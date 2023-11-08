Kornit Digital Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Third quarter revenues of $59.2 million, in line with previous guidance

Third quarter GAAP net loss of $8.2 million; non-GAAP net loss of $3.4 million

Impressions and consumables revenues both continued to grow year-over-year

System sales increased quarter-over-quarter on continued conversion of ITMA orders

Company operations have not been materially impacted by the security situation in Israel



ROSH-HA'AYIN, Israel, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionX and textile production technologies, reported today its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“We delivered third quarter revenues within our guidance range, despite a challenging macroeconomic environment. Our consumables sales grew year-over-year, while system sales improved sequentially as we continued to convert orders from ITMA,” said Ronen Samuel, Kornit’s Chief Executive Officer. “We also saw further growth in our direct-to-fabric solutions, resulting in one of the strongest quarters for Presto system sales. Interest in our Atlas MAX Poly system has also been robust, especially in the sports and athleisure market."

"During the quarter, we successfully installed our initial Apollo beta systems, which have received highly encouraging feedback and demonstrated solid uptime, yield, and unit economics. We continue to target general availability for Apollo in the first quarter of 2024 and are building a strong pipeline of both existing and new customers,” Mr. Samuel concluded, “Looking ahead, we are taking proactive measures to further diversify our customer base, expand into key textile-producing regions, and resume overall sales growth, while also focusing on enhancing operating efficiencies across the entire company. Our plan includes approaching breakeven on an adjusted EBITDA basis during the fourth quarter and achieving profitable growth for the full year in 2024.”

Third Quarter 2023 Results of Operations

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was $59.2 million compared with $66.8 million in the prior year period, due primarily to lower systems revenues.





GAAP gross profit margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 34.8% compared with 32.1% in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit margin was 37.4% compared with 35.5% in the prior year period.





GAAP operating expenses for the third quarter of 2023 decreased by 17.6% to $35.3 million compared with the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses decreased by 15.3% to $31.1 million compared with the prior year period.





GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2023 was $8.2 million, or ($0.17) per basic share, compared with net loss of $19.0 million, or ($0.38) per basic share, for the third quarter of 2022.





Non-GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2023 was $3.4 million, or ($0.07) per basic share, compared with non-GAAP net loss of $10.7 million, or ($0.21) per basic share, for the third quarter of 2022.





Adjusted EBITDA loss for the third quarter of 2023 was $5.6 million compared with adjusted EBITDA loss of $10.5 million for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the third quarter of 2023 was -9.5% compared with -15.7% for the third quarter of 2022.



Fourth Quarter 2023 Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company expects revenues to be in the range of $55 million to $60 million and adjusted EBITDA margin between -6% to 0% of revenue. The guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin includes the impact of the non-cash expense associated with the fair value of the Company’s warrants.

Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET, or 3:30 p.m. Israel time, to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session with the investor community.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionx and textile production technologies. The Company is writing the operating system for fashion with end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, and an entire global ecosystem that manages workflows and fulfillment. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “believes,” “should,” “intended,” “guidance,” “preliminary,” “future,” “planned,” or other words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s objectives, plans and strategies, statements of preliminary or projected results of operations or of financial condition and all statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on assumptions and assessments made by its management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things: the duration and severity of current adverse macro-economic headwinds being caused by inflationary pressures and higher interest rates, which have been impacting, and may continue to impact, in an adverse manner, the Company’s operations, financial position and cash flows, in part due to the adverse impact on the Company’s customers and suppliers; the Company’s degree of success in developing, introducing and selling new or improved products and product enhancements including specifically the Company’s Poly Pro and Presto products; the extent of the Company’s ability to consummate sales to large accounts with multi-system delivery plans; the degree of the Company’s ability to fill orders for its systems; the extent of the Company’s ability to increase sales of its systems, ink and consumables; the extent of the Company’s ability to leverage its global infrastructure build-out; the development of the market for digital textile printing; the availability of alternative ink; competition; sales concentration; changes to the Company’s relationships with suppliers; the extent of the Company’s success in marketing; and those additional factors referred to under “Risk Factors” in Item 3.D of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2023. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Discussion Disclosure

The Company presents certain non-GAAP financial measures, in this press release and in the accompanying conference call to discuss the Company’s quarterly results. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments to corresponding GAAP financial measures in order to exclude the impact of the following: share-based compensation expenses; amortization of intangible assets; acquisition related expenses; restructuring expenses; foreign exchange differences associated with ASC 842; and non-cash deferred tax income.

The Company defines “Adjusted EBITDA” as non-GAAP operating income (loss), which reflects the adjustments described in the preceding paragraph, as further adjusted to exclude depreciation expense.

