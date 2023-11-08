Submit Release
Georgia: EUMM steps up monitoring presence along the Administrative Boundary Lines 

The European Union Monitoring Mission in Georgia has increased its monitoring presence along the Administrative Boundary Lines following the violent incident where a Georgian citizen was shot dead by Russian Border Guards on 6 November.

The increased presence was announced on 7 November by EUMM Deputy Head of Mission, Tibor Kozma, who provided a briefing to a delegation of EU Member States’ diplomats led by the EU Special Envoy for the Eastern Partnership, Dirk Schuebel. 

He also said EUMM continues to facilitate the exchange of information through the EUMM-managed Hotline, with the primary objective of defusing tensions and preventing escalations.

Earlier, the EU confirmed the deadly incident near the village of Kirbali and strongly condemned the use of force by Russian Federation Border Guards against Georgian citizens. 

