Sterling Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Continued Execution Towards 2023 Goals and Long-Term Strategy

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ: STER) (“Sterling” or “the Company”) a leading global provider of technology-enabled background and identity verification services, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

All results compared to prior-year period.

Revenues decreased 9.4% year-over-year to $180.6 million. Organic constant currency revenue decreased 11.9% and inorganic revenue growth was 2.4%.

GAAP net income decreased year-over-year to $2.4 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $9.3 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 10.4% year-over-year to $47.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA Margin decreased 30 bps year-over-year to 26.3%, in line with our prior expectations.

Adjusted Net Income decreased 15.2% year-over-year to $24.7 million. Adjusted Earnings Per Share—diluted decreased 10.3% year-over-year to $0.26 per diluted share.

Organic constant currency revenue growth (decline), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Earnings Per Share—diluted are non-GAAP measures. Please see the schedules accompanying this earnings release for a reconciliation of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, as applicable.

Josh Peirez, Sterling CEO, said, “During the third quarter of 2023, we continued to make progress on our 2023 and long-term goals. We executed on the items within our control, both on the top line and in our cost structure, and we remained focused on optimizing the exit velocity and profitability of our business as we approach year-end.

“The macro environment remained challenging during the quarter and drove base revenue volumes below our prior expectations, with tempered expectations for the fourth quarter as well. Still, we remain very pleased with our continued success in executing on the revenue drivers within our control. These drivers include new client wins, up-sell / cross-sell, and customer retention, where a culture of innovation has generated significant success, as well as inorganic revenue growth, where integration of our two recent strategic M&A deals remains a key near-term goal.

“During the third quarter, we also saw continued progress on our cost optimization program which is helping us build a stronger, more scalable, and more profitable company through multiple strategic initiatives. We are enthusiastic about the benefits that we expect these initiatives to provide us over the short-term and long-term, and we remain focused on execution in all macro environments.”

Third Quarter 2023 Results

Three Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share data and percentages) 2023 2022 Change Revenues $ 180,566 $ 199,299 (9.4)% Net income $ 2,354 $ 9,303 (74.7)% Net income margin 1.3 % 4.7 % (340) bps Net income per share—diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.09 (66.7)% Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 47,556 $ 53,098 (10.4)% Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) 26.3 % 26.6 % (30) bps Adjusted Net Income(1) $ 24,734 $ 29,171 (15.2)% Adjusted Earnings Per Share—diluted(1) $ 0.26 $ 0.29 (10.3)%

_________________________

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Earnings Per Share—diluted are non-GAAP measures. Please see the schedules accompanying this earnings release for a reconciliation of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was $180.6 million, a decrease of $18.7 million, or 9.4%, compared to $199.3 million for the third quarter of 2022. The revenue decrease for the third quarter of 2023 included a 11.9% organic constant currency revenue decrease, partially offset by 2.4% inorganic revenue growth from the acquisitions of Socrates and A-Check and 0.1% benefit due to the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange currency rates. The organic constant currency decrease in revenue was driven by a decrease in base business with existing clients due to macro uncertainty, which offset growth of 10% from the combination of new clients and up-sell / cross-sell.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $49.9 million and total debt was $499.9 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $103.1 million and total debt of $505.5 million as of December 31, 2022. The decrease in cash since December 31, 2022 was primarily driven by the acquisitions of Socrates and A-Check (net purchase price of $49.2 million) and repurchases of Sterling’s common stock ($46.0 million) during the first nine months of 2023, which offset growth from Free Cash Flow. Sterling ended the third quarter of 2023 with a net leverage ratio of 2.4x net debt to Adjusted EBITDA. As of September 30, 2023, available borrowings under Sterling’s revolving credit facility, net of letters of credit outstanding, were $193.8 million.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, Sterling generated net cash provided by operating activities of $65.7 million, compared to $73.6 million for the prior year period. Capital expenditures for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 totaled $14.7 million, compared to $15.7 million for the prior year period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, Sterling had $50.9 million of Free Cash Flow, compared to $57.9 million of Free Cash Flow for the prior year period. The decrease in Free Cash Flow compared to the prior year period was primarily driven by lower operating income and higher interest expense.

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure. Please see the schedule accompanying this earnings release for a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to net cash provided by operating activities, its most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Full Year 2023 Guidance

Sterling is providing updated guidance for full year 2023 as detailed below. The following forward-looking statements reflect Sterling’s expectations as of today’s date. Actual results may differ materially.

