Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,792 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,451 in the last 365 days.

Commissioner Várhelyi to present 2023 Enlargement package at the European Parliament

For the first time, the European Commission will today present the assessment of reforms carried out by two new EU candidate countries, Ukraine and Moldova, and potential candidate Georgia.

Members of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the European Parliament will quiz Oliver Várhelyi, European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, on the future of the EU’s enlargement policy and the state of play in the countries covered by the Enlargement package.

Each year, the Commission adopts a set of documents that sets out the way forward and takes stock of reforms carried out in the EU candidate countries and potential candidates. Alongside Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, and Türkiye, for the first time, the package will also cover two new EU candidate countries, Ukraine and Moldova, as well as potential candidate Georgia.

The discussion will be held from 13.30 to 15.00 CET.

You can follow the discussion live.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Commissioner Várhelyi to present 2023 Enlargement package at the European Parliament

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more