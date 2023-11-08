Flash News: OKX Wallet Partners with Reserve Protocol, Giving Users an APR Boost of Up to 5% on Staked ETH and ETH+

SINGAPORE, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for November 8, 2023.



OKX Wallet Partners with Reserve Protocol, Giving Users an APR Boost of Up to 5% on Staked ETH and ETH+

OKX Wallet today partnered with Reserve Protocol to offer users who stake Curve LP ETH+-WETH via Convex on OKX DeFi an APR boost of up to 5% - in addition to any base APR.

Users who participate in this promotion, which began on November 8 at 10:00 (UTC) and ends on December 7 at 10:00 (UTC), will receive their base and additional APR in the form of ETH+. ETH+ is a safety-first diversified ETH LST index, backed by Lido stETH and Rocketpool rETH.

To enjoy an enhanced APR on the 'Curve LP ETH+-WETH' liquidity pool, users simply need to:

Connect their wallet or create a new one via OKX Wallet Visit OKX DeFi Search for 'Curve LP ETH+-WETH' and stake their funds into this liquidity pool Users will then be eligible to receive a boost in their ETH+ APR once the promotion period ends

Note: A bonus pool of US$20,000 worth of ETH+ has been set aside to reward participants who stake their LP tokens on Convex's Curve LP ETH+-WETH liquidity pool - via OKX DeFi. Further information, including terms and conditions, can be found here.

OKX DeFi is a powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

Reserve Protocol is a decentralized protocol that lets anyone create stablecoins backed by the basket of other assets on the Ethereum network, while Convex is a yield aggregator for Curve Finance, one of the largest decentralized exchanges in DeFi.



For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 70 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer

The information displayed is strictly for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute and shall not be considered as an offer, solicitation or recommendation, to deal in any products (including any NFT or otherwise), or as financial or investment advice. Both OKX Web3 Wallet and OKX NFT Marketplace are subject to separate terms of service at www.okx.com.