Previous Guidance - August 8, 2023 Updated Guidance - November 8, 2023 (dollars in millions) Amount Year-over-year growth Amount Year-over-year growth Revenues $760 - $780 (1.0)% - 1.0% $720 - $730 (6.0)% - (4.5)% Adjusted EBITDA $198 - $208 0.0% - 5.0% $186 - $191 (6.0)% - (4.0)% Adjusted Net Income $106 - $114 0.0% - 7.0% $95 - $99 (11.0)% - (7.0)%



Sterling’s full-year 2023 guidance ranges reflect expectations that recent macroeconomic conditions will continue through the year.

Sterling has not presented a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures “Adjusted EBITDA” and “Adjusted Net Income” to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because it is impractical to forecast certain items without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the occurrence and financial impact of and the periods in which such items may be recognized.

Conference Call Details

Sterling will hold a conference call to discuss the third quarter of 2023 financial results today, November 8, 2023 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

To register for the conference call, please visit Sterling’s investor relations website at https://investor.sterlingcheck.com under “News & Events”. Participants may also access the conference call by dialing 1-833-470-1428 (U.S.) or 1-929-526-1599 (outside the U.S.) and using conference code 616107 approximately ten minutes before the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with related presentation materials, will also be available on Sterling’s investor relations website at https://investor.sterlingcheck.com under “News & Events”.

A replay, along with the related presentation materials, will be available after the conclusion of the call on Sterling’s investor relations website under “News & Events” or by dialing 1-866-813-9403, access code 140591. The telephone replay will be available through Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and it is intended that all forward-looking statements that we make will be subject to the safe harbor protections created thereby. Forward-looking statements can be identified by forward-looking terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “projection,” “seek,” “should,” “will” or “would,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. In particular, statements that address guidance, outlook, targets, market trends or projections about the future, and statements regarding Sterling’s expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, prospects or assumptions, or statements regarding future events or performance, contained in this release are forward-looking statements. Sterling has based these forward-looking statements on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Sterling’s control. These and other important factors, including those discussed more fully elsewhere in this release and in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly Sterling’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Sterling's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023, may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, or could affect Sterling’s share price. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are not guarantees of future performance and actual results of operations, financial condition, and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which Sterling operates, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, Sterling does not undertake any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This report contains “non-GAAP financial measures,” which are financial measures that are not calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Specifically, Sterling makes use of the non-GAAP financial measures “organic constant currency revenue growth (decline)”, “Adjusted EBITDA,” “Adjusted EBITDA Margin,” “Adjusted Net Income,” “Adjusted Earnings Per Share” and “Free Cash Flow” to assess the performance of its business.

Organic constant currency revenue growth (decline) is calculated by adjusting for inorganic revenue growth (decline), which is defined as the impact to revenue growth (decline) in the current period from merger and acquisition (“M&A”) activity that has occurred over the past twelve months, and converting the current period revenue at foreign currency exchange rates consistent with the prior period. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, we have provided the impact of revenue from the acquisitions of Socrates and A-Check during the first quarter of 2023. We present organic constant currency revenue growth (decline) because we believe it assists investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance; however, it has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider such a measure either in isolation or as a substitute for analyzing our results as reported under GAAP. In particular, organic constant currency revenue growth (decline) does not reflect M&A activity or the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) adjusted for provision (benefit) for income taxes, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, transaction expenses related to the IPO, one-time public company transition expenses and costs associated with financing transactions, M&A activity, optimization and restructuring, technology transformation costs, foreign currency (gains) and losses and other costs affecting comparability. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue for the applicable period. We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Management and our board of directors use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to evaluate the factors and trends affecting our business to assess our financial performance and in preparing and approving our annual budget and believe they are helpful in highlighting trends in our core operating performance. Further, our executive incentive compensation is based in part on components of Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for our results as reported under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that can have a significant effect on our profit or loss and should, therefore, be considered only in conjunction with net income (loss) for the period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP profitability measure. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income (loss) adjusted for amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation, transaction expenses related to the IPO, one-time public company transition expenses and costs associated with financing transactions, M&A activity, optimization and restructuring, technology transformation costs, and certain other costs affecting comparability, adjusted for the applicable tax rate. Adjusted Earnings Per Share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted weighted average shares for the applicable period. We present Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding certain material non-cash items and unusual items that we do not expect to continue at the same level in the future. Our management believes that the inclusion of supplementary adjustments to net income (loss) applied in presenting Adjusted Net Income provide additional information to investors about certain material non-cash items and about items that we do not expect to continue at the same level in the future. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider such measures either in isolation or as substitutes for analyzing our results as reported under GAAP.

