forecast timeframe. The increase in defense spending among several countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

Similar Reports We Have on Aviation Industry:

Electric Aircraft Market Research Report 2023-2032

Firefighting Aircraft Market Research Report 2023-2032

Hybrid Aircraft Market Research Report 2023-2032

Zero-Emission Aircraft Market Research Report 2023-2032

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 1209 Orange Street, Corporation Trust Center, Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware 19801 USA. USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-800-792-5285 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com