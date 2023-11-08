Commissioner Várhelyi to present 2023 Enlargement package at the European Parliament

For the first time, the European Commission will today present the assessment of reforms carried out by two new EU candidate countries, Ukraine and Moldova, and potential candidate Georgia.

Members of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the European Parliament will quiz Oliver Várhelyi, European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, on the future of the EU’s enlargement policy and the state of play in the countries covered by the Enlargement package.

Each year, the Commission adopts a set of documents that sets out the way forward and takes stock of reforms carried out in the EU candidate countries and potential candidates. Alongside Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, and Türkiye, for the first time, the package will also cover two new EU candidate countries, Ukraine and Moldova, as well as potential candidate Georgia.

The discussion will be held from 13.30 to 15.00 CET.

You can follow the discussion live.

