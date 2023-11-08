Entrepreneurs in Armenia: apply now for free business exchange

New entrepreneurs in Armenia are invited to apply for the Erasmus for Young Entrepreneurs programme, open to anyone who plans to set up a business or has started one within the last three years. The programme matches new entrepreneurs with experienced entrepreneurs in another European country for a placement of up to six months.

New entrepreneurs will benefit from on-the-job training to develop their entrepreneurial skills, gaining knowledge and experience on managing a small business by working with the host entrepreneur.

The duration of the stay varies from one to six months. To provide entrepreneurs with more flexibility, the exchange can also be divided into slots of minimum one week each, spread over a maximum of 12 months.

The programme is open to new and host entrepreneurs from the 27 EU Member States, the UK and other participating countries – Albania, Armenia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Iceland, Kosovo, Lichtenstein, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Türkiye and Ukraine.

Participation is not based on nationality so third country nationals resident in Armenia are eligible to apply.

Application and participation in the programme are free of charge. New entrepreneurs will also receive amonthly allowance to help to cover the extra costs linked with their travel and stay abroad.

Experienced entrepreneurs (at least three years running an SME) can also apply to host a new entrepreneur in Armenia.

Host entrepreneurs stand to benefit from innovative ideas from a motivated new entrepreneur, and the exchange can also lead to other benefits, such as the internationalisation of the business, access to new markets and possibilities for collaboration with new business partners.

Interested applicants can apply online at the following page.

Click here for the contact points in Armenia to guide you throughout your exchange: they will support your application, help you establish a successful relationship with a suitable entrepreneur, as well as providing you with all the answers to your questions.

Since its launch in 2009, the scheme has has seen over 46,000 applications, with more than 23,000 entrepreneurs participating in over 11,700 exchanges.

New entrepreneurs from Armenia have completed 46 business exchanges under the programme, with five ongoing in October 2023.

For examples of successful exchanges involving Armenian entrepreneurs, go to the Erasmus for Young Entrepreneurs stories archive and select Armenia.

