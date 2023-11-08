Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,782 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,444 in the last 365 days.

KP Tissue Releases Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Volume and margin recovery driving strong Adjusted EBITDA

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) (TSX: KPT) reports the Q3 2023 financial and operational results of KPT and Kruger Products Inc. (Kruger Products). Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for the Consumer market (Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and BonterraTM) and the Away-From-Home (AFH) market and continues to grow in the U.S. Consumer tissue business with the White Cloud® brand and premium private label products. KPT currently holds a 13.1% interest in Kruger Products.

Kruger Products Q3 2023 Business and Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $473.4 million in Q3 2023 compared to $427.0 million in Q3 2022, an increase of $46.4 million or 10.9%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 was $72.4 million in Q3 2023, compared to $30.7 million in Q3 2022, an increase of 135.7%.
  • Net income was $12.9 million in Q3 2023 compared to a net loss of $38.8 million in Q3 2022, an increase of $51.7 million.
  • Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on January 15, 2024

“We are very pleased with our Adjusted EBITDA of $72.4 million in the third quarter of 2023, highlighted by robust sales volume in our Consumer segment and improved productivity from our network assets,” stated KP Tissue’s Chief Executive Officer, Dino Bianco. “We also benefited from a seasonally strong quarter, lower pulp and other input costs, as well as 2022 pricing carry over. As a result, we outperformed expectations despite an uncertain economic environment.”

“Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, we are seeing some moderation in input costs but continued inflationary pressure on our SG&A as labour, marketing, and IT costs, amongst others, continue to rise. We believe volume will continue to be strong and with our previously announced pricing, our margins will be stable.”

Outlook for Q4 2023
For the fourth quarter of 2023, we expect margins to stabilize, and we will continue to reinvest in the business to drive long-term value. Accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA1 in Q4 2023 is expected to be in the $60-$65 million range.

Kruger Products Q3 2023 Financial Results
Revenue was $473.4 million in Q3 2023 compared to $427.0 million in Q3 2022, an increase of $46.4 million or 10.9%. The increase in revenue was primarily due to higher sales volume and favourable sales mix in the Consumer segment, along with the favourable impact of selling price increases implemented across all segments and regions during 2022. Revenue was also favourably impacted by foreign exchange fluctuations on U.S. dollar sales.

Cost of sales was $386.3 million in Q3 2023 compared to $394.6 million in Q3 2022, a decrease of $8.3 million or 2.1%. Manufacturing costs decreased as lower pulp and other input costs, along with productivity improvements in plant operations, were only partially offset by higher sales volumes and the unfavourable impact of foreign exchange fluctuations on U.S. dollar costs. Freight costs were lower compared to Q3 2022 as supply constraints and inflation moderated, while warehousing costs increased as a result of additional logistics network costs. As a percentage of revenue, cost of sales was 81.6% in Q3 2023 compared to 92.4% in Q3 2022.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $40.0 million in Q3 2023 compared to $30.1 million in Q3 2022, an increase of $9.9 million or 33.0%. The increase was primarily due to higher advertising spend in the quarter, higher personnel costs, higher consulting costs, lower foreign exchange gains compared to the year ago quarter and higher related party management fees. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses were 8.4% in Q3 2023 compared to 7.0% in Q3 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $72.4 million in Q3 2023 compared to $30.7 million in Q3 2022, an increase of $41.7 million or 135.7%. The significant increase was primarily due to a combination of factors: higher sales volumes and favourable sales mix, selling price increases in 2022, lower pulp and other input costs, productivity improvements in plant operations and lower freight costs. These factors were partially offset by higher warehousing and SG&A expenses and the unfavourable impact of foreign exchange fluctuations.

Net income was $12.9 million in Q3 2023 compared to a loss of $38.8 million in Q3 2022, an increase of $51.7 million. The increase was primarily due to higher Adjusted EBITDA and lower unrealized foreign exchange losses, partially offset by higher income tax expense.

Kruger Products Q3 2023 Liquidity
Total liquidity, representing cash and availability under the revolving credit agreements, was $277.6 million as of September 30, 2023. In addition, $22.5 million of cash was held by Kruger Products for the Sherbrooke Expansion Project.

Sherbrooke Expansion Project
As a result of significant inflation across the supply chain and interest rate increases during construction, the capital cost of the Sherbrooke Expansion Project is now forecast to increase to $377.5 million from $351.5 million. The additional costs are being financed by investments from Kruger Products and an $8.2 million increase in the Construction Facility. Management continues to monitor the project closely to minimize the impact of any further inflation.

