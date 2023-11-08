Submit Release
Steve Madden Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steven Madden, Ltd. (Nasdaq: SHOO), a leading designer and marketer of fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Amounts referred to as “Adjusted” are non-GAAP measures that exclude the items defined as “Non-GAAP Adjustments” in the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” section.

Third Quarter 2023 Results

  • Revenue decreased 0.7% to $552.7 million compared to $556.6 million in the same period of 2022.
  • Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 42.1% compared to 41.2% in the same period of 2022.
  • Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue were 27.1%, which is the same percentage as in the same period of 2022. Adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of revenue were 27.0%, also the same percentage as in the same period of 2022.
  • Income from operations totaled $82.7 million, or 15.0% of revenue, compared to $78.8 million, or 14.1% of revenue, in the same period of 2022. Adjusted income from operations totaled $83.4 million, or 15.1% of revenue, compared to $79.0 million, or 14.2% of revenue, in the same period of 2022.
  • Net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. was $64.4 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, compared to $61.3 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, in the same period of 2022. Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. was $65.1 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to $61.5 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, in the same period of 2022.

Edward Rosenfeld, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We were pleased to return to year-over-year earnings growth in the third quarter, demonstrating the strength and durability of our business model in challenging operating environments. Our team prudently managed inventory and expenses – which enabled us to drive operating margin improvement in both wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels – while continuing to invest in our long-term growth initiatives. While softer trends across the industry since September have left us incrementally more cautious on the near-term outlook, we remain confident that our core strengths – our people, brands and business model – will enable us to deliver sustainable revenue and earnings growth over the long term.”

Third Quarter 2023 Channel Results

Revenue for the wholesale business was $433.5 million, a 0.3% decrease compared to the third quarter of 2022. Wholesale footwear revenue decreased 7.5%, while wholesale accessories/apparel revenue increased 22.7%. Gross profit as a percentage of wholesale revenue increased to 35.9% compared to 35.3% in the third quarter of 2022 driven by margin improvement in the wholesale accessories/apparel segment.

Direct-to-consumer revenue was $116.4 million, a 1.8% decrease compared to the third quarter of 2022 driven by a decline in the e-commerce business. Gross profit as a percentage of direct-to-consumer revenue improved to 63.7% compared to 61.2% in the third quarter of 2022 driven by lower freight expenses and reduced promotional activity.

The Company ended the quarter with 251 brick-and-mortar retail stores and five e-commerce websites, as well as 22 company-operated concessions in international markets.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of September 30, 2023, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $206.4 million. Inventory totaled $205.7 million, a 15.8% decrease compared to the third quarter of 2022.

During the third quarter of 2023, the Company spent $40.0 million on repurchases of its common stock, which includes shares acquired through the net settlement of employees’ stock awards.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share. The dividend is payable on December 29, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 15, 2023.

Updated 2023 Outlook

The Company is updating its fiscal 2023 guidance. For fiscal 2023, the Company now expects revenue will decrease approximately 7% compared to 2022. The Company now expects diluted EPS will be approximately $2.35. The Company now expects Adjusted diluted EPS will be approximately $2.40.

Conference Call Information

Interested stockholders are invited to listen to the conference call scheduled for today, November 8, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, which will include a discussion of the Company's third quarter 2023 earnings results and 2023 outlook. The call will be webcast live on the Company’s website at https://investor.stevemadden.com. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website or via the following webcast link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oqycft6w
beginning today at approximately 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

About Steve Madden

Steve Madden designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Steve Madden®, Dolce Vita®, Betsey Johnson®, Blondo® and GREATS®, Steve Madden licenses footwear and handbag categories for the Anne Klein® brand. Steve Madden also designs and sources products under private label brand names for various retailers. Steve Madden’s wholesale distribution includes department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, shoe chains, online retailers, national chains, specialty retailers and independent stores. Steve Madden also directly operates brick-and-mortar retail stores and e-commerce websites. Steve Madden also licenses certain of its brands to third parties for the marketing and sale of certain products in the apparel, accessory and home categories. For local store information and the latest boots, booties, fashion sneakers, dress shoes, sandals, and more, please visit www.stevemadden.com, www.dolcevita.com and our other branded websites.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding revenue and earnings guidance, plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “should”, “anticipate”, “project”, “predict”, “plan”, “intend”, “estimate”, or “confident” and similar expressions or the negative of these expressions. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they represent the Company’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding anticipated events and trends affecting its business and industry based on information available as of the time such statements are made. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which may be outside of the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. As such, investors should not rely upon them. Important risk factors include:

  • geopolitical tensions in the regions in which we operate and any related challenging macroeconomic conditions globally that may materially adversely affect our customers, vendors, and partners, and the duration and extent to which these factors may impact our future business and operations, results of operations and financial condition;
  • the Company’s ability to navigate shifting macro-economic environments, including but not limited to inflation and the potential for recessionary conditions;
  • the Company’s ability to accurately anticipate fashion trends and promptly respond to consumer demand;
  • the Company’s ability to compete effectively in a highly competitive market;
  • the Company’s ability to adapt its business model to rapid changes in the retail industry;
  • supply chain disruptions to product delivery systems and logistics, and the Company’s ability to properly manage inventory;
  • the Company’s reliance on independent manufacturers to produce and deliver products in a timely manner, especially when faced with adversities such as work stoppages, transportation delays, public health emergencies, social unrest, changes in local economic conditions, and political upheavals as well as their ability to meet the Company’s quality standards;
  • the Company’s dependence on the retention and hiring of key personnel;
  • the Company’s ability to successfully implement growth strategies and integrate acquired businesses;
  • changes in trade policies and tariffs imposed by the United States government and the governments of other nations in which the Company manufactures and sells products;
  • the Company’s ability to adequately protect its trademarks and other intellectual property rights;
  • the Company’s ability to maintain adequate liquidity when negatively impacted by unforeseen events such as an epidemic or a pandemic, which may cause disruption to the Company’s business operations for an indeterminable period of time;
  • legal, regulatory, political and economic risks that may affect the Company’s sales in international markets;
  • changes in U.S. and foreign tax laws that could have an adverse effect on the Company’s financial results;
  • additional tax liabilities resulting from audits by various taxing authorities;
  • cybersecurity risks and costs of defending against, mitigating, and responding to data security threats and breaches impacting the Company;
  • the Company’s ability to achieve operating results that are consistent with prior financial guidance; and
  • other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company does not undertake, and disclaims, any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, any guidance regarding revenue or earnings, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022
                 
Net sales   $ 549,846   $ 553,120   $ 1,454,420   $ 1,643,144
Commission and licensing fee income     2,886     3,523     7,448     8,222
Total revenue     552,732     556,643     1,461,868     1,651,366
Cost of sales     320,107     327,167     844,281     976,227
Gross profit     232,625     229,476     617,587     675,139
Operating expenses     149,887     150,724     444,298     433,252
Income from operations     82,738     78,752     173,289     241,887
Interest and other income – net     1,922     1,340     5,898     106
Income before provision for income taxes     84,660     80,092     179,187     241,993
Provision for income taxes     19,552     18,335     42,219     56,728
Net income     65,108     61,757     136,968     185,265
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest     695     460     1,295     995
Net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd.   $ 64,413   $ 61,297   $ 135,673   $ 184,270
                 
Basic net income per share   $ 0.88   $ 0.81   $ 1.84   $ 2.41
                 
Diluted net income per share   $ 0.87   $ 0.79   $ 1.81   $ 2.35
                 
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding     72,943     75,598     73,679     76,463
                 
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding     74,071     77,396     74,917     78,579
                 
Cash dividends declared per common share   $ 0.21   $ 0.21   $ 0.63   $ 0.63
                         

STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

        As of    
    September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022
    (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)
ASSETS            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 191,804   $ 274,713   $ 139,194
Short-term investments     14,641     15,085     9,051
Accounts receivable, net of allowances     58,538     37,937     48,601
Factor accounts receivable     342,871     248,228     341,141
Inventories     205,693     228,752     244,315
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     24,334     22,989     25,531
Income tax receivable and prepaid income taxes     15,702     15,853     9,416
Total current assets     853,583     843,557     817,249
Note receivable – related party     100     401     499
Property and equipment, net     44,920     40,664     36,861
Operating lease right-of-use asset     113,058     90,264     90,407
Deposits and other     10,567     12,070     3,655
Deferred taxes     1,570     1,755     6,945
Goodwill – net     168,612     168,085     167,652
Intangibles – net     99,817     101,192     102,967
Total Assets   $ 1,292,227   $ 1,257,988   $ 1,226,235
LIABILITIES            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $ 140,623   $ 130,542   $ 99,173
Accrued expenses     129,754     138,523     119,650
Operating leases – current portion     36,521     29,499     30,234
Income taxes payable     13,519     9,403     19,161
Contingent payment liability     1,153     1,153     440
Accrued incentive compensation     10,190     11,788     11,423
Total current liabilities     331,760     320,908     280,081
Operating leases – long-term portion     91,916     79,128     79,906
Deferred tax liabilities     3,923     3,923     3,378
Other liabilities     10,914     10,166     10,930
Total Liabilities     438,513     414,125     374,295
             
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Total Steven Madden, Ltd. stockholders’ equity     837,038     831,553     842,303
Noncontrolling interest     16,676     12,310     9,637
Total stockholders’ equity     853,714     843,863     851,940
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity   $ 1,292,227   $ 1,257,988   $ 1,226,235
 

STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)
(Unaudited) 

    Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net income   $ 136,968     $ 185,265  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Stock-based compensation     18,169       18,298  
Depreciation and amortization     11,138       15,425  
Loss on disposal of fixed assets     204       312  
Impairment of lease right-of-use asset     95        
Deferred taxes           (2,364 )
Accrued interest on note receivable - related party     (6 )     (12 )
Notes receivable - related party     307       307  
Change in valuation of contingent payment liabilities           (6,520 )
Other operating activities     417        
Changes, net of acquisitions, in:        
Accounts receivable     (20,601 )     (25,623 )
Factor accounts receivable     (93,274 )     23,841  
Inventories     23,541       6,842  
Prepaid expenses, income tax receivables, prepaid taxes, and other assets     (264 )     120  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     4,991       (140,144 )
Accrued incentive compensation     (1,598 )     (3,448 )
Leases and other liabilities     (2,331 )     (5,213 )
Payment of contingent consideration           (339 )
         
Net cash provided by operating activities     77,756       66,747  
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Capital expenditures     (13,899 )     (10,115 )
Purchase of a trademark           (2,000 )
Purchases of short-term investments     (15,979 )     (38,951 )
Maturity/sale of short-term investments     16,335       73,726  
         
Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities     (13,543 )     22,660  
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Common stock repurchased and net settlements of stock awards     (104,215 )     (112,105 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options     1,171       415  
Investment of noncontrolling interest     4,582        
Cash dividends paid on common stock     (47,594 )     (49,774 )
Payment of contingent consideration           (4,770 )
Distribution of noncontrolling interest     (1,102 )      
Net cash used in financing activities     (147,158 )     (166,234 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents     36       (3,478 )
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents     (82,909 )     (80,305 )
Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period     274,713       219,499  
         
Cash and cash equivalents – end of period   $ 191,804     $ 139,194  
 

STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

The Company uses non-GAAP financial information to evaluate its operating performance and in order to represent the manner in which the Company conducts and views its business.   Additionally, the Company believes the information assists investors in comparing the Company’s performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that are not indicative of its core business.   The non-GAAP financial information is provided in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.  

Table 1 - Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to Adjusted operating expenses        
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022
                 
GAAP operating expenses   $ 149,887     $ 150,724     $ 444,298     $ 433,252
Non-GAAP Adjustments     (622 )     (203 )     (2,298 )     1,551
Adjusted operating expenses   $ 149,265     $ 150,521     $ 442,000     $ 434,803


Table 2 - Reconciliation of GAAP income from operations to Adjusted income from operations
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022
                 
GAAP income from operations   $ 82,738   $ 78,752   $ 173,289   $ 241,887  
Non-GAAP Adjustments     622     203     2,298     (1,551 )
Adjusted income from operations   $ 83,360   $ 78,955   $ 175,587   $ 240,336  


Table 3 - Reconciliation of GAAP provision for income taxes to Adjusted provision for income taxes
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022
                 
GAAP provision for income taxes   $ 19,552     $ 18,335   $ 42,219   $ 56,728  
Non-GAAP Adjustments     (85 )     47     309     (1,887 )
Adjusted provision for income taxes   $ 19,467     $ 18,382   $ 42,528   $ 54,841  


Table 4 - Reconciliation of GAAP net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. to Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd.
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022
                 
GAAP net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd.   $ 64,413   $ 61,297   $ 135,673   $ 184,270
Non-GAAP Adjustments     707     155     1,989     335
Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd.   $ 65,120   $ 61,452   $ 137,662   $ 184,605
                 
GAAP diluted net income per share   $ 0.87   $ 0.79   $ 1.81   $ 2.35
                 
Adjusted diluted net income per share   $ 0.88   $ 0.79   $ 1.84   $ 2.35


Table 5 - Reconciliation of GAAP diluted net income per share to Adjusted diluted net income per share in 2023 outlook
    2023 Outlook
     
GAAP diluted net income per share   $ 2.35
Non-GAAP Adjustments     0.05
Adjusted diluted net income per share   $ 2.40

Non-GAAP Adjustments include the items below.

For the third quarter of 2023:

  • $2.7 million pre-tax ($2.3 million after-tax) expense in connection with the write-off of an investment in a subsidiary in Asia, included in operating expenses.
  • $2.2 million pre-tax ($1.6 million after-tax) benefit in connection with the dissolution of an entity in Asia, included in operating expenses.

For the third quarter of 2022:

  • $1.8 million pre-tax ($1.4 million after-tax) expense in connection with the accelerated amortization of a trademark, included in operating expenses.
  • $1.6 million pre-tax ($1.2 million after-tax) benefit in connection with the change in valuation of contingent consideration, included in operating expenses.

For the 2023 outlook:

  • $2.7 million pre-tax ($2.3 million after-tax) expense in connection with the write-off of an investment in a subsidiary in Asia, included in operating expenses.
  • $2.2 million pre-tax ($1.6 million after-tax) benefit in connection with the dissolution of an entity in Asia, included in operating expenses.
  • $2.2 million pre-tax ($1.6 million after-tax) expense in connection with an acquisition and the formation of joint ventures, included in operating expenses.
  • $1.7 million pre-tax ($1.3 million after-tax) expense in connection with certain severances, termination benefits and a corporate office relocation, included in operating expenses.

Contact

Steven Madden, Ltd.
VP of Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Danielle McCoy
718-308-2611
InvestorRelations@stevemadden.com 