Free Cash Flow is defined as Net Cash provided by (used in) Operating Activities minus purchases of property and equipment and purchases of intangible assets and capitalized software. We present Free Cash Flow because we believe it provides cash available for strategic measures, after making necessary capital investments in property and equipment to support ongoing business operations, and provides investors with the same measures that management uses as the basis for making resource allocation decisions. Free Cash Flow has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider such measure either in isolation or as a substitute for analyzing our results as reported under GAAP. Historically, we presented Adjusted Free Cash Flow, defined as Net Cash provided by (used in) Operating Activities minus purchases of property and equipment and purchases of intangible assets and capitalized software and reflecting adjustments for one-time, cash, non-operating expenses related to the IPO. As there are no adjustments related to the IPO for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, nor in the subsequent periods from such dates, management believes that Free Cash Flow is a more relevant measure.

About Sterling

Sterling—a leading provider of background and identity services—offers background and identity verification to help over 50,000 clients create people-first cultures built on foundations of trust and safety. Sterling’s tech-enabled services help organizations across all industries establish great environments for their workers, partners, and customers. With operations around the world, Sterling conducted more than 110 million searches in the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Contacts

Investors

Judah Sokel

IR@sterlingcheck.com

Media

Angela Stelle

Angela.Stelle@sterlingcheck.com







CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

STERLING CHECK CORP.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 REVENUES $ 180,566 $ 199,299 $ 550,224 $ 596,862 OPERATING EXPENSES: Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) 95,882 106,422 292,692 314,954 Corporate technology and production systems 11,329 13,715 34,709 38,806 Selling, general and administrative 42,382 42,411 134,743 126,630 Depreciation and amortization 15,875 16,570 47,117 56,598 Impairments and disposals of long-lived assets 48 193 7,193 805 Total operating expenses 165,516 179,311 516,454 537,793 OPERATING INCOME 15,050 19,988 33,770 59,069 OTHER EXPENSE (INCOME): Interest expense, net 9,305 7,764 26,903 20,719 Gain on interest rate swaps — — — (296 ) Other income (561 ) (560 ) (1,370 ) (1,422 ) Total other expense, net 8,744 7,204 25,533 19,001 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 6,306 12,784 8,237 40,068 Income tax provision 3,952 3,481 4,969 12,958 NET INCOME $ 2,354 $ 9,303 $ 3,268 $ 27,110 Unrealized gain on hedged transactions, net of tax expense of $1,188, $0, $1,044 and $0, respectively 1,962 — 1,554 — Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax of $0, $0, $0 and $0, respectively (1,906 ) (4,790 ) (269 ) (7,990 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) 56 (4,790 ) 1,285 (7,990 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 2,410 $ 4,513 $ 4,553 $ 19,120 Net income per share attributable to stockholders Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.10 $ 0.04 $ 0.29 Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.09 $ 0.03 $ 0.27 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 90,972,009 94,134,690 92,184,159 94,043,105 Diluted 93,651,691 99,118,521 94,493,254 99,217,125



STERLING CHECK CORP.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,877 $ 103,095 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for credit losses of $2,670 and $2,304 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 151,935 139,579 Insurance receivable 4,689 921 Prepaid expenses 8,595 13,433 Other current assets 23,770 13,654 Total current assets 238,866 270,682 Property and equipment, net 7,330 10,341 Goodwill 878,390 849,609 Intangible assets, net 240,482 241,036 Deferred tax assets 4,328 4,452 Operating leases right-of-use asset 7,020 20,084 Other noncurrent assets, net 10,499 11,050 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,386,915 $ 1,407,254 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 39,327 $ 38,372 Litigation settlement obligation 7,178 4,165 Accrued expenses 60,387 67,047 Current portion of long-term debt 13,125 7,500 Operating leases liability, current portion 4,233 3,717 Other current liabilities 14,435 12,939 Total current liabilities 138,685 133,740 Long-term debt, net 483,334 493,990 Deferred tax liabilities 31,584 23,707 Long-term operating leases liability, net of current portion 8,834 16,835 Other liabilities 3,737 2,336 Total liabilities 666,174 670,608 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding) — — Common stock ($0.01 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 99,889,227 shares issued and 95,045,289 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023; 97,765,120 shares issued and 96,717,883 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022) 97 76 Additional paid-in capital 971,950 942,789 Common stock held in treasury (4,843,938 and 1,047,237 shares at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) (64,499 ) (14,859 ) Accumulated deficit (183,180 ) (186,448 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,627 ) (4,912 ) Total stockholders’ equity 720,741 736,646 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,386,915 $ 1,407,254