KPT Q3 2023 Financial Results
KPT had net income of $1.8 million in Q3 2023. Included in net income was $1.8 million representing KPT’s share of Kruger Products’ net income, a dilution gain of $0.3 million and depreciation expense of $0.3 million related to adjustments to carrying amounts on acquisition.

Dividends on Common Shares
The Board of Directors of KPT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on January 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 2, 2024.

Additional Information
For additional information please refer to Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of KPT and Kruger Products for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or our website at www.kptissueinc.com.

Third Quarter Results Conference Call Information
KPT will hold its third quarter conference call on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Via telephone: 1-888-664-6383 or 416-764-8650

Via the internet at: www.kptissueinc.com

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at www.kptissueinc.com.

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, November 15, 2023 by dialing 1-888-390-0541 or 416-764-8677 and entering passcode 991958.

The replay of the webcast will remain available on the website until midnight, November 15, 2023.

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)
KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited equity interest in Kruger Products, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 13.1% interest in Kruger Products. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products
Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and BonterraTM. In the U.S., Kruger Products manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. Kruger Products has approximately 2,800 employees and operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release uses certain non-GAAP financial measures which Kruger Products believes provide useful information to management of Kruger Products and the readers of the financial information in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of Kruger Products. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. An example of such a measure is Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of operating performance computed in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for operating income, net income or cash flows from operating activities computed in accordance with GAAP. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by Kruger Products as net income (loss) before (i) interest expense and other finance costs, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, (iv) amortization, (v) impairment (gain on sale) of non-financial assets, (vi) loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, (vii) foreign exchange loss (gain), (viii) costs related to restructuring activities, (ix) changes in amortized cost of Partnership units liability, (x) change in fair value of derivatives, (xi) consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives, (xii) corporate development related costs and (xiii) loss (gain) on sale of shares. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the relevant reported results can be found in the Segment and Geographic Results table of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release about KPT’s and Kruger Products' current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding continued growth in the U.S. Consumer tissue business with the White Cloud® brand and premium private label products, the expected capital cost of the Sherbrooke Expansion Project, expectations regarding Q4 volume and margins and our expectation that Adjusted EBITDA1 in Q4 2023 will be in the $60-$65 million range. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by KPT or Kruger Products, including the moderation of inflationary pressure on input costs and continued inflationary pressure on SG&A as labour, marketing and IT costs continue to rise. Although KPT and Kruger Products believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements since no assurance can be given that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

The outlook provided in respect of Adjusted EBITDA1 for Q4 2023 is forward-looking information and is based on the assumptions and subject to the risk and uncertainties referred to below. The purpose of the outlook is to provide the reader with an indication of management’s expectations, at the date of this press release, regarding Kruger Products’ future financial performance. Readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Many factors could cause Kruger Products’ actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments (which could in turn affect the economic benefits derived from KPT’s economic interest in Kruger Products), to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, which are discussed in greater detail in the “Risk Factors – Risks Related to Kruger Products’ Business” section of the KPT Annual Information Form dated March 9, 2023 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com: Kruger Inc.’s influence over Kruger Products; Kruger Products’ reliance on Kruger Inc.; consequences of an event of insolvency relating to Kruger Inc.; risks associated with the TAD Sherbrooke Project; risks associated with the Sherbrooke Expansion Project; operational risks; significant increases in input costs; reduction in supply of fibre; increased pricing pressure and intense competition; Kruger Products’ inability to innovate effectively; adverse economic conditions; dependence on key retail trade customers; damage to the reputation of Kruger Products or Kruger Products’ brands; Kruger Products’ sales being less than anticipated; Kruger Products’ failure to implement its business and operating strategies; Kruger Products’ obligation to make regular capital expenditures; Kruger Products’ entering into unsuccessful acquisitions; Kruger Products’ dependence on key personnel; Kruger Products’ inability to retain its existing customers or obtain new customers; Kruger Products’ loss of key suppliers; Kruger Products’ failure to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; Kruger Products’ reliance on third party intellectual property licenses; adverse litigation and other claims affecting Kruger Products; material expenditures due to comprehensive environmental regulation affecting Kruger Products’ cash flow; Kruger Products’ pension obligations are significant and can be materially higher than predicted if Kruger Products Management’s underlying assumptions are incorrect; labour disputes adversely affecting Kruger Products’ cost structure and Kruger Products’ ability to run its plants; exchange rate and U.S. competitors; Kruger Products’ inability to service all of its indebtedness; exposure to potential consumer product liability; covenant compliance; interest rate and refinancing risk; and risks relating to information technology; cyber-security; insurance; internal controls; trade; and risks related to COVID-19.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made herein. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of press release and KPT undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

