Kornit Digital Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

  • Third quarter revenues of $59.2 million, in line with previous guidance
  • Third quarter GAAP net loss of $8.2 million; non-GAAP net loss of $3.4 million
  • Impressions and consumables revenues both continued to grow year-over-year
  • System sales increased quarter-over-quarter on continued conversion of ITMA orders
  • Company operations have not been materially impacted by the security situation in Israel

ROSH-HA'AYIN, Israel, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionX and textile production technologies, reported today its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“We delivered third quarter revenues within our guidance range, despite a challenging macroeconomic environment. Our consumables sales grew year-over-year, while system sales improved sequentially as we continued to convert orders from ITMA,” said Ronen Samuel, Kornit’s Chief Executive Officer. “We also saw further growth in our direct-to-fabric solutions, resulting in one of the strongest quarters for Presto system sales. Interest in our Atlas MAX Poly system has also been robust, especially in the sports and athleisure market."

"During the quarter, we successfully installed our initial Apollo beta systems, which have received highly encouraging feedback and demonstrated solid uptime, yield, and unit economics. We continue to target general availability for Apollo in the first quarter of 2024 and are building a strong pipeline of both existing and new customers,” Mr. Samuel concluded, “Looking ahead, we are taking proactive measures to further diversify our customer base, expand into key textile-producing regions, and resume overall sales growth, while also focusing on enhancing operating efficiencies across the entire company. Our plan includes approaching breakeven on an adjusted EBITDA basis during the fourth quarter and achieving profitable growth for the full year in 2024.”

Third Quarter 2023 Results of Operations

  • Total revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was $59.2 million compared with $66.8 million in the prior year period, due primarily to lower systems revenues.

  • GAAP gross profit margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 34.8% compared with 32.1% in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit margin was 37.4% compared with 35.5% in the prior year period.

  • GAAP operating expenses for the third quarter of 2023 decreased by 17.6% to $35.3 million compared with the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses decreased by 15.3% to $31.1 million compared with the prior year period.

  • GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2023 was $8.2 million, or ($0.17) per basic share, compared with net loss of $19.0 million, or ($0.38) per basic share, for the third quarter of 2022.

  • Non-GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2023 was $3.4 million, or ($0.07) per basic share, compared with non-GAAP net loss of $10.7 million, or ($0.21) per basic share, for the third quarter of 2022.

  • Adjusted EBITDA loss for the third quarter of 2023 was $5.6 million compared with adjusted EBITDA loss of $10.5 million for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the third quarter of 2023 was -9.5% compared with -15.7% for the third quarter of 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company expects revenues to be in the range of $55 million to $60 million and adjusted EBITDA margin between -6% to 0% of revenue. The guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin includes the impact of the non-cash expense associated with the fair value of the Company’s warrants.

Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET, or 3:30 p.m. Israel time, to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session with the investor community.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed at ir.kornit.com. To access the call, participants may dial toll-free at 1-877-407-0792 or 1-201-689-8263. The toll-free Israeli number is 1 809 406 247. The conference confirmation code is 13741274.

To listen to a replay of the conference call, dial toll-free 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and enter confirmation code 13741274. The telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on November 22, 2023. The call will also be available for replay via the webcast link on Kornit’s Investor Relations website.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionx and textile production technologies. The Company is writing the operating system for fashion with end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, and an entire global ecosystem that manages workflows and fulfillment. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “believes,” “should,” “intended,” “guidance,” “preliminary,” “future,” “planned,” or other words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s objectives, plans and strategies, statements of preliminary or projected results of operations or of financial condition and all statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on assumptions and assessments made by its management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things: the duration and severity of current adverse macro-economic headwinds being caused by inflationary pressures and higher interest rates, which have been impacting, and may continue to impact, in an adverse manner, the Company’s operations, financial position and cash flows, in part due to the adverse impact on the Company’s customers and suppliers; the Company’s degree of success in developing, introducing and selling new or improved products and product enhancements including specifically the Company’s Poly Pro and Presto products; the extent of the Company’s ability to consummate sales to large accounts with multi-system delivery plans; the degree of the Company’s ability to fill orders for its systems; the extent of the Company’s ability to increase sales of its systems, ink and consumables; the extent of the Company’s ability to leverage its global infrastructure build-out; the development of the market for digital textile printing; the availability of alternative ink; competition; sales concentration; changes to the Company’s relationships with suppliers; the extent of the Company’s success in marketing; and those additional factors referred to under “Risk Factors” in Item 3.D of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2023. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Discussion Disclosure

The Company presents certain non-GAAP financial measures, in this press release and in the accompanying conference call to discuss the Company’s quarterly results. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments to corresponding GAAP financial measures in order to exclude the impact of the following: share-based compensation expenses; amortization of intangible assets; acquisition related expenses; restructuring expenses; foreign exchange differences associated with ASC 842; and non-cash deferred tax income.

The Company defines “Adjusted EBITDA” as non-GAAP operating income (loss), which reflects the adjustments described in the preceding paragraph, as further adjusted to exclude depreciation expense.

The purpose of the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures is to convey the Company’s performance exclusive of non-cash charges and other items that are considered by management to be outside of the Company’s core operating results. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measures are regularly used internally to understand, manage, and evaluate the Company’s business and make operating decisions, and the Company believes that they are useful to investors as a consistent and comparable measure of the ongoing performance of the Company’s business. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

The reconciliation tables included below present a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Investor Contact:
Jared Maymon
Global Head of Investor Relations
jared.maymon@kornit.com   

 

KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
         
      September 30,       December 31,  
      2023       2022  
      (Unaudited)       (Audited)  
ASSETS                
CURRENT ASSETS:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 76,288     $ 104,597  
Short-term bank deposit     220,095       275,033  
Marketable securities     49,974       20,380  
Trade receivables, net     93,137       67,360  
Inventory     83,111       89,415  
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses     23,506       22,054  
Total current assets     546,111       578,839  
                 
LONG-TERM ASSETS:                
Marketable securities     222,285       245,970  
Deposits and other long-term assets     8,106       5,927  
Severance pay fund     262       274  
Property, plant and equipment, net     55,026       60,463  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     28,988       27,139  
Intangible assets, net     8,165       9,890  
Goodwill     29,164       29,164  
Total long-term assets     351,996       378,827  
                 
Total assets     898,107       957,666  
                 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                
CURRENT LIABILITIES:                
Trade payables     9,626       14,833  
Employees and payroll accruals     15,023       14,255  
Deferred revenues and advances from customers     2,050       5,701  
Operating lease liabilities     4,543       4,989  
Other payables and accrued expenses     23,216       25,592  
Total current liabilities     54,458       65,370  
                 
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:                
Accrued severance pay     1,073       1,223  
Operating lease liabilities     21,607       21,035  
Other long-term liabilities     272       1,216  
Total long-term liabilities     22,952       23,474  
                 
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY     820,697       868,822  
                 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 898,107     $ 957,666  


KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
                 
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,
    2023   2022   2023   2022
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
                 
Revenues                                
Products   $ 45,486     $ 52,627     $ 117,472     $ 172,707  
Services     13,738       14,164       45,729       35,513  
Total revenues     59,224       66,791       163,201       208,220  
                                 
Cost of revenues                                
Products     25,392       31,789       68,391       96,909  
Services     13,212       13,569       42,425       36,160  
Total cost of revenues     38,604       45,358       110,816       133,069  
                                 
Gross profit     20,620       21,433       52,385       75,151  
                                 
Operating expenses:                                
Research and development, net     12,038       14,684       38,027       42,775  
Sales and marketing     15,586       17,502       48,927       54,917  
General and administrative     7,654       10,616       25,143       30,632  
Total operating expenses     35,278       42,802       112,097       128,324  
                                 
Operating loss     (14,658 )     (21,369 )     (59,712 )     (53,173 )
                                 
Financial income, net     6,304       2,207       18,726       8,330  
Loss before taxes on income     (8,354 )     (19,162 )     (40,986 )     (44,843 )
                                 
Taxes on income (tax benefit)     (193 )     (130 )     431       (1,138 )
Net loss   $ (8,161 )   $ (19,032 )   $ (41,417 )   $ (43,705 )
                                 
Basic loss per share   $ (0.17 )   $ (0.38 )   $ (0.84 )   $ (0.88 )
                                 
                                 
Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net loss per share     48,968,244       49,834,417       49,469,717       49,750,458  
                                 
                                 
Diluted net loss per share   $ (0.17 )   $ (0.38 )   $ (0.84 )   $ (0.88 )
                                 
                                 
Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net loss per share     48,968,244       49,834,417       49,469,717       49,750,458  

 

             
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
                 
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,
    2023   2022   2023   2022
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
                 
Revenues   $ 59,224     $ 66,791     $ 163,201     $ 208,220  
                                 
                                 
GAAP cost of revenues   $ 38,604     $ 45,358     $ 110,816     $ 133,069  
Cost of product recorded for share-based compensation (1)     (632 )     (587 )     (1,811 )     (1,642 )
Cost of service recorded for share-based compensation (1)     (467 )     (422 )     (1,311 )     (1,268 )
Intangible assets amortization on cost of product (3)     (267 )     (744 )     (793 )     (1,799 )
Intangible assets amortization on cost of service (3)     (160 )     (160 )     (480 )     (480 )
Restructuring expenses (4)     -       (396 )     (89 )     (396 )
Non-GAAP cost of revenues   $ 37,078     $ 43,049     $ 106,332     $ 127,484  
                                 
                                 
GAAP gross profit   $ 20,620     $ 21,433     $ 52,385     $ 75,151  
Gross profit adjustments     1,526       2,309       4,484       5,585  
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 22,146     $ 23,742     $ 56,869     $ 80,736  
                                 
                                 
GAAP operating expenses   $ 35,278     $ 42,802     $ 112,097     $ 128,324  
Share-based compensation (1)     (4,050 )     (5,646 )     (13,822 )     (14,524 )
Acquisition related expenses (2)     -       -       -       (512 )
Intangible assets amortization (3)     (117 )     (160 )     (457 )     (363 )
Restructuring expenses (4)     -       (281 )     (206 )     (281 )
Non-GAAP operating expenses   $ 31,111     $ 36,715     $ 97,612     $ 112,644  
                                 
                                 
GAAP Financial income, net   $ 6,304     $ 2,207     $ 18,726     $ 8,330  
Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842     (704 )     (279 )     (1,201 )     (3,408 )
Non-GAAP Financial income , net   $ 5,600     $ 1,928     $ 17,525     $ 4,922  
                                 
                                 
GAAP Taxes on income (tax benefit)   $ (193 )   $ (130 )   $ 431     $ (1,138 )
Non-cash deferred tax income   $ 255     $ (247 )   $ 578     $ 220  
Non-GAAP Taxes on income (tax benefit)   $ 62     $ (377 )   $ 1,009     $ (918 )
                                 
                                 
GAAP net loss   $ (8,161 )   $ (19,032 )   $ (41,417 )   $ (43,705 )
Share-based compensation (1)     5,149       6,655       16,944       17,434  
Acquisition related expenses (2)     -       -       -       512  
Intangible assets amortization (3)     544       1,064       1,730       2,642  
Restructuring expenses (4)     -       677       295       677  
Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842     (704 )     (279 )     (1,201 )     (3,408 )
Non-cash deferred tax income     (255 )     247       (578 )     (220 )
Non-GAAP net loss   $ (3,427 )   $ (10,668 )   $ (24,227 )   $ (26,068 )
                                 
GAAP diluted loss per share   $ (0.17 )   $ (0.38 )   $ (0.84 )   $ (0.88 )
                                 
Non-GAAP diluted loss per share   $ (0.07 )   $ (0.21 )   $ (0.49 )   $ (0.52 )
                                 
Weighted average number of shares                                
                                 
Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net loss per share     48,968,244       49,834,417       49,469,717       49,750,458  
                                 
Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share     48,968,244       49,834,417       49,469,717       49,750,458  
                                 
                                 
(1) Share-based compensation                                
Cost of product revenues   $ 632     $ 587     $ 1,811     $ 1,642  
Cost of service revenues   $ 467       422       1,311       1,268  
Research and development   $ 1,478       1,515       4,430       3,972  
Sales and marketing   $ 1,747       2,368       5,054       5,668  
General and administrative   $ 825       1,763       4,338       4,884  
    $ 5,149     $ 6,655     $ 16,944     $ 17,434  
(2) Acquisition related expenses                                
General and administrative   $ -     $ -     $ -     $ 512  
    $ -     $ -     $ -     $ 512  
(3) Intangible assets amortization                                
Cost of product revenues   $ 267     $ 744     $ 793     $ 1,799  
Cost of service revenues   $ 160       160       480       480  
Sales and marketing   $ 117       160       457       363  
    $ 544     $ 1,064     $ 1,730     $ 2,642  
                                 
(4) Restructuring expenses                                
Cost of product revenues   $ -     $ 384     $ 89     $ 384  
Cost of service revenues   $ -     $ 12     $ -     $ 12  
Research and development   $ -       64       20       64  
Sales and marketing   $ -       188       186       188  
General and administrative   $ -       29       -       29  
    $ -     $ 677     $ 295     $ 677  

 

 


KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
         
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,
    2023   2022   2023   2022
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:                                
                                 
Net loss   $ (8,161 )   $ (19,032 )   $ (41,417 )   $ (43,705 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:                                
Depreciation and amortization     3,886       3,264       11,413       9,166  
Fair value of warrants deducted from revenues     3,325       5,640       9,001       18,161  
Share-based compensation     5,149       6,655       16,944       17,434  
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net     148       435       673       1,447  
Realized gain on sale and redemption of marketable securities     44       -       41       10  
Change in operating assets and liabilities:                                
Trade receivables, net     (8,921 )     (3,214 )     (25,777 )     (12,218 )
Other accounts receivables and prepaid expenses     (686 )     (4,343 )     (1,452 )     (6,134 )
Inventory     4,567       (2,715 )     6,507       (26,567 )
Operating leases right-of-use assets and liabilities, net     (711 )     (290 )     (1,723 )     (3,147 )
Deferred taxes     -       (577 )     -       (2,993 )
Deposits and other long term assets     (301 )     (1,071 )     (2,179 )     (2,392 )
Trade payables     (1,887 )     (5,960 )     (3,589 )     (17,880 )
Employees and payroll accruals     (1,284 )     1,382       1,205       (5,452 )
Deferred revenues and advances from customers     (414 )     2,581       (3,651 )     (1,533 )
Other payables and accrued expenses     (2,152 )     12,623       (2,190 )     16,063  
Accrued severance pay, net     (76 )     12       (138 )     (280 )
Other long - term liabilities     (254 )     (1,046 )     (944 )     (317 )
Loss from sale and disposal of property, plant and equipment     -       526       -       567  
Net cash used in operating activities   $ (7,728 )   $ (5,130 )   $ (37,276 )   $ (59,770 )
                                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                                
                                 
Purchase of property, plant and equipment   $ (1,003 )   $ (2,819 )   $ (6,072 )   $ (12,266 )
Investment in equity securities     -       (273 )     -       (627 )
Acquisition of intangible assets     -       (102 )     -       (235 )
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment     -       16       -       71  
Cash paid in connection with acquisition, net of cash acquired     -       -       -       (14,654 )
Proceeds from (investment in) short-term bank deposits, net     3       (100,059 )     54,938       (350,954 )
Proceeds from sales and redemption of marketable securities     1,990       -       7,240       1,945  
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities     2,970       3,976       14,222       21,398  
Investment in marketable securities     (5,516 )     (25,468 )     (24,451 )     (129,365 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   $ (1,556 )   $ (124,729 )   $ 45,877     $ (484,687 )
                                 
                                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                                
                                 
Exercise of employee stock options   $ 198     $ 120     $ 293     $ 460  
Payments related to shares withheld for taxes     -       (179 )     (437 )     (861 )
Repurchase of ordinary shares     (15,948 )     -       (36,766 )     -  
Net cash used in financing activities   $ (15,750 )   $ (59 )   $ (36,910 )   $ (401 )
                                 
                                 
                                 
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents   $ (25,034 )   $ (129,918 )   $ (28,309 )   $ (544,858 )
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period     101,322       196,611       104,597       611,551  
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period   $ 76,288     $ 66,693     $ 76,288     $ 66,693  
                                 
                                 
                                 
Non-cash investing and financing activities:                                
                                 
Purchase of property and equipment on credit     74       1,033       74       1,033  
Inventory transferred to be used as property and equipment     531       255       531       1,544  
Property, plant and equipment transferred to be used as inventory     -       183       734       192  
Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets     322       790       5,809       7,177  


KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
                 
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,
    2023   2022   2023   2022
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
                 
GAAP Revenues   $ 59,224     $ 66,791     $ 163,201     $ 208,220  
                                 
GAAP Net Loss     (8,161 )     (19,032 )     (41,417 )     (43,705 )
Taxes on income     (193 )     (130 )     431       (1,138 )
Financial income     (6,304 )     (2,207 )     (18,726 )     (8,330 )
Share-based compensation     5,149       6,655       16,944       17,434  
Intangible assets amortization     544       770       1,730       1,979  
Acquisition related expenses     -       -       -       512  
Excess cost of product on acquired inventory     -       294       -       663  
Restructuring expenses     -       677       295       677  
Non-GAAP Operating Loss     (8,965 )     (12,973 )     (40,743 )     (31,908 )
Depreciation     3,342       2,494       9,683       7,187  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ (5,623 )   $ (10,479 )   $ (31,060 )   $ (24,721 )