The purpose of the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures is to convey the Company’s performance exclusive of non-cash charges and other items that are considered by management to be outside of the Company’s core operating results. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measures are regularly used internally to understand, manage, and evaluate the Company’s business and make operating decisions, and the Company believes that they are useful to investors as a consistent and comparable measure of the ongoing performance of the Company’s business. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

The reconciliation tables included below present a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 76,288 $ 104,597 Short-term bank deposit 220,095 275,033 Marketable securities 49,974 20,380 Trade receivables, net 93,137 67,360 Inventory 83,111 89,415 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 23,506 22,054 Total current assets 546,111 578,839 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Marketable securities 222,285 245,970 Deposits and other long-term assets 8,106 5,927 Severance pay fund 262 274 Property, plant and equipment, net 55,026 60,463 Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,988 27,139 Intangible assets, net 8,165 9,890 Goodwill 29,164 29,164 Total long-term assets 351,996 378,827 Total assets 898,107 957,666 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables 9,626 14,833 Employees and payroll accruals 15,023 14,255 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 2,050 5,701 Operating lease liabilities 4,543 4,989 Other payables and accrued expenses 23,216 25,592 Total current liabilities 54,458 65,370 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Accrued severance pay 1,073 1,223 Operating lease liabilities 21,607 21,035 Other long-term liabilities 272 1,216 Total long-term liabilities 22,952 23,474 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 820,697 868,822 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 898,107 $ 957,666





KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues Products $ 45,486 $ 52,627 $ 117,472 $ 172,707 Services 13,738 14,164 45,729 35,513 Total revenues 59,224 66,791 163,201 208,220 Cost of revenues Products 25,392 31,789 68,391 96,909 Services 13,212 13,569 42,425 36,160 Total cost of revenues 38,604 45,358 110,816 133,069 Gross profit 20,620 21,433 52,385 75,151 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 12,038 14,684 38,027 42,775 Sales and marketing 15,586 17,502 48,927 54,917 General and administrative 7,654 10,616 25,143 30,632 Total operating expenses 35,278 42,802 112,097 128,324 Operating loss (14,658 ) (21,369 ) (59,712 ) (53,173 ) Financial income, net 6,304 2,207 18,726 8,330 Loss before taxes on income (8,354 ) (19,162 ) (40,986 ) (44,843 ) Taxes on income (tax benefit) (193 ) (130 ) 431 (1,138 ) Net loss $ (8,161 ) $ (19,032 ) $ (41,417 ) $ (43,705 ) Basic loss per share $ (0.17 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.84 ) $ (0.88 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net loss per share 48,968,244 49,834,417 49,469,717 49,750,458 Diluted net loss per share $ (0.17 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.84 ) $ (0.88 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net loss per share 48,968,244 49,834,417 49,469,717 49,750,458

KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues $ 59,224 $ 66,791 $ 163,201 $ 208,220 GAAP cost of revenues $ 38,604 $ 45,358 $ 110,816 $ 133,069 Cost of product recorded for share-based compensation (1) (632 ) (587 ) (1,811 ) (1,642 ) Cost of service recorded for share-based compensation (1) (467 ) (422 ) (1,311 ) (1,268 ) Intangible assets amortization on cost of product (3) (267 ) (744 ) (793 ) (1,799 ) Intangible assets amortization on cost of service (3) (160 ) (160 ) (480 ) (480 ) Restructuring expenses (4) - (396 ) (89 ) (396 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 37,078 $ 43,049 $ 106,332 $ 127,484 GAAP gross profit $ 20,620 $ 21,433 $ 52,385 $ 75,151 Gross profit adjustments 1,526 2,309 4,484 5,585 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 22,146 $ 23,742 $ 56,869 $ 80,736 GAAP operating expenses $ 35,278 $ 42,802 $ 112,097 $ 128,324 Share-based compensation (1) (4,050 ) (5,646 ) (13,822 ) (14,524 ) Acquisition related expenses (2) - - - (512 ) Intangible assets amortization (3) (117 ) (160 ) (457 ) (363 ) Restructuring expenses (4) - (281 ) (206 ) (281 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 31,111 $ 36,715 $ 97,612 $ 112,644 GAAP Financial income, net $ 6,304 $ 2,207 $ 18,726 $ 8,330 Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842 (704 ) (279 ) (1,201 ) (3,408 ) Non-GAAP Financial income , net $ 5,600 $ 1,928 $ 17,525 $ 4,922 GAAP Taxes on income (tax benefit) $ (193 ) $ (130 ) $ 431 $ (1,138 ) Non-cash deferred tax income $ 255 $ (247 ) $ 578 $ 220 Non-GAAP Taxes on income (tax benefit) $ 62 $ (377 ) $ 1,009 $ (918 ) GAAP net loss $ (8,161 ) $ (19,032 ) $ (41,417 ) $ (43,705 ) Share-based compensation (1) 5,149 6,655 16,944 17,434 Acquisition related expenses (2) - - - 512 Intangible assets amortization (3) 544 1,064 1,730 2,642 Restructuring expenses (4) - 677 295 677 Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842 (704 ) (279 ) (1,201 ) (3,408 ) Non-cash deferred tax income (255 ) 247 (578 ) (220 ) Non-GAAP net loss $ (3,427 ) $ (10,668 ) $ (24,227 ) $ (26,068 ) GAAP diluted loss per share $ (0.17 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.84 ) $ (0.88 ) Non-GAAP diluted loss per share $ (0.07 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (0.52 ) Weighted average number of shares Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net loss per share 48,968,244 49,834,417 49,469,717 49,750,458 Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share 48,968,244 49,834,417 49,469,717 49,750,458 (1) Share-based compensation Cost of product revenues $ 632 $ 587 $ 1,811 $ 1,642 Cost of service revenues $ 467 422 1,311 1,268 Research and development $ 1,478 1,515 4,430 3,972 Sales and marketing $ 1,747 2,368 5,054 5,668 General and administrative $ 825 1,763 4,338 4,884 $ 5,149 $ 6,655 $ 16,944 $ 17,434 (2) Acquisition related expenses General and administrative $ - $ - $ - $ 512 $ - $ - $ - $ 512 (3) Intangible assets amortization Cost of product revenues $ 267 $ 744 $ 793 $ 1,799 Cost of service revenues $ 160 160 480 480 Sales and marketing $ 117 160 457 363 $ 544 $ 1,064 $ 1,730 $ 2,642 (4) Restructuring expenses Cost of product revenues $ - $ 384 $ 89 $ 384 Cost of service revenues $ - $ 12 $ - $ 12 Research and development $ - 64 20 64 Sales and marketing $ - 188 186 188 General and administrative $ - 29 - 29 $ - $ 677 $ 295 $ 677













KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (8,161 ) $ (19,032 ) $ (41,417 ) $ (43,705 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,886 3,264 11,413 9,166 Fair value of warrants deducted from revenues 3,325 5,640 9,001 18,161 Share-based compensation 5,149 6,655 16,944 17,434 Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net 148 435 673 1,447 Realized gain on sale and redemption of marketable securities 44 - 41 10 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables, net (8,921 ) (3,214 ) (25,777 ) (12,218 ) Other accounts receivables and prepaid expenses (686 ) (4,343 ) (1,452 ) (6,134 ) Inventory 4,567 (2,715 ) 6,507 (26,567 ) Operating leases right-of-use assets and liabilities, net (711 ) (290 ) (1,723 ) (3,147 ) Deferred taxes - (577 ) - (2,993 ) Deposits and other long term assets (301 ) (1,071 ) (2,179 ) (2,392 ) Trade payables (1,887 ) (5,960 ) (3,589 ) (17,880 ) Employees and payroll accruals (1,284 ) 1,382 1,205 (5,452 ) Deferred revenues and advances from customers (414 ) 2,581 (3,651 ) (1,533 ) Other payables and accrued expenses (2,152 ) 12,623 (2,190 ) 16,063 Accrued severance pay, net (76 ) 12 (138 ) (280 ) Other long - term liabilities (254 ) (1,046 ) (944 ) (317 ) Loss from sale and disposal of property, plant and equipment - 526 - 567 Net cash used in operating activities $ (7,728 ) $ (5,130 ) $ (37,276 ) $ (59,770 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment $ (1,003 ) $ (2,819 ) $ (6,072 ) $ (12,266 ) Investment in equity securities - (273 ) - (627 ) Acquisition of intangible assets - (102 ) - (235 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment - 16 - 71 Cash paid in connection with acquisition, net of cash acquired - - - (14,654 ) Proceeds from (investment in) short-term bank deposits, net 3 (100,059 ) 54,938 (350,954 ) Proceeds from sales and redemption of marketable securities 1,990 - 7,240 1,945 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 2,970 3,976 14,222 21,398 Investment in marketable securities (5,516 ) (25,468 ) (24,451 ) (129,365 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ (1,556 ) $ (124,729 ) $ 45,877 $ (484,687 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Exercise of employee stock options $ 198 $ 120 $ 293 $ 460 Payments related to shares withheld for taxes - (179 ) (437 ) (861 ) Repurchase of ordinary shares (15,948 ) - (36,766 ) - Net cash used in financing activities $ (15,750 ) $ (59 ) $ (36,910 ) $ (401 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents $ (25,034 ) $ (129,918 ) $ (28,309 ) $ (544,858 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 101,322 196,611 104,597 611,551 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 76,288 $ 66,693 $ 76,288 $ 66,693 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchase of property and equipment on credit 74 1,033 74 1,033 Inventory transferred to be used as property and equipment 531 255 531 1,544 Property, plant and equipment transferred to be used as inventory - 183 734 192 Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets 322 790 5,809 7,177



