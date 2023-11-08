CSOs: apply now for online course on implementing cross-cutting values in your work

The Office for European Expertise and Communications (OEEC), a non-profit organisation that runs programmes for communities and organisations to benefit civil society in Belarus, invites CSOs representatives from from the Eastern Partnership countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine) to apply for its new online course on ‘Implementing cross-cutting values in our work’.

The course will take place from 15 November to 20 December 2023.

It consists of five videos and four online workshops, from which you can learn:

how your managerial approach, built on cross-cutting values, can improve the whole performance of your CSO;

what successful inclusive practices exist in different countries and organisations;

how to conduct gender analysis in your CSO and integrate its results into your work;

what is a human rights-based approach (HRBA) and what are first simple steps to take to make it work;

why making eco-friendliness a core value matters, even if your organisation doesn’t specialise in this area.

OEEC welcomes participants who work or volunteer in CSOs, regardless of position or experience, and/or lead their own initiative. Up to two people from one organisation/initiative can apply.

The deadline for registration is 13 November.

The Office for European Expertise and Communications (OEEC) is a member of the consortium implementing the EU-funded Project EaP Civil Society Facility, working with the six EaP countries to strengthen the role and increase the capacity of civil society organisations and activists from all six countries.

The course is organised by OEEC and supported by the Danish Cultural Institute (DCI) in the framework of the “New Democracy Fund” (NDF) project.

