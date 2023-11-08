Athira Pharma to Participate in Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

BOTHELL, Wash., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, today announced that Company management will participate at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, taking place from November 14-16, 2023, in London. Details are as follows:



Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date and Time: Thursday, November 16, 2023, from 1:30 pm - 1:55 pm GMT

Location: Waldorf Hilton, London

A live webcast of the Fireside Chat can be accessed from the Investors section of the Athira website at https://investors.athira.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations-investor . An archived replay will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.

Athira Pharma, Inc., headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration. Athira aims to alter the course of neurological disease by advancing its pipeline of therapeutic candidates that modulate the neurotrophic HGF system. For more information, visit www.athira.com . You can also follow Athira on Facebook , LinkedIn and @athirapharma on X , formerly known as Twitter , and Instagram .

