bondIT: Surging Credit Risk Across Diverse Industries Signals Investor Challenge; Falling Angels to Soar in Europe & US
The Q4 Scorable AI Industry Credit Risk Indicator unveils a deterioration in credit risk across the globe.
This challenging environment calls for a proactive approach, encouraging investors to embrace innovative strategies, advanced analytics, and new technologies to uncover opportunities amidst the risks.”NEW YORK, US, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest Scorable AI Industry Credit Risk Indicator Q4 report released by bondIT, a leading provider of credit analytics and next-generation investment technology, unveils a deterioration in credit risk across the globe.
Amidst economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions, the number of industries sliding into the maximum risk category has spiked from three to five compared to the previous quarter. This concerning trend points to a higher likelihood of rating downgrades in the coming months, posing challenges for investors.
Household Products (24%), Household Goods (23%), and Consumer Goods (22%) persist as the most vulnerable sectors, displaying the highest aggregate risk of rating downgrades in the next 12 months. Joining their ranks are Real Estate and Apparel & Textile, both now standing at 22%, having transitioned from high risk to the maximum risk category. Moreover, the food industry has seen its aggregate credit risk increase to 17%, marking a shift from medium to high risk.
Dr. David Curtis, Head of Global Client Business at bondIT, emphasized the critical importance of proactive risk management, stating, “The rise in Falling Angels and the overall escalation in credit risk across diverse sectors underline the urgency for investors to be vigilant. This challenging environment calls for a proactive approach, encouraging investors to embrace innovative strategies, harness the power of advanced analytics, and leverage cutting-edge technologies to uncover opportunities amidst the risks. By staying ahead of the curve, investors can navigate these turbulent times with confidence and make informed decisions."
bondIT’s latest report reveals a sharp increase in the probability of Falling Angels. Currently, 20.1% of BBB- issuers globally show a high risk of a rating downgrade in the next 12 months, compared to 14.1% in the previous quarter. Notably, in Europe, the risk of Falling Angels has nearly doubled, rising from 9.5% to 18%. In the US, the percentage of BBB- issuers at risk of a rating downgrade has increased from 11.1% to 16.7%, while emerging market issuers have experienced a rise from 24.6% to 26.5%.
As credit conditions worsen, it becomes crucial for investors to stay informed about the changing risk landscape. bondIT’s credit analytics platform, Scorable, harnesses machine learning and explainable-AI to predict downgrade and upgrade probability of nearly 3,000 rated corporate and financial issuers worldwide within a 12-month time frame The Rating Transition Model analyses more than 250 data variables daily including solvency ratios, capital requirements, profitability, and efficiency ratios. The platform provides actionable insights for investors, allowing them to monitor corporate bond ratings and spreads, and anticipate rating changes and investment opportunities, ahead of the market.
* Emerging Markets include Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Poland, Turkey, India, Indonesia, China, and South Korea.
About bondIT
bondIT provides next generation front office investment technology. The company combines data science, explainable-AI (XAI) and advanced technologies with fixed income investment know-how to help improve the performance, accuracy and efficiency of clients’ investment processes and businesses. bondIT is privately owned and paving the way for financial institutions of all sizes to integrate the power of greater technology into their investment processes. bondIT adheres to the highest privacy and security standards and is SOC 2 certified by Ernst & Young. For more information, please visit bonditglobal.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.
