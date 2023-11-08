Taboola Beats High End of Guidance in Q3 On All Metrics, Raises Adj. EBITDA and Non-GAAP Net Income Guidance for 2023

Exceeded high end of guidance on all metrics - Q3 2023 Revenues of $360.2M, Gross Profit of $100.7M, ex-TAC Gross Profit of $128.4M, Net loss of $23.1M, Non-GAAP Net Income of $6.7M and Adjusted EBITDA of $22.8M.

Net cash provided by operating activities of $32.5M and Free Cash Flow in Q3 2023 of $22.8M.

eCommerce double-digit growth in Q3, on track to reach nearly 20% of ex-TAC in 2023.

Taboola News, distributing content to Android OEMs continues strong momentum in Q3; on track to grow from $50M in 2022 to almost $100M in 2023.

Q3 share buyback of $18.6M brings total buyback to $23.0M through Sept 30, 2023. Announcing additional share repurchase authority of up to $40M and debt repayment of up to $30M.

Significant progress on Yahoo partnership with 100% of Yahoo’s global supply now available through Taboola.

Raising 2023 Adjusted EBITDA range to $75M - $82M and Non-GAAP Net Income range to $7M - $12M. Continue to expect positive Free Cash Flow.

Reiterating 2024 guidance of $200M+ Adjusted EBITDA, $100M+ Free Cash Flow.

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“We had strong performance in Q3, beating the high end of our guidance across all metrics and achieved $128.4M in ex-TAC Gross Profit, $22.8M in Adjusted EBITDA and $22.8M in Free Cash Flow,” said Adam Singolda, CEO of Taboola. “Our overperformance in the quarter was due to the momentum in our core business working with publishers and performance advertisers, as well as Taboola growth engines, namely eCommerce and Taboola News, as well as our AI-powered bidding technology which was responsible for a 2x lift in revenue from Microsoft vs the prior year. In addition, we made significant progress with Yahoo in Q3, with Taboola now able to offer exclusive access to Yahoo’s global supply. Together with Yahoo, we are incredibly excited for Taboola becoming the first ever “must buy” ad-platform in the Open Web.”

For more commentary on the quarter, please refer to Taboola’s Q3 2023 Shareholder Letter, which was furnished to the SEC and also posted on Taboola’s website today at https://investors.taboola.com.

Third Quarter Results Summary

(dollars in millions, except per share data) Three months ended

September 30,

2023 2022 Unaudited

% change

YoY Guidance

Revenues $ 360.2 $ 332.5 8.3% $331- $357 Gross profit $ 100.7 $ 102.7 (2.0% ) $83 - $95 Net loss $ (23.1 ) $ (26.0 ) (11.1% ) EPS diluted (1) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.10 ) (35.7% ) Ratio of net loss to gross profit (23.0% ) (25.3% ) — Cash flow provided by operating activities $ 32.5 $ 23.2 39.8% Cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits and

investments $ 250.7 $ 308.3 (18.7% ) Non-GAAP Financial Data * ex-TAC Gross Profit $ 128.4 $ 129.3 (0.7% ) $112 - $124 Adjusted EBITDA $ 22.8 $ 24.2 (5.5% ) ($2) - $10 Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ 6.7 $ 10.2 (34.4% ) ($20) - ($8 ) Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to ex-TAC Gross Profit 17.8% 18.7% — Free Cash Flow $ 22.8 $ 11.0 107.3% 1 The weighted-average shares used in the computation of the diluted EPS for the three months ended September 30, 2023

and 2022 are 352,591,043 and 255,160,597, respectively. The weighted-average shares for the three months ended

September 30, 2023 include 45,198,702 Non-Voting Ordinary shares.

Business Highlights for Q3 2023

Revenue from new publisher partners continues to be an area of strength - Publisher wins that were new and from competitors included Nexstar, Adversports, Absolute Sports, Portal da Torcida, Nate, Excite Japan.

Renewed relationships with many well-known publishers including Gannett, Cox Media Group, Sport 1, NDTV, India Today, El Financiero, Internet Group.

Rolled out a new Taboola News partnership with realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, powering recommendations on mobile devices for audiences in Europe, Southeast Asia and beyond, representing more than 6M devices.

New features and momentum for our Generative AI technology, including the introduction of Taboola Generative AI Admaker, which allows advertisers to edit existing creative automatically, instead of just creating images from scratch. For self service advertisers, every 4th new creative generated in our system is based on Generative AI tools we have released.



Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Guidance

For the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023, the Company currently expects:

Q4 2023

Guidance FY 2023

Guidance Unaudited

(dollars in millions) Revenues $418 - $449 $1,438 - $1,469 Gross profit $132 - $148 $420 - $436 ex-TAC Gross Profit* $164 - $179 $531 - $546 Adjusted EBITDA* $26 - $33 $75 - $82 Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)* ($3) - $2 $7 - $12

Although we provide guidance for Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), we are not able to provide guidance for projected net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Certain elements of net income (loss), including share-based compensation expenses and warrant valuations, are not predictable due to the high variability and difficulty of making accurate forecasts. As a result, it is impractical for us to provide guidance on net income (loss) or to reconcile our Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) guidance without unreasonable efforts. Consequently, no disclosure of projected net income (loss) is included. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

Unaudited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 238,259 $ 165,893 Short-term investments 12,467 96,914 Restricted deposits 1,487 750 Trade receivables (net of allowance for credit losses of

$10,794 and $6,748 as of September 30, 2023 and

December 31, 2022, respectively) 232,118 256,708 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 71,549 73,643 Total current assets 555,880 593,908 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Long-term prepaid expenses 40,854 42,945 Commercial agreement asset 289,451 — Restricted deposits 4,111 4,059 Deferred tax assets, net 3,467 3,821 Operating lease right of use assets 65,003 66,846 Property and equipment, net 75,792 73,019 Intangible assets, net 141,235 189,156 Goodwill 555,931 555,869 Total non-current assets 1,175,844 935,715 Total assets $ 1,731,724 $ 1,529,623





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

Unaudited LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade payables $ 252,727 $ 247,504 Short-term operating lease liabilities 19,015 14,753 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 108,229 102,965 Current maturities of long-term loan 53,000 3,000 Total current liabilities 432,971 368,222 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Long-term loan, net of current maturities 141,829 223,049 Long-term operating lease liabilities 52,232 57,928 Warrants liability 6,023 6,756 Deferred tax liabilities, net 25,560 34,133 Other long-term liabilities 6,000 5,000 Total long-term liabilities 231,644 326,866 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Ordinary shares with no par value- Authorized: 700,000,000

as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022;

300,692,928 and 254,133,863 shares issued and outstanding

as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022,

respectively — — Non-voting Ordinary shares with no par value- Authorized:

46,000,000 as of September 30, 2023 and December 31,

2022; 45,198,702 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of

September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively — — Treasury Ordinary shares, at cost - 6,672,915 and 0 shares

as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022,

respectively (23,157 ) — Additional paid-in capital 1,244,667 903,789 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (218 ) (834 ) Accumulated deficit (154,183 ) (68,420 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,067,109 834,535 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,731,724 $ 1,529,623





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS

U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022

Unaudited

Revenues $ 360,221 $ 332,462 $ 1,019,911 $ 1,029,883 Cost of revenues: Traffic acquisition cost 231,786 203,125 652,602 619,109 Other cost of revenues 27,776 26,649 80,001 79,695 Total cost of revenues 259,562 229,774 732,603 698,804 Gross profit 100,659 102,688 287,308 331,079 Operating expenses: Research and development 35,890 36,237 101,876 100,728 Sales and marketing 59,664 63,216 181,431 190,989 General and administrative 23,839 24,685 76,533 78,062 Total operating expenses 119,393 124,138 359,840 369,779 Operating loss (18,734 ) (21,450 ) (72,532 ) (38,700 ) Finance income (expenses), net (4,402 ) (3,570 ) (11,383 ) 12,389 Loss before income taxes expenses (23,136 ) (25,020 ) (83,915 ) (26,311 ) Income tax expenses — (1,006 ) (1,848 ) (848 ) Net loss $ (23,136 ) $ (26,026 ) $ (85,763 ) $ (27,159 ) Net loss per share attributable to Ordinary and

Non-voting Ordinary shareholders, basic and

diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.11 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net

loss per share, basic and diluted 352,591,043 255,160,597 345,631,022 251,865,831 1 The weighted-average shares used in the computation of the basic and diluted net loss per share the three months ended September 30,

2023 and 2022 are 352,591,043 and 255,160,597, respectively, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 are

345,631,022 and 251,865,831, respectively. The weighted-average shares for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 include

45,198,702 Non-Voting Ordinary shares.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

U.S. dollars in thousands

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Unaudited

Net loss $ (23,136 ) $ (26,026 ) $ (85,763 ) $ (27,159 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale

marketable securities 46 (445 ) 503 (704 ) Unrealized gains (losses) on derivative

instruments, net 570 1,504 113 (2,020 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) 616 1,059 616 (2,724 ) Comprehensive loss $ (22,520 ) $ (24,967 ) $ (85,147 ) $ (29,883 )





SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION BREAK-DOWN BY EXPENSE LINE

U.S. dollars in thousands

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Unaudited

Cost of revenues $ 999 $ 673 $ 3,082 $ 2,227 Research and development 6,256 7,343 18,281 20,888 Sales and marketing 4,127 5,654 12,813 18,351 General and administrative 4,869 5,040 14,692 17,505 Total share-based compensation expenses $ 16,251 $ 18,710 $ 48,868 $ 58,971





DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION BREAK-DOWN BY EXPENSE LINE

U.S. dollars in thousands

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Unaudited

Cost of revenues $ 11,006 $ 8,669 $ 27,764 $ 25,189 Research and development 564 654 1,758 1,994 Sales and marketing 13,531 13,692 40,566 40,917 General and administrative 215 207 621 611 Total depreciation and amortization expense $ 25,316 $ 23,222 $ 70,709 $ 68,711





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. dollars in thousands

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Unaudited

Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (23,136 ) $ (26,026 ) $ (85,763 ) $ (27,159 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows

provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 25,316 23,222 70,709 68,711 Share-based compensation expenses 16,251 18,710 48,868 58,971 Net loss from financing expenses 1,033 3,417 1,269 7,733 Revaluation of the Warrants liability 241 (988 ) (733 ) (26,988 ) Amortization of loan and credit facility issuance

costs 329 291 1,220 1,006 Amortization of premium and accretion of

discount on short-term investments, net (393 ) (185 ) (923 ) (322 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net (14,681 ) 15,056 24,590 60,672 Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and

other current assets and long-term prepaid

expenses (6,088 ) (7,571 ) 2,554 (13,921 ) Increase (decrease) in trade payables 31,952 (2,134 ) 2,222 (54,659 ) Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and

other current liabilities and other long-term

liabilities 3,565 (2,570 ) 5,377 (25,516 ) Increase (decrease) in deferred taxes, net (1,724 ) 2,800 (8,218 ) (9,676 ) Change in operating lease right of use assets 4,372 3,897 12,447 11,536 Change in operating lease liabilities (4,578 ) (4,700 ) (12,038 ) (16,962 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 32,459 23,219 61,581 33,426 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment, including

capitalized internal-use software (9,661 ) (12,224 ) (19,839 ) (28,476 ) Cash paid in connection with acquisitions, net of

cash acquired — (7,361 ) — (7,981 ) Proceeds from (investment in) restricted

deposits (253 ) 88 (594 ) 98 Proceeds from sales and maturities of short-

term investments 30,033 6,160 107,669 6,160 Purchase of short-term investments — (51,527 ) (21,991 ) (126,382 ) Release of escrow funds in connection with

acquisition of subsidiary — 2,100 — — Net cash provided by (used in) investing

activities 20,119 (62,764 ) 65,245 (156,581 ) Cash flows from financing activities Exercise of options and vested RSUs 2,973 1,435 5,429 7,467 Payment of tax withholding for share-based

compensation expenses (1,305 ) (1,925 ) (3,213 ) (4,110 ) Repurchase of Ordinary shares (18,799 ) — (23,157 ) — Repayment of long-term loan (750 ) (750 ) (32,250 ) (2,250 ) Costs associated with entering into a revolving

credit facility — (1,061 ) — (1,061 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing

activities (17,881 ) (2,301 ) (53,191 ) 46 Exchange rate differences on balances of cash

and cash equivalents (1,033 ) (3,417 ) (1,269 ) (7,733 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 33,664 (45,263 ) 72,366 (130,842 ) Cash and cash equivalents - at the beginning of

the period 204,595 233,740 165,893 319,319 Cash and cash equivalents - at end of the

period $ 238,259 $ 188,477 $ 238,259 $ 188,477





Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Unaudited

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the year for: Income taxes $ 3,102 $ 6,437 $ 9,935 $ 22,599 Interest $ 4,813 $ 4,721 $ 14,580 $ 15,094 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchase of property and equipment, including

capitalized internal-use software $ 5,694 $ 2,764 $ 5,694 $ 2,764 Share-based compensation included in capitalized

internal-use software $ 399 $ 440 $ 1,731 $ 1,460 Creation of operating lease right-of-use assets $ 5,011 $ 8,541 $ 10,604 $ 11,648

APPENDIX: Non-GAAP Reconciliation

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022 (Unaudited)

The following table provides a reconciliation of revenues to ex-TAC Gross Profit.

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) Revenues $ 360,221 $ 332,462 $ 1,019,911 $ 1,029,883 Traffic acquisition cost 231,786 203,125 652,602 619,109 Other cost of revenues 27,776 26,649 80,001 79,695 Gross profit $ 100,659 $ 102,688 $ 287,308 $ 331,079 Add back: Other cost of revenues 27,776 26,649 80,001 79,695 ex-TAC Gross Profit $ 128,435 $ 129,337 $ 367,309 $ 410,774

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA.

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) Net loss $ (23,136 ) $ (26,026 ) $ (85,763 ) $ (27,159 ) Adjusted to exclude the following: Finance (income) expenses, net 4,402 3,570 11,383 (12,389 ) Income tax expenses — 1,006 1,848 848 Depreciation and amortization 25,316 23,222 70,709 68,711 Share-based compensation expenses 13,605 15,937 41,022 50,616 Restructuring expenses (1) — 3,383 — 3,383 Holdback compensation expenses (2) 2,646 2,773 7,846 8,355 M&A and other costs (3) — 292 1,571 816 Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,833 $ 24,157 $ 48,616 $ 93,181 1 Costs associated with the Company’s cost restructuring program implemented in September 2022. 2 Represents share-based compensation due to holdback of Taboola Ordinary shares issuable under compensatory

arrangements relating to Connexity acquisition. 3 Includes one-time costs related to the Commercial agreement.

We calculate Ratio of net income (loss) to gross profit as net income (loss) divided by gross profit. We calculate Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to ex-TAC Gross Profit, a non-GAAP measure, as Adjusted EBITDA divided by ex-TAC Gross Profit. We believe that the Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to ex-TAC Gross Profit is useful because TAC is what we must pay digital properties to obtain the right to place advertising on their websites, and we believe focusing on ex-TAC Gross Profit better reflects the profitability of our business. The following table reconciles Ratio of net income (loss) to gross profit and Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to ex-TAC Gross Profit for the period shown.

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) Gross profit $ 100,659 $ 102,688 $ 287,308 $ 331,079 Net loss $ (23,136 ) $ (26,026 ) $ (85,763 ) $ (27,159 ) Ratio of net loss to gross profit (23.0% ) (25.3% ) (29.9% ) (8.2% ) ex-TAC Gross Profit $ 128,435 $ 129,337 $ 367,309 $ 410,774 Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,833 $ 24,157 $ 48,616 $ 93,181 Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA margin to ex-TAC

Gross Profit 17.8% 18.7% 13.2% 22.7%

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income.

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) Net loss $ (23,136 ) $ (26,026 ) $ (85,763 ) $ (27,159 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles 15,980 15,983 47,911 47,591 Share-based compensation expenses 13,605 15,937 41,022 50,616 Restructuring expenses (1) — 3,383 — 3,383 Holdback compensation expenses (2) 2,646 2,773 7,846 8,355 M&A and other costs (3) — 292 1,571 816 Revaluation of Warrants 241 (988 ) (733 ) (26,988 ) Foreign currency exchange rate losses (4) 859 347 625 3,053 Income tax effects (3,491 ) (1,486 ) (11,282 ) (11,563 ) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 6,704 $ 10,215 $ 1,197 $ 48,104 1 Costs associated with the Company’s cost restructuring program implemented in September 2022. 2 Represents share-based compensation due to holdback of Taboola Ordinary shares issuable under compensatory

arrangements relating to Connexity acquisition. 3 Includes one-time costs related to the Commercial agreement. 4 Represents income or loss related to the remeasurement of monetary assets and liabilities to the Company's functional

currency using exchange rates in effect at the end of the reporting period.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow.

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 32,459 $ 23,219 $ 61,581 $ 33,426 Purchases of property and equipment, including

capitalized internal-use software (9,661 ) (12,224 ) (19,839 ) (28,476 ) Free Cash Flow $ 22,798 $ 10,995 $ 41,742 $ 4,950

APPENDIX: Non-GAAP Guidance Reconciliation

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR Q4 2023 AND FULL YEAR 2023 GUIDANCE

(Unaudited)

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected gross profit to ex-TAC Gross Profit.

Q4 2023

Guidance FY 2023

Guidance Unaudited

(dollars in millions) Revenues $418 - $449 $1,438 - $1,469 Traffic acquisition cost ($255) - ($270) $907 - $923 Other cost of revenues ($31) - ($30) ($111) - ($110) Gross profit $132 - $148 $420 - $436 Add back: Other cost of revenues ($31) - ($30) ($111) - ($110) ex-TAC Gross Profit $164 - $179 $531 - $546

Although we provide a projection for Free Cash Flow, we are not able to provide a projection for net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Certain elements of net cash provided by operating activities, including taxes and timing of collections and payments, are not predictable therefore projecting an accurate forecast is difficult. As a result, it is impractical for us to provide projections on net cash provided by operating activities or to reconcile our Free Cash Flow projections without unreasonable efforts. Consequently, no disclosure of projected net cash provided by operating activities is included. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.