INFORMATION:

Francois Paroyan
General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
KP Tissue Inc.
Tel.: 905.812.6936
francois.paroyan@krugerproducts.ca

INVESTORS:

Mike Baldesarra
Director of Investor Relations
KP Tissue Inc.
Tel.: 905.812.6962
IR@KPTissueinc.com

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this news release for more information on these measures


Kruger Products Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
         
         
    September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
    $   $
Assets        
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents   151,145     71,261  
Restricted cash   11,082     7,145  
Trade and other receivables   123,545     119,681  
Receivables from related parties   118     223  
Inventories   255,835     286,566  
Income tax recoverable   5,159     1,306  
Prepaid expenses   8,564     5,640  
    555,448     491,822  
Non-current assets        
Property, plant and equipment   1,363,521     1,294,838  
Right-of-use assets   72,996     81,715  
Other long-term assets   6,213     27,554  
Pensions   104,124     83,080  
Goodwill   152,021     152,021  
Intangible assets   27,312     30,027  
Deferred income taxes   16,256     95,711  
Total assets   2,297,891     2,256,768  
         
Liabilities        
Current liabilities        
Trade and other payables   350,401     279,425  
Payables to related parties   11,888     11,363  
Dividends payable   13,463     -  
Distributions payable   -     12,866  
Current portion of long-term debt   34,389     34,411  
Current portion of lease liabilities   25,807     28,349  
Current portion of long-term payable to related party   5,800     5,800  
Current portion of provisions   3,199     3,252  
    444,947     375,466  
Non-current liabilities        
Long-term debt   1,065,594     1,077,297  
Long-term lease liabilities   61,306     70,579  
Long-term payable to related party   35,016     39,042  
Long-term provisions   3,053     3,076  
Pensions   19,395     20,847  
Post-retirement benefits   42,542     43,739  
Liabilities to non-equityholders   1,671,853     1,630,046  
Long-term portion of Partnership units liability   -     133,551  
Total liabilities   1,671,853     1,763,597  
         
Equity        
Share capital   661,856     -  
Partnership units   -     494,459  
Deficit   (137,903 )   (87,835 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income   85,906     86,547  
Equity attributable to Kruger Products   609,859     493,171  
Non-controlling interest   16,179     -  
Total equity   626,038     493,171  
Total equity and liabilities   2,297,891     2,256,768  
         


Kruger Products Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
                   
                   
    3-month
period ended
September 30, 2023
 		  3-month
period ended
September 30, 2022 		   9-month
period ended
September 30, 2023 		   9-month
period ended
September 30, 2022 
    $
 		  $    $    $ 
                   
Revenue   473,399     427,026     1,390,693     1,223,264  
                   
Expenses                  
Cost of sales   386,375     394,596     1,171,111     1,130,940  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   39,973     30,060     116,890     94,036  
Restructuring costs, net   77     139     1,300     1,007  
                   
Operating income (loss)   46,974     2,231     101,392     (2,719 )
                   
Interest expense and other finance costs   16,677     18,907     51,740     53,810  
Foreign exchange loss (gain)   8,395     26,045     (870 )   34,329  
                   
Income (loss) before income taxes   21,902     (42,721 )   50,522     (90,858 )
                   
Current tax expense   515     547     1,943     1,385  
Deferred tax expense (recovery)   6,553     (4,466 )   68,860     (19,365 )
                   
Income tax expence (recovery)   7,068     (3,919 )   70,803     (17,980 )
                   
Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest   14,834     (38,802 )   (20,281 )   (72,878 )
                   
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest   1,906     -     1,568     -  
                   
Net income (loss) attributable to Kruger Products   12,928     (38,802 )   (21,849 )   (72,878 )
                   


Kruger Products Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
                 
                 
  3-month period ended September 30, 2023     3-month period ended September 30, 2022   9-month period ended September 30, 2023   9-month period ended September 30, 2022
  $     $   $   $
                 
Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest 14,834     (38,802 )   (20,281 )   (72,878 )
                 
                 
Other comprehensive income (loss)                
Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss):                
Remeasurements of pensions 18,227     (3,184 )   (1,654 )   191,741  
Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits 2,932     (293 )   13,122     13,758  
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income (loss):                
Cumulative translation adjustment 4,611     17,110     (641 )   21,495  
                 
Other comprehensive income 25,770     13,633     10,827     226,994  
                 
Total comprehensive income (loss) including non-controlling interest 40,604     (25,169 )   (9,454 )   154,116  
Total comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest 1,906     -     1,568     -  
                 
