HRCI Appoints Kenneth Lee to Board of Directors

Southern New Hampshire University CFO Brings Business and Management Expertise to Credentialing and Learning Organization

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HRCI®, the premier HR credentialing and learning organization for the human resource profession, today announced the appointment of Kenneth Lee to its board of directors. Lee has more than 30 years of business and management experience and currently serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer at Southern New Hampshire University.



At SNHU, Lee oversees finance and accounting, financial planning and analysis, treasury, tax, internal controls, procurement, capital projects and facilities management functions. Before this, Lee was Chief Financial Officer of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Massachusetts Bay, directing all aspects of the organization’s financial and administrative operations, including human resources and information technology. Before that, he was Vice President of Global Business Services and Transformation at Avery Dennison, responsible for transformation efforts across critical business functions.

Earlier in his career, Lee was a Partner at A.T. Kearney and worked in marketing and finance at PepsiCo and Dow Corning. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Harvard University and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School. He is President of The Harvard Club of New Hampshire and sits on the boards of Urban College of Boston and the Harvard Alumni Association. Lee formerly sat on the boards of The Greater Boston Food Bank, Backers of Lexington Debate and the local chapters of American Red Cross and Big Brothers Big Sisters in Michigan.

Lee commented, “HRCI has a long history of setting the standard for HR excellence, and the last few years have underscored just how valuable HR professionals are to organizations around the world. As such, I am thrilled to join HRCI’s board of directors and help shape the organization’s next chapter.”

Andre T. Allen, MBA, GPHR, Chair, HRCI Board of Directors, shared, “We are delighted to welcome Ken to HRCI’s Board of Directors. Ken is a tremendous addition and brings with him a rich background and deep expertise that will further advance our work and mission.”

As part of the HRCI Board of Directors, Lee joins a team of HR and business experts, which includes Allen as well as HRCI CEO Dr. Amy Dufrane, SPHR; Gardiner Hempel, Jr., GPHR; Kathy Claytor, SPHR; Franz Gilbert, GPHR; Janet Hanofee, SPHR; Dr. Janet Walsh and Nancy Hill-Davis, SPHR. Learn more about each member at https://www.hrci.org/about-hrci/board-of-directors.

About HRCI®

HRCI® is the premier credentialing, standards and learning organization for the human resources profession. For 50 years, HRCI has set the global standard for HR expertise and excellence through its commitment to developing and advancing those in the people business. Secretariat for International Standards Organization (ISO) TC 260, HRCI helps HR professionals achieve new competencies that drive results by creating and offering world-class learning and administering eight global certifications. HRCI is also the parent company of HRSISM, certifying organizations based on ISO standards. To learn more about HRCI and HRSI, visit www.hrci.org or www.hrsi.org.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d4ee029-4073-42be-a919-f79de117ea83

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contact: Kate Achille The Devon Group for HRCI kate@devonpr.com