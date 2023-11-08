Renowned Personal Finance Expert Pattie Lovett-Reid Joins CanadaHelps as a Brand Ambassador

With a growing number of Canadians turning to charities for essential services, Reid to provide Canadians with personal finance strategies to maximize charitable impact

Toronto, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CanadaHelps, the country's largest platform for donating and fundraising online, today announced that Pattie Lovett-Reid will be working with the organization as a brand ambassador beginning this holiday giving season, a critical time of year for charities to raise funds to support their programs and services throughout the year. One of Canada’s leading and respected financial experts, Reid will help Canadians looking to make an impact this year with creative giving strategies to support the causes they care about this holiday season.

“Canadians are turning to charities this year for essential services in greater numbers than we have ever seen before,” says Duke Chang, President and CEO of CanadaHelps. “As charities strain to meet this increase in demand for their services, Canadians face an ongoing affordability crisis with an uncertain economic outlook. There couldn’t be a more important time to have Pattie support our CanadaHelps team as a brand ambassador to help Canadians with personal finance strategies and savvy advice to give to the causes they care about.”

Reid will work with CanadaHelps on its 12 Ways to Give campaign, which will get underway this holiday season to share creative and cost-effective ways Canadians can give this holiday season. Reid will also provide financial giving strategies and advice tailored to the unique challenges Canadians face today, from inflation to fears of recession, to new and ongoing global crises worldwide.

“Even though many Canadians are feeling the pinch when it comes to their finances and anxieties are high when it comes to a looming recession, it is so important that Canadians in the position to give to the causes they care about this holiday season,” says CanadaHelps Ambassador, Pattie Lovett-Reid. “Canadians need to think of their finances like a three-legged stool — one leg for saving, one for investing, and one for giving. There are so many creative and financially savvy ways that Canadians can support the causes they care about, whether it’s through a donation of securities, monthly giving, volunteering, and more.”

Today, CanadaHelps also released the findings of a new Ipsos poll that revealed that 24% percent of Canadians say they will expect to receive support from essential charities within the next six months to access food, shelter, or health services. Among those expecting to turn to charities in the next six months, 69% are doing so for the very first time, citing the rising cost of living as the primary reason.



The rising number of Canadians that require access to essential services has resulted in many charities facing unprecedented strain on their operations and pressure to meet growing demand. According to The Giving Report 2023, more than 30% of charities are reporting revenue below pre-pandemic levels and 57% of charities are reporting that they are unable to meet current levels of demand.



To learn about the many ways Canadians can support charities, visit CanadaHelps.

About Pattie Lovett-Reid

Pattie Lovett-Reid is one of Canada‘s leading and respected financial experts. As a former Chief Financial Commentator for CTV News, Lovett-Reid is well experienced in coaching her audience on how to save money, stretch their income, and get the biggest bang for their hard-earned bucks. Her unique and skillful ability to translate complicated and detailed personal finance strategies into frank, savvy financial advice has transformed the lives of many Canadians. Follow Pattie on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About CanadaHelps

CanadaHelps is a public foundation advancing philanthropy through technology. For Canadians, it powers CanadaHelps.org, a safe and trusted destination for discovering and supporting any charity in Canada, and UniteforChange.com, where Canadians can learn about causes and easily support the collective work of charities addressing a cause they care about. CanadaHelps also develops affordable fundraising technology used by more than 30,000 charities, and free training and education so that, regardless of size, all charities have the capacity to increase their impact and succeed in the digital age. Since 2000, over 4.4 million people have given more than $2.7 billion through CanadaHelps. Connect with CanadaHelps on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.