Total comprehensive income (loss) attriutable to Kruger Products 38,698     (25,169 )   (11,022 )   154,116  
                 



Kruger Products Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
               
               
               
  3-month period ended September 30, 2023   3-month period ended September 30, 2022   9-month period ended September 30, 2023   9-month period ended September 30, 2022
  $   $   $   $
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities              
Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest 14,834     (38,802 )   (20,281 )   (72,878 )
Items not affecting cash              
Depreciation 24,227     23,684     70,305     66,444  
Amortization 1,110     1,108     3,271     3,277  
Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment (11 )   -     1,098     18  
Gain on disposal of leased assets -     -     (488 )   -  
Foreign exchange loss (gain) 8,395     26,045     (870 )   34,329  
Interest expense and other finance costs 16,677     18,907     51,740     53,810  
Pension and post-retirement benefits 2,344     3,706     6,456     10,976  
Provisions 765     773     2,704     1,267  
Income tax expense (recovery) 7,068     (3,919 )   70,803     (17,980 )
Loss on sale of non-financial assets 5     1     21     11  
Total items not affecting cash 60,580     70,305     205,040     152,152  
               
Net change in non-cash working capital 47,409     (18,724 )   64,267     (85,245 )
Contributions to pension and post-retirement benefit plans (2,241 )   (4,214 )   (7,439 )   (12,554 )
Provisions paid (169 )   (88 )   (3,443 )   (4,003 )
Income tax payments, net (550 )   (269 )   (2,008 )   (1,757 )
Net cash from (used in) operating activities 119,863     8,208     236,136     (24,285 )
               
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities              
Purchases of property, plant and equipment (5,993 )   (8,381 )   (14,673 )   (27,311 )
Purchases of property, plant and equipment and software related to the                      
TAD Sherbrooke Project (837 )   (4,256 )   (1,580 )   (15,185 )
Purchases of property, plant and equipment and software related to the                      
Sherbrooke Expansion Project (21,535 )   (9,196 )   (89,995 )   (29,944 )
Interest paid on credit facilities related to the Sherbrooke Expansion Project, net (105 )   17     (321 )   (289 )
Government assistance received -     1,023     1,250     1,023  
Purchases of software (48 )   (180 )   (556 )   (4,939 )
Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment 17     -     2,465     1  
Net cash used in investing activities (28,501 )   (20,973 )   (103,410 )   (76,644 )
               
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities              
Proceeds from long-term debt 30,761     30,820     87,543     248,326  
Repayment of long-term debt (46,337 )   (10,272 )   (69,906 )   (135,718 )
Payment of deferred financing fees (25 )   (1,506 )   (405 )   (2,818 )
Payment of lease liabilities (7,039 )   (6,852 )   (20,835 )   (21,263 )
Change in Restricted cash (1,380 )   (1,160 )   (3,937 )   (3,472 )
Interest paid on long-term debt (2,921 )   (11,211 )   (34,281 )   (36,198 )
Payment to related party -     -     (5,700 )   -  
Dividends paid, net (1,741 )   -     (5,245 )   -  
Distributions and advances paid, net -     (1,743 )   -     (15,764 )
Net cash from (used in) financing activities (28,682 )   (1,924 )   (52,766 )   33,093  
               
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash              
equivalents held in foreign currency 220     1,280     (76 )   1,440  
               
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period 62,900     (13,409 )   79,884     (66,396 )
               
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period 88,245     95,532     71,261     148,519  
               
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period 151,145     82,123     151,145     82,123  
               



Kruger Products Inc.
Segment and Geographic Results
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
               
               
  3-month period ended September 30, 2023   3-month period ended September 30, 2022   9-month period ended September 30, 2023   9-month period ended September 30, 2022
  $   $   $   $
               
Segment Information              
               
Segment Revenue              
Consumer 390,293     346,063     1,150,290     1,015,238  
AFH 83,106     80,963     240,403     208,026  
               
Revenue from external customers 473,399     427,026     1,390,693     1,223,264  
               
Adjusted EBITDA              
Consumer 65,925     25,038     170,468     74,719  
AFH 8,381     5,357     15,078     1,685  
Corporate and other costs (1,924 )   315     (8,159 )   (4,819 )
               
Total Adjusted EBITDA 72,382     30,710     177,387     71,585  
               
Reconciliation to net income (loss):              
               
Depreciation and amortization 25,337     24,792     73,576     69,721  
Interest expense and other finance costs 16,677     18,907     51,740     53,810  
Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment (11 )   -     1,098     18  
Loss on sale of non-financial assets 5     1     21     11  
Restructuring costs, net 77     139     1,300     1,007  
Foreign exchange loss (gain) 8,395     26,045     (870 )   34,329  
Consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives -     3,547     -     3,547  
               