STERLING CHECK CORP.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 3,268 $ 27,110 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 47,117 56,598 Deferred income taxes (200 ) 4,885 Stock-based compensation 27,184 17,424 Impairments and disposals of long-lived assets 7,193 805 Provision for bad debts 556 1,016 Amortization of financing fees 808 327 Amortization of debt discount 594 1,444 Deferred rent 383 (170 ) Unrealized translation loss (gain) on investment in foreign subsidiaries 94 (1,838 ) Changes in fair value of derivatives — (4,102 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net (686 ) — Interest rate swap settlements 1,323 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (8,699 ) (33,145 ) Insurance receivable (3,768 ) — Prepaid expenses 5,849 3,579 Other assets (6,493 ) (2,097 ) Accounts payable 757 6,546 Litigation settlement obligation 3,013 — Accrued expenses (7,982 ) 84 Other liabilities (4,635 ) (4,868 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 65,676 73,598 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment (1,377 ) (3,978 ) Purchases of intangible assets and capitalized software (13,364 ) (11,719 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (49,210 ) — Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment 121 25 Net cash used in investing activities (63,830 ) (15,672 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance of common stock 1,998 2,291 Repurchases of common stock (46,043 ) — Payments of initial public offering issuance costs — (225 ) Cash paid for tax withholding on vesting of restricted shares (3,597 ) — Payments of long-term debt (5,625 ) (4,846 ) Payment of contingent consideration for acquisition (305 ) (226 ) Payments of finance lease obligations — (3 ) Net cash used in financing activities (53,572 ) (3,009 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (1,492 ) (3,725 ) NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (53,218 ) 51,192 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS Beginning of period 103,095 47,998 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 49,877 $ 99,190



RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following table reconciles revenue growth (decline), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to organic constant currency revenue growth (decline) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, we have provided the impact of revenue from the acquisitions of Socrates and A-Check.

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 Reported revenue decline (9.4)% (7.8)% Inorganic revenue growth(1) 2.4% 2.4% Impact from foreign currency exchange(2) 0.1% (0.4)% Organic constant currency revenue decline (11.9)% (9.8)%

_________________________

(1) Impact to revenue growth (decline) in the current period from M&A activity that has occurred over the past twelve months.

(2) Impact to revenue growth (decline) in the current period from fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.

The following table reconciles net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 2,354 $ 9,303 $ 3,268 $ 27,110 Income tax provision 3,952 3,481 4,969 12,958 Interest expense, net 9,305 7,764 26,903 20,719 Depreciation and amortization 15,875 16,570 47,117 56,598 Stock-based compensation 9,783 6,293 27,184 17,424 Transaction expenses(1) 2,238 2,809 10,497 6,591 Restructuring(2) 4,018 2,730 18,781 3,912 Technology transformation(3) 256 4,767 3,668 13,066 Settlements impacting comparability(4) — 213 — 213 Gain on interest rate swaps(5) — — — (296 ) Other(6) (225 ) (832 ) 721 (1,089 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 47,556 $ 53,098 $ 143,108 $ 157,206 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 26.3 % 26.6 % 26.0 % 26.3 %

_________________________

(1) Consists of transaction expenses related to M&A, associated earn-outs, costs related to the preparation of the IPO, one-time public company transition expenses and fees associated with financing transactions. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, costs consisted primarily of $1.5 million of M&A related costs for the acquisitions of Socrates and A-Check and $0.7 million of costs of one-time public company transition expenses and ancillary non-recurring public company expenses. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, costs consisted primarily of $1.3 million of one-time public company transition expenses and $1.5 million in costs related to M&A. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, costs consisted primarily of $6.1 million of M&A related costs for the acquisitions of Socrates and A-Check, $1.2 million of M&A costs for the EBI acquisition primarily due to the acceleration of contract costs related to the completion of the EBI platform migration, and $3.2 million of registration statement costs, costs to support the secondary public offering in June 2023, one-time public company transition expenses and expenses related to executing our interest rate swap. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, costs consisted primarily of $4.0 million of one-time public company transition expenses and $2.6 million in costs related to M&A.

