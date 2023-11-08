Bonaccord Capital Partners Announces Oliver Wriedt as Operating Partner

- Continued Expansion of Operating Partner Network Across North America, Europe, and Asia -

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonaccord Capital Partners, a private equity business focused on acquiring non-control equity interests in middle-market private markets sponsors, is pleased to announce that Oliver Wriedt has joined the firm as an Operating Partner. Oliver will support BCP and its partner sponsors by providing strategic guidance and direction as well as operational expertise to help drive value creation initiatives across the Bonaccord Capital Partners ecosystem.



Oliver has 30 years of experience in private markets across non-investment grade credit, structuring, portfolio management, and business development. Oliver’s private markets credit experience spans time as a Partner at GoldenTree Asset Management, a Managing Director at Benefit Street Partners, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of CIFC Asset Management and the CEO of Vibrant Capital Partners. Currently, Oliver is a Managing Partner at DoubleSpring Capital and HighKey Capital, as well as the President and Head of Capital Markets for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corporation II and III, two publicly traded SPACs. Oliver’s tenure includes substantial operating experience throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

“We are very excited to welcome Oliver to our team as we continue to grow Bonaccord’s global operating partner network, which is now represented across North America, Europe, and Asia,” said Ajay Chitkara, Managing Partner at Bonaccord Capital Partners. “Oliver’s experience as an investor and operator across multiple alternative investment platforms will be invaluable as we leverage his expertise to support the ongoing growth of our firm and partner sponsors.”

“Across six years, two funds, and fourteen investments, Bonaccord has successfully delivered long-term value to its partner sponsors, and I am thrilled to join such an exceptional firm and employ my skillset to drive continued growth across the Bonaccord platform,” said Oliver Wriedt. “I am looking forward to building on the success the Bonaccord team has achieved to-date by supporting dynamic private markets businesses as they embark on their next phase of development.”

About Bonaccord Capital Partners

Bonaccord Capital Partners ("BCP") is a private equity firm focused on acquiring non-control equity interests in middle-market private markets sponsors spanning private equity, private credit, and real estate and real assets. By leveraging its strategic relationships, institutional capabilities, and strategic development expertise, BCP seeks to support transformative initiatives that help its partner sponsors reach their potential and establish enduring institutions. BCP aims to support broader portfolio objectives through partnerships with its partner sponsors. BCP is a part of P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), a leading multi-asset class private markets solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry. For more information, please visit www.bonaccordcapital.com.

