MediWound Announces a Collaboration with PolyMedics Innovations (PMI) for NexoBrid® Distribution in Europe

NexoBrid complements PMI’s portfolio, allowing it to provide a comprehensive solution for burn patients

YAVNE, Israel, and DENKENDORF, Germany, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on next-generation enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair, and PolyMedics Innovations (PMI), an innovative biomaterials company specializing in effective wounds treatment, today announced an agreement for the promotion of NexoBrid® in Germany, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxemburg.



Feedback from key opinion leaders and customers indicates that NexoBrid, a non-surgical solution for eschar removal in burns, is a perfect complement to PMI's existing product line, including SUPRATHEL®, NovoSorb® BTM, and SUPRA SDRM®. Along with MediWound’s existing sales, marketing and medical teams’ infrastructure, PMI plans to leverage its extensive customer access and commercial resources to drive increased utilization of NexoBrid in the specified regions.

“We are thrilled to establish this collaboration with PMI, bringing NexoBrid to a broader audience of burn surgeons and improving patients’ lives. PMI's impressive customer network and capabilities in the DACH and Beneux regions will enable a significant step forward in our journey to advance NexoBrid adoption in Europe as the new standard of care,” said Alicia Torrenova, MediWound’s Vice President of European Operations.

“We are delighted to join forces with MediWound in this collaboration. NexoBrid is the ideal product to complement our portfolio. We are now poised to provide a comprehensive portfolio of best-in-class innovative solutions that address all stages of burn injuries, reinforcing our commitment of delivering the highest standards of care available to our customers,” said Christian Planck, PMI’s Chief Executive Officer.

About NexoBrid

NexoBrid® (anacaulase-bcdb) is a topically administered biological product that enzymatically removes nonviable burn tissue, or eschar, in patients with deep partial and/or full-thickness thermal burns without harming viable tissue. NexoBrid is approved in over 40 countries, including in United States, European Union and Japan, where it has been designated as an orphan biologic drug. Development of NexoBrid is supported by the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).



About PolyMedics Innovations

PolyMedics Innovations (PMI) is a R&D-driven specialist in innovative biomaterials for the effective treatment of wounds. PMI is an owner-managed German Mittelstand Company headquartered in Denkendorf, Germany with a subsidiary in Atlanta, USA. Distribution covers over 40 markets globally. PMI’s state-of-the-art manufacturing plant is located in Germany. PMI is a market leader in burn care in the DACH countries (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) with a strong presence in the US, LATAM and Asia. The company is renowned for its commitment to delivering innovative medical solutions and services, catering to the diverse needs of healthcare providers and patients. PMI's portfolio offered to its customers in the DACH region encompasses a range of cutting-edge products, including SUPRATHEL®, NovoSorb® BTM, and SUPRA SDRM®. With a strong focus on customer access, sales, marketing, and a dedicated medical team, PMI is poised to facilitate rapid and professional expansion in the medical industry.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) is the global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics focused on non-surgical tissue repair. Specializing in the development, production and commercialization of solutions that seek to replace existing standards of care, the Company is committed to providing rapid and effective biologics that improve patient experiences and outcomes, while reducing costs and unnecessary surgeries.

MediWound’s first drug, NexoBrid®, is an FDA-approved orphan biologic for eschar removal in severe burns that can replace surgical interventions and minimize associated costs and complications. Utilizing the same core biotherapeutic enzymatic platform technology, MediWound has developed a strong R&D pipeline including the Company’s lead drug under development, EscharEx®. EscharEx is a Phase III-ready biologic for debridement of chronic wounds with significant advantages over the $300 million monopoly legacy drug and an opportunity to expand the market. MediWound’s pipeline also includes MW005, a topical therapeutic for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma that has demonstrated positive results in a recently completed Phase I/II study.

For more information visit www.mediwound.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

MediWound cautions you that all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that we expect, believe, or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for the forward-looking statements contained herein, they are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks, assumptions, uncertainties, and factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These statements are often, but are not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “expects,” “continues,” “believe,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “target,” “future,” “potential,” “goals” and similar words or phrases, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” or similar expressions.

Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the anticipated progress, development, study design, expected data timing, objectives anticipated timelines, expectations and commercial potential of our products and product candidates, including NexoBrid® . Among the factors that may cause results to be materially different from those stated herein are the inherent uncertainties associated with the uncertain, lengthy and expensive nature of the product development process; the timing and conduct of our studies of our products and product candidates, including the timing, progress and results of current and future clinical studies, and our research and development programs; the approval of regulatory submission by the FDA, the European Medicines Agency or by any other regulatory authority, our ability to obtain marketing approval of our products and product candidates in the U.S. or other markets; the clinical utility, potential advantages and timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals of our products and products; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, our expectations regarding future growth, including our ability to develop new products; market acceptance of our products and product candidates; our ability to maintain adequate protection of our intellectual property; competition risks; the impact of government laws and regulations and the impact of the current global macroeconomic climate on our ability to source supplies for our operations or our ability or capacity to manufacture, sell and support the use of our products and product candidates in the future.

These and other significant factors are discussed in greater detail in MediWound’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 16, 2023 and Quarterly Reports on Form 6-K and other filings with the SEC from time-to-time. These forward-looking statements reflect MediWound’s current views as of the date hereof and MediWound undertakes, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect a change in their respective views or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release except as required by law.

MediWound Contacts:

Hani Luxenburg

Chief Financial Officer

MediWound Ltd.

ir@mediwound.com

Daniel Ferry

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com