(2) Consists of restructuring-related costs, including executive recruiting and severance charges, and lease termination costs and disposal of fixed assets related to our real estate consolidation efforts. Beginning in 2020, we began executing a virtual-first strategy, closing offices and reducing office space globally. In 2022, we began executing on a restructuring program to realign senior leadership and functions with the goal of elevating our go-to-market strategy and accelerating our technology and product innovation. At the end of 2022, we also launched Project Nucleus which we expect to drive meaningful cost savings and efficiency gains in our cost of revenues. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, costs consisted of $3.4 million of restructuring-related charges and $0.6 million in connection with executing against our real estate consolidation program. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, costs consisted of approximately $2.0 million of restructuring-related executive recruiting and severance charges as well as one one-time consulting and other costs and $0.7 million in expenses related to our real estate consolidation program primarily related to the exit of EBI’s office. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, costs consisted of $9.9 million in connection with executing against our real estate consolidation program which included a $5.3 million impairment charge on ROU assets, $2.5 million of accelerated rent, facilities costs and other charges in connection with office closures, as well as $1.8 million of fixed asset disposals and $8.9 million of restructuring-related charges. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, costs consisted of approximately $2.0 million of restructuring-related executive recruiting and severance charges as well as one one-time consulting and other costs and $1.7 million in expenses related to our real estate consolidation program, primarily due to the exit of EBI’s office.

(3) Includes costs related to technology modernization, as well as costs related to decommissioning of on-premise production systems and redundant fulfillment systems of acquired companies and the migration to our platform. We believe that these costs are discrete and non-recurring in nature, as they relate to a one-time restructuring and decommissioning of our on-premise production systems and corporate technological infrastructure and the move to a managed service provider, decommissioning redundant fulfillment systems and modernizing internal functional systems. As such, they are not normal, recurring operating expenses and are not reflective of ongoing trends in the cost of doing business. The significant majority of these are related to the last two phases of Project Ignite, a three-phase strategic investment initiative launched in 2019 to create an enterprise-class global platform, with the remainder related to an investment made to modernize internal functional systems in preparation for our public company infrastructure. Phase two of Project Ignite was completed in 2022 and phase three of Project Ignite was completed in the first quarter of 2023. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, $0.3 million related to decommissioning of the redundant production and fulfillment systems of A-Check and the redundant fulfillment systems of Socrates. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, investment related to Project Ignite was $4.2 million and the remaining $0.6 million related to costs for decommissioning of the on-premise production system and decommissioning of the redundant fulfillment system of EBI and migrating onto our platform. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, investment related to the conclusion of Project Ignite was $3.1 million and the remaining $0.6 million related to costs for decommissioning of the on-premise production system and decommissioning of the redundant fulfillment system of EBI and migrating onto our platform and decommissioning costs of the A-Check and Socrates systems. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, investment related to Project Ignite was $11.1 million and the remaining $1.9 million related to costs for decommissioning of the on-premise production system and decommissioning of the redundant fulfillment system of EBI and migrating onto our platform.

(4) Consists of non-recurring settlements and the related legal fees impacting comparability.

(5) Consists of gains or losses on historical non-designated derivative interest rate swaps. See Part I. Item 3. “Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk— Interest Rate Risk” in our Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2023 for additional information on interest rate swaps.

(6) Consists of gains or losses on foreign currency transactions and impairment of capitalized software.

