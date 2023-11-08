Submit Release
Driivz Positioned as Leading EV Charger Networking Pure-Software Provider by Guidehouse Insights

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVolve announced today that its Driivz electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management software is the top-ranked EV networking pure software provider in the Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard for EV Charger Networking Companies. The report evaluates 18 companies across eight criteria, ranking them according to their Go-to-Market Strategy, Partners, Product Strategy, Geographic Reach, Sales, Product Portfolio, Staying Power and Innovation.

Driivz scored highly in both Strategy and Execution - a proof of a solid foundation for growth and long-term success.

“For more than a decade, Driivz has focused on providing an open, standards-based and hardware-agnostic digital services software platform to major players in the global EV charging marketplace,” said Doron Frenkel, founder and CEO of Driivz. “Our ‘shift right’ to the top-ranked spot in the pure-software domain of this year’s leaderboard recognizes our innovation and ability to execute at scale, managing tens of thousands of public chargers and processing hundreds of millions of EV events. We deliver on the promise of business flexibility in a world of disruption and change.”

About Driivz
Driivz, a Vontier (NYSE: VNT) business, is a leading global software supplier to EV charging operators and service providers, accelerating the plug-in EV industry's dynamic and continuous transformation. The company's intelligent, cloud-based platform spans EV charging operations, energy management, advanced billing capabilities and driver self-service tools. Driivz's team of EV experts serves customers in more than 30 countries, including global industry players such as Shell, Volvo Group, EVgo, Centrica, Circle K, Recharge, ElaadNL, ESB, Mer, Francis Energy, Ennet Corporation and eMobility Power. The Driivz platform currently manages tens of thousands of public chargers (hundreds of thousands in roaming) and hundreds of millions of EV events for millions of EV drivers in North America, Europe and APAC. For more information, please visit https://driivz.com/

Media Contact:
Montner Tech PR
Deb Montner
dmontner@montner.com


