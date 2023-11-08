SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation on Behalf of Former Stockholders of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – AQUA / XYL

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating potential legal claims on behalf of former Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (“Evoqua”) shareholders who received shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) common stock in connection with Xylem’s acquisition of Evoqua in May 2023.



Under the terms of that transaction, each share of Evoqua common stock was converted into the right to receive 0.48 of a share of Xylem common stock, which at the time was valued at approximately $100.00 per share. Subsequently, shares of Xylem’s common stock declined in value, causing former Evoqua investors to lose money on their investment following the share conversion.

Former Evoqua investors who received shares of Xylem common stock in May 2023 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/evoqua-water-technologies/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(888) 715 – 1740

(484) 229 – 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com