The following table presents the calculation of Net income margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 2,354 $ 9,303 $ 3,268 $ 27,110 Adjusted EBITDA $ 47,556 $ 53,098 $ 143,108 $ 157,206 Revenues $ 180,566 $ 199,299 $ 550,224 $ 596,862 Net income margin 1.3 % 4.7 % 0.6 % 4.5 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 26.3 % 26.6 % 26.0 % 26.3 %



The following table reconciles net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 2,354 $ 9,303 $ 3,268 $ 27,110 Income tax provision 3,952 3,481 4,969 12,958 Income before income taxes 6,306 12,784 8,237 40,068 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 10,621 10,903 31,307 38,030 Stock-based compensation 9,783 6,293 27,184 17,424 Transaction expenses(1) 2,238 2,809 10,497 6,591 Restructuring(2) 4,018 2,730 18,781 3,912 Technology transformation(3) 256 4,767 3,668 13,066 Settlements impacting comparability(4) — 213 — 213 Gain on interest rate swaps(5) — — — (296 ) Other(6) (225 ) (832 ) 721 (1,089 ) Adjusted Net Income before income tax effect 32,997 39,667 100,395 117,919 Income tax effect(7) 8,263 10,496 26,171 31,848 Adjusted Net Income $ 24,734 $ 29,171 $ 74,224 $ 86,071 Net income per share—basic $ 0.03 $ 0.10 $ 0.04 $ 0.29 Net income per share—diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.09 $ 0.03 $ 0.27 Adjusted Earnings Per Share—basic $ 0.27 $ 0.31 $ 0.81 $ 0.92 Adjusted Earnings Per Share—diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.29 $ 0.79 $ 0.87

_________________________

(1) Consists of transaction expenses related to M&A, associated earn-outs, costs related to the preparation of the IPO, one-time public company transition expenses and fees associated with financing transactions.

(2) Consists of restructuring-related costs, including executive recruiting and severance charges, and lease termination costs and disposal of fixed assets related to our real estate consolidation efforts. Beginning in 2020, we began executing a virtual-first strategy, closing offices and reducing office space globally. In 2022, we began executing on a restructuring program to realign senior leadership and functions with the goal of elevating our go-to-market strategy and accelerating our technology and product innovation. At the end of 2022, we also launched Project Nucleus which we expect to drive meaningful cost savings and efficiency gains in our cost of revenues.

(3) Includes costs related to technology modernization, as well as costs related to decommissioning of on-premise production systems and redundant fulfillment systems of acquired companies and the migration to our platform. We believe that these costs are discrete and non-recurring in nature, as they relate to a one-time restructuring and decommissioning of our on-premise production systems and corporate technological infrastructure and the move to a managed service provider, decommissioning redundant fulfillment systems and modernizing internal functional systems. As such, they are not normal, recurring operating expenses and are not reflective of ongoing trends in the cost of doing business. The significant majority of these are related to the last two phases of Project Ignite, a three-phase strategic investment initiative launched in 2019 to create an enterprise-class global platform, with the remainder related to an investment made to modernize internal functional systems in preparation for our public company infrastructure. Phase two of Project Ignite was completed in 2022 and phase three of Project Ignite was completed in the first quarter of 2023.

(4) Consists of non-recurring settlements and the related legal fees impacting comparability.

(5) Consists of gains or losses on historical non-designated derivative interest rate swaps. See Part I. Item 3. “Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk— Interest Rate Risk” in our Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2023 for additional information on interest rate swaps.

(6) Consists of gains or losses on foreign currency transactions and impairment of capitalized software.

(7) Normalized effective tax rates of 25.0% and 26.5% have been used to compute Adjusted Net Income for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Normalized effective tax rates of 26.1% and 27.0% have been used to compute Adjusted Net Income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. As of December 31, 2022, we had net operating loss carryforwards of approximately $16.3 million for federal income tax purposes and deferred tax assets of approximately $6.3 million related to state and foreign income tax loss carryforwards available to reduce future income subject to income taxes. The amount of actual cash taxes we pay for federal, state, and foreign income taxes differs significantly from the effective income tax rate computed in accordance with GAAP, and from the normalized rate shown above.

