eGain Named a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for the CRM Customer Engagement Center

Evaluation based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), the knowledge automation platform for customer engagement, announced that it has been named a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center. Published on November 1, 2023, the report evaluated 12 vendors on 15 criteria.

Powered by Knowledge and Generative AI, the eGain Customer Engagement Suite is an award-winning solution for digital-first, omnichannel engagement. It comprises three capability-rich hubs—Knowledge Hub, Conversation Hub, and Analytics Hub—built on a composable experience platform.

“We are pleased to be named a Visionary in the Gartner report,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “Our clients value market-leading innovation and easy consumption models, most recently with the eGain AssistGPT launch.”

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About eGain
Infused with AI and analytics, eGain Knowledge Hub improves customer experience and reduces agent effort with virtual assistance, self-service, and modern agent desktop tools. Visit www.eGain.com for more info.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