Income (loss) before income taxes 21,902     (42,721 )   50,522     (90,858 )
               
Income tax expense (recovery) 7,068     (3,919 )   70,803     (17,980 )
               
Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest 14,834     (38,802 )   (20,281 )   (72,878 )
               
Geographic Revenue              
               
Canada 267,588     249,827     793,533     732,033  
US 205,811     177,199     597,160     491,231  
               
Total revenue 473,399     427,026     1,390,693     1,223,264  
               



KP Tissue Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Financial Position
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
       
       
  September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
  $   $
Assets      
       
Current assets      
Dividends receivable 1,793     -  
Distributions receivable -     1,790  
Income tax recoverable 443     580  
  2,236     2,370  
       
Non-current assets      
Investment in associate 72,318     79,338  
       
Total assets 74,554     81,708  
       
Liabilities      
       
Current liabilities      
Dividend payable 1,793     1,790  
Payable to investee 33     -  
Payable to Partnership -     170  
  1,826     1,960  
Non-current liabilities      
Deferred income taxes -     5,718  
       
Total liabilities 1,826     7,678  
       
Equity      
       
Common shares 22,509     22,379  
Contributed surplus 144,819     144,819  
Deficit (111,378 )   (108,008 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income 16,778     14,840  
       
Total equity 72,728     74,030  
       
Total liabilities and equity 74,554     81,708  
           



KP Tissue Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
               
  3-month period ended September 30, 2023   3-month period ended September 30, 2022   9-month period ended September 30, 2023   9-month period ended September 30, 2022
  $   $   $   $
               
    Share of income (loss) 1,789     (5,523 )   (2,909 )   (10,425 )
    Depreciation of fair value increments (286 )   (1,313 )   (886 )   (3,942 )
               
Equity income (loss) 1,503     (6,836 )   (3,795 )   (14,367 )
    Dilution gain 262     283     787     483  
               
Income (loss) before income taxes 1,765     (6,553 )   (3,008 )   (13,884 )
               
    Current tax expense (recovery) -     4     -     (448 )
    Deferred tax expense (recovery) -     (268 )   3892     (4,177 )
               
Income tax expense (recovery) -     (264 )   3,892     (4,625 )
               
Net income (loss) 1,765     (6,289 )   (6,900 )   (9,259 )
               
Other comprehensive income              
net of tax expense (recovery)              
Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss):              
Remeasurements of pensions 2,466     (383 )   6,675     17,749  
Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits 370     (45 )   2,229     1,354  
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income (loss):            
Cumulative translation adjustment 672     2,390     1,938     2,981  
               
Other comprehensive income 3,508     1,962     10,842     22,084  
               
Total comprehensive income (loss) 5,273     (4,327 )   3,942     12,825  
               
Basic earnings (loss) per share 0.18     (0.63 )   (0.69 )   (0.93 )
               
Weighted average number of shares outstanding 9,957,841     9,939,529     9,953,646     9,933,537  
                       



KP Tissue Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
               
  3-month period ended September 30, 2023   3-month period ended September 30, 2022   9-month period ended September 30, 2023   9-month period ended September 30, 2022
  $   $   $   $
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities              
Net income (loss) 1,765     (6,289 )   (6,900 )   (9,259 )
Items not affecting cash              
Equity loss (income) (1,503 )   6,836     3,795     14,367  
Dilution gain (262 )   (283 )   (787 )   (483 )
Income tax expense (recovery) -     (264 )   3,892     (4,625 )
Total items not affecting cash (1,765 )   6,289     6,900     9,259  
               
Net change in non-cash working capital (137 )   93     (137 )   (76 )
Tax refunds (payments), net 137     (93 )   137     38  
Tax Distribution received, net -     -     -     38  
               
Net cash from (used in) operating activities -     -     -     -  
               
Cash flows from investing activities              
Dividends received, net 1,739     -     5,242     -  
Partnership unit distributions received, net -     1,742     -     4,886  
               
Net cash from investing activities 1,739     1,742     5,242     4,886  
               
Cash flows used in financing activities              
Dividends paid, net (1,739 )   (1,742 )   (5,242 )   (4,886 )
               
Net cash used in financing activities (1,739 )   (1,742 )   (5,242 )   (4,886 )
               
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period -     -     -     -  
               
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period -     -     -     -  
               
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period -     -     -     -  
                       

Primary Logo

You just read:

KP Tissue Releases Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more