The following table reconciles net income per share, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted Earnings Per Share for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 2,354 $ 9,303 $ 3,268 $ 27,110 Weighted average number of shares outstanding—basic 90,972,009 94,134,690 92,184,159 94,043,105 Weighted average number of shares outstanding—diluted 93,651,691 99,118,521 94,493,254 99,217,125 Net income per share—basic $ 0.03 $ 0.10 $ 0.04 $ 0.29 Net income per share—diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.09 $ 0.03 $ 0.27 Adjusted Net Income $ 24,734 $ 29,171 $ 74,224 $ 86,071 Weighted average number of shares outstanding—basic 90,972,009 94,134,690 92,184,159 94,043,105 Weighted average number of shares outstanding—diluted 93,651,691 99,118,521 94,493,254 99,217,125 Adjusted Earnings Per Share—basic $ 0.27 $ 0.31 $ 0.81 $ 0.92 Adjusted Earnings Per Share—diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.29 $ 0.79 $ 0.87



The following table presents the calculation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income per share—diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.09 $ 0.03 $ 0.27 Adjusted Net Income adjustments per share Income tax provision 0.04 0.04 0.06 0.13 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.11 0.11 0.33 0.38 Stock-based compensation 0.11 0.06 0.29 0.18 Transaction expenses(1) 0.02 0.03 0.11 0.07 Restructuring(2) 0.04 0.03 0.20 0.04 Technology transformation(3) 0.00 0.05 0.04 0.13 Settlements impacting comparability(4) — 0.00 — 0.00 Gain on interest rate swaps(5) — — — 0.00 Other(6) 0.00 (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.01 ) Income tax effect(7) (0.09 ) (0.11 ) (0.28 ) (0.32 ) Adjusted Earnings Per Share—diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.29 $ 0.79 $ 0.87 Weighted average number of shares outstanding used in computation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share: Weighted average number of shares outstanding—diluted (GAAP) 93,651,691 99,118,521 94,493,254 99,217,125 Options not included in weighted average number of shares outstanding—diluted (GAAP) (using treasury stock method) — — — — Weighted average number of shares outstanding—diluted (non-GAAP) (using treasury stock method) 93,651,691 99,118,521 94,493,254 99,217,125

_________________________

(1) Consists of transaction expenses related to M&A, associated earn-outs, costs related to the preparation of the IPO, one-time public company transition expenses and fees associated with financing transactions.

(2) Consists of restructuring-related costs, including executive recruiting and severance charges, and lease termination costs and disposal of fixed assets related to our real estate consolidation efforts. Beginning in 2020, we began executing a virtual-first strategy, closing offices and reducing office space globally. In 2022, we began executing on a restructuring program to realign senior leadership and functions with the goal of elevating our go-to-market strategy and accelerating our technology and product innovation. At the end of 2022, we also launched Project Nucleus which we expect to drive meaningful cost savings and efficiency gains in our cost of revenues.

(3) Includes costs related to technology modernization, as well as costs related to decommissioning of on-premise production systems and redundant fulfillment systems of acquired companies and the migration to our platform. We believe that these costs are discrete and non-recurring in nature, as they relate to a one-time restructuring and decommissioning of our on-premise production systems and corporate technological infrastructure and the move to a managed service provider, decommissioning redundant fulfillment systems and modernizing internal functional systems. As such, they are not normal, recurring operating expenses and are not reflective of ongoing trends in the cost of doing business. The significant majority of these are related to the last two phases of Project Ignite, a three-phase strategic investment initiative launched in 2019 to create an enterprise-class global platform, with the remainder related to an investment made to modernize internal functional systems in preparation for our public company infrastructure. Phase two of Project Ignite was completed in 2022 and phase three of Project Ignite was completed in the first quarter of 2023.

(4) Consists of non-recurring settlements and the related legal fees impacting comparability.

(5) Consists of gains or losses on historical non-designated derivative interest rate swaps. See Part I. Item 3. “Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk—Interest Rate Risk” for additional information on interest rate swaps.

(6) Consists of gains or losses on foreign currency transactions and impairment of capitalized software.

(7) Normalized effective tax rates of 25.0% and 26.5% have been used to compute Adjusted Net Income for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Normalized effective tax rates of 26.1% and 27.0% have been used to compute Adjusted Net Income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. As of December 31, 2022, we had net operating loss carryforwards of approximately $16.3 million for federal income tax purposes and deferred tax assets of approximately $6.3 million related to state and foreign income tax loss carryforwards available to reduce future income subject to income taxes. The amount of actual cash taxes we pay for federal, state, and foreign income taxes differs significantly from the effective income tax rate computed in accordance with GAAP, and from the normalized rate shown above.

For further detail, see the footnotes to Part I. Item 2. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations—Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2023.

The following table reconciles net cash flow provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Free Cash Flow for the periods presented: