Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,783 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,454 in the last 365 days.

Taboola Beats High End of Guidance in Q3 On All Metrics, Raises Adj. EBITDA and Non-GAAP Net Income Guidance for 2023

  • Exceeded high end of guidance on all metrics - Q3 2023 Revenues of $360.2M, Gross Profit of $100.7M, ex-TAC Gross Profit of $128.4M, Net loss of $23.1M, Non-GAAP Net Income of $6.7M and Adjusted EBITDA of $22.8M.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $32.5M and Free Cash Flow in Q3 2023 of $22.8M.
  • eCommerce double-digit growth in Q3, on track to reach nearly 20% of ex-TAC in 2023.
  • Taboola News, distributing content to Android OEMs continues strong momentum in Q3; on track to grow from $50M in 2022 to almost $100M in 2023.
  • Q3 share buyback of $18.6M brings total buyback to $23.0M through Sept 30, 2023. Announcing additional share repurchase authority of up to $40M and debt repayment of up to $30M.
  • Significant progress on Yahoo partnership with 100% of Yahoo’s global supply now available through Taboola.
  • Raising 2023 Adjusted EBITDA range to $75M - $82M and Non-GAAP Net Income range to $7M - $12M. Continue to expect positive Free Cash Flow.
  • Reiterating 2024 guidance of $200M+ Adjusted EBITDA, $100M+ Free Cash Flow.

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“We had strong performance in Q3, beating the high end of our guidance across all metrics and achieved $128.4M in ex-TAC Gross Profit, $22.8M in Adjusted EBITDA and $22.8M in Free Cash Flow,” said Adam Singolda, CEO of Taboola. “Our overperformance in the quarter was due to the momentum in our core business working with publishers and performance advertisers, as well as Taboola growth engines, namely eCommerce and Taboola News, as well as our AI-powered bidding technology which was responsible for a 2x lift in revenue from Microsoft vs the prior year. In addition, we made significant progress with Yahoo in Q3, with Taboola now able to offer exclusive access to Yahoo’s global supply. Together with Yahoo, we are incredibly excited for Taboola becoming the first ever “must buy” ad-platform in the Open Web.”

For more commentary on the quarter, please refer to Taboola’s Q3 2023 Shareholder Letter, which was furnished to the SEC and also posted on Taboola’s website today at https://investors.taboola.com.

Third Quarter Results Summary

(dollars in millions, except per share data) Three months ended
September 30,
          
  2023   2022          
  Unaudited
   % change
YoY 		  Guidance
 
Revenues $ 360.2     $ 332.5     8.3%     $331- $357    
Gross profit $ 100.7     $ 102.7     (2.0% )   $83 - $95    
Net loss $ (23.1 )   $ (26.0 )   (11.1% )        
EPS diluted (1) $ (0.07 )   $ (0.10 )   (35.7% )        
Ratio of net loss to gross profit (23.0% )   (25.3% )            
Cash flow provided by operating activities $ 32.5     $ 23.2     39.8%          
Cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits and
investments		 $ 250.7     $ 308.3     (18.7% )        
                         
Non-GAAP Financial Data *                        
ex-TAC Gross Profit $ 128.4     $ 129.3     (0.7% )   $112 - $124    
Adjusted EBITDA $ 22.8     $ 24.2     (5.5% )   ($2) - $10    
Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ 6.7     $ 10.2     (34.4% )   ($20) - ($8 )  
Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to ex-TAC Gross Profit 17.8%     18.7%              
Free Cash Flow $ 22.8     $ 11.0     107.3%          
 
1  The weighted-average shares used in the computation of the diluted EPS for the three months ended September 30, 2023
and 2022 are 352,591,043 and 255,160,597, respectively. The weighted-average shares for the three months ended
September 30, 2023 include 45,198,702 Non-Voting Ordinary shares.
 

Business Highlights for Q3 2023

  • Revenue from new publisher partners continues to be an area of strength - Publisher wins that were new and from competitors included Nexstar, Adversports, Absolute Sports, Portal da Torcida, Nate, Excite Japan.
  • Renewed relationships with many well-known publishers including Gannett, Cox Media Group, Sport 1, NDTV, India Today, El Financiero, Internet Group.
  • Rolled out a new Taboola News partnership with realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, powering recommendations on mobile devices for audiences in Europe, Southeast Asia and beyond, representing more than 6M devices.
  • New features and momentum for our Generative AI technology, including the introduction of Taboola Generative AI Admaker, which allows advertisers to edit existing creative automatically, instead of just creating images from scratch. For self service advertisers, every 4th new creative generated in our system is based on Generative AI tools we have released.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Guidance

For the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023, the Company currently expects:

  Q4 2023
Guidance 		  FY 2023
Guidance 		 
  Unaudited
 		 
  (dollars in millions)  
Revenues $418 - $449   $1,438 - $1,469  
Gross profit $132 - $148   $420 - $436  
ex-TAC Gross Profit* $164 - $179   $531 - $546  
Adjusted EBITDA* $26 - $33   $75 - $82  
Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)* ($3) - $2   $7 - $12  
 

Although we provide guidance for Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), we are not able to provide guidance for projected net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Certain elements of net income (loss), including share-based compensation expenses and warrant valuations, are not predictable due to the high variability and difficulty of making accurate forecasts. As a result, it is impractical for us to provide guidance on net income (loss) or to reconcile our Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) guidance without unreasonable efforts. Consequently, no disclosure of projected net income (loss) is included. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Webcast Details

Taboola's senior management team will discuss the Company's earnings on a call that will take place on November 8, 2023, at 8:30 AM ET. The call can be accessed via webcast at https://investors.taboola.com. To access the call by phone, please go to this link to register https://register.vevent.com/register/BIde7d71bf81ff40529269fd4f8823c5b9 and you will be provided with dial in details. The webcast will be available for replay for one year, through the close of business on November 8, 2024.

*About Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes ex-TAC Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to ex-TAC Gross Profit, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company’s financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to revenues, gross profit, net income (loss), cash flows from operations or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP. You should be aware that the Company’s presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies.

The Company believes non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding future financial and business trends relating to the Company. The Company believes that the use of these measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations because they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which items are excluded or included in calculating them, which may vary from period to period. Please refer to the appendix at the end of this press release for reconciliations to the most directly comparable measures in accordance with GAAP.

**About Cash Investment in Publisher Prepayments (Net)

We calculate cash investment in publisher prepayments (net) for a specific measurement period as the gross amount of cash publisher prepayments we made in that measurement period minus the amortization of publisher prepayments that were included in traffic acquisition cost during that measurement period, which were the result of cash publisher prepayments made in that measurement period and previous periods.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events including future financial or operating performance of Taboola.com Ltd. (the “Company”). In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “expect”, “guidance”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “target”, “potential” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Uncertainties and risk factors that could affect the Company’s future performance and cause results to differ from the forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and retain its management and key employees; the Company’s ability to successfully integrate the Connexity acquisition; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the Company’s estimates of expenses and profitability and underlying assumptions with respect to accounting presentations and purchase price and other adjustments; the extent to which we will voluntarily prepay additional long-term debt or buyback any of our Ordinary shares pursuant to authority granted by the Company’s Board of Directors, which may depend upon market and economic conditions; other business opportunities and priorities; and, with respect to the buyback of our Ordinary shares, the availability of sufficient continuing authority being approved and re-approved as necessary by the Tel Aviv District Court Economic Department to permit share buybacks (and our continued use of a net issuance mechanism to satisfy tax withholding obligations related to equity-based compensation on behalf of our directors, officers and other employees) or other factors; the Company’s ability to transition to and fully launch the native advertising service for Yahoo on the currently anticipated schedule or at all; the ability to generate or achieve the increase in Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow in 2024 or our expected revenue run-rate once Yahoo integration is live, in each case to the levels assumed in this press release or at all; ability to attract new digital properties and advertisers; ability to meet minimum guarantee requirements in contracts with digital properties; intense competition in the digital advertising space, including with competitors who have significantly more resources; ability to grow and scale the Company’s ad and content platform through new relationships with advertisers and digital properties; ability to secure high quality content from digital properties; ability to maintain relationships with current advertiser and digital property partners; ability to prioritize investments to improve profitability and free cash flow; ability to make continued investments in the Company’s AI-powered technology platform; the need to attract, train and retain highly-skilled technical workforce; changes in the regulation of, or market practice with respect to, “third party cookies” and its impact on digital advertising; continued engagement by users who interact with the Company’s platform on various digital properties; reliance on a limited number of partners for a significant portion of the Company’s revenue; changes in laws and regulations related to privacy, data protection, advertising regulation, competition and other areas related to digital advertising; ability to enforce, protect and maintain intellectual property rights; and risks related to the fact that we are incorporated in Israel and governed by Israeli law; the potential impacts of the war in Israel to the Company’s operations; the Company’s ability to receive the requisite Israeli court approvals to conduct current or future share repurchases; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 under Part 1, Item 1A “Risk Factors” and in the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

About Taboola
Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The Company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

Approximately 18,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach nearly 600 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions each month. Leading brands, including Walmart, Macy’s, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

Investor Contact: Press Contact:
Jessica Kourakos Dave Struzzi
investors@taboola.com press@taboola.com
 


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 		 
U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data
 		 
 
  September 30,
2023
   December 31,
2022
 		 
  Unaudited      
ASSETS            
CURRENT ASSETS            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 238,259   $ 165,893  
Short-term investments   12,467     96,914  
Restricted deposits   1,487     750  
Trade receivables (net of allowance for credit losses of
$10,794 and $6,748 as of September 30, 2023 and
December 31, 2022, respectively)		   232,118     256,708  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   71,549     73,643  
Total current assets   555,880     593,908  
NON-CURRENT ASSETS      
Long-term prepaid expenses   40,854     42,945  
Commercial agreement asset   289,451      
Restricted deposits   4,111     4,059  
Deferred tax assets, net   3,467     3,821  
Operating lease right of use assets   65,003     66,846  
Property and equipment, net   75,792     73,019  
Intangible assets, net   141,235     189,156  
Goodwill   555,931     555,869  
Total non-current assets   1,175,844     935,715  
Total assets $ 1,731,724   $ 1,529,623  
 


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 		 
U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data
 		 
 
  September 30,
2023
   December 31,
2022
 		 
  Unaudited          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                
CURRENT LIABILITIES                
Trade payables $ 252,727     $ 247,504    
Short-term operating lease liabilities   19,015       14,753    
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   108,229       102,965    
Current maturities of long-term loan   53,000       3,000    
Total current liabilities   432,971       368,222    
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES                
Long-term loan, net of current maturities   141,829       223,049    
Long-term operating lease liabilities   52,232       57,928    
Warrants liability   6,023       6,756    
Deferred tax liabilities, net   25,560       34,133    
Other long-term liabilities   6,000       5,000    
Total long-term liabilities   231,644       326,866    
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                
Ordinary shares with no par value- Authorized: 700,000,000
as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022;
300,692,928 and 254,133,863 shares issued and outstanding
as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022,
respectively		            
Non-voting Ordinary shares with no par value- Authorized:
46,000,000 as of September 30, 2023 and December 31,
2022; 45,198,702 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of
September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively		            
Treasury Ordinary shares, at cost - 6,672,915 and 0 shares
as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022,
respectively		   (23,157 )        
Additional paid-in capital   1,244,667       903,789    
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (218 )     (834 )  
Accumulated deficit   (154,183 )     (68,420 )  
Total shareholders' equity   1,067,109       834,535    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,731,724     $ 1,529,623    
 


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS
 		 
U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data
 		 
 
  Three months ended
September 30, 		  Nine months ended
September 30,
 		 
  2023   2022   2023   2022
 		 
  Unaudited
 		 
Revenues $ 360,221     $ 332,462     $ 1,019,911     $ 1,029,883    
Cost of revenues:                                
Traffic acquisition cost   231,786       203,125       652,602       619,109    
Other cost of revenues   27,776       26,649       80,001       79,695    
Total cost of revenues   259,562       229,774       732,603       698,804    
Gross profit   100,659       102,688       287,308       331,079    
Operating expenses:                                
Research and development   35,890       36,237       101,876       100,728    
Sales and marketing   59,664       63,216       181,431       190,989    
General and administrative   23,839       24,685       76,533       78,062    
Total operating expenses   119,393       124,138       359,840       369,779    
Operating loss   (18,734 )     (21,450 )     (72,532 )     (38,700 )  
Finance income (expenses), net   (4,402 )     (3,570 )     (11,383 )     12,389    
Loss before income taxes expenses   (23,136 )     (25,020 )     (83,915 )     (26,311 )  
Income tax expenses         (1,006 )     (1,848 )     (848 )  
Net loss $ (23,136 )   $ (26,026 )   $ (85,763 )   $ (27,159 )  
                                 
Net loss per share attributable to Ordinary and
Non-voting Ordinary shareholders, basic and
diluted		 $ (0.07 )   $ (0.10 )   $ (0.25 )   $ (0.11 )  
Weighted-average shares used in computing net
loss per share, basic and diluted		   352,591,043       255,160,597       345,631,022       251,865,831    
 
1  The weighted-average shares used in the computation of the basic and diluted net loss per share the three months ended September 30,
2023 and 2022 are 352,591,043 and 255,160,597, respectively, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 are
345,631,022 and 251,865,831, respectively. The weighted-average shares for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 include
45,198,702 Non-Voting Ordinary shares.
 


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
 		 
U.S. dollars in thousands
 		 
 
  Three months ended
September 30, 		  Nine months ended
September 30,
 		 
  2023   2022   2023   2022  
  Unaudited
 		 
Net loss $ (23,136 )   $ (26,026 )   $ (85,763 )   $ (27,159 )  
Other comprehensive income (loss):                                
Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale
marketable securities		   46       (445 )     503       (704 )  
Unrealized gains (losses) on derivative
instruments, net		   570       1,504       113       (2,020 )  
Other comprehensive income (loss)   616       1,059       616       (2,724 )  
Comprehensive loss $ (22,520 )   $ (24,967 )   $ (85,147 )   $ (29,883 )  
 


SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION BREAK-DOWN BY EXPENSE LINE
 		 
U.S. dollars in thousands
 		 
 
  Three months ended
September 30, 		  Nine months ended
September 30,
 		 
  2023   2022   2023   2022  
  Unaudited
 		 
Cost of revenues $ 999   $ 673   $ 3,082   $ 2,227  
Research and development   6,256     7,343     18,281     20,888  
Sales and marketing   4,127     5,654     12,813     18,351  
General and administrative   4,869     5,040     14,692     17,505  
Total share-based compensation expenses $ 16,251   $ 18,710   $ 48,868   $ 58,971  
 


DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION BREAK-DOWN BY EXPENSE LINE
 		 
U.S. dollars in thousands
 		 
 
  Three months ended
September 30, 		  Nine months ended
September 30,
 		 
  2023   2022   2023   2022  
  Unaudited
 		 
Cost of revenues $ 11,006   $ 8,669   $ 27,764   $ 25,189  
Research and development   564     654     1,758     1,994  
Sales and marketing   13,531     13,692     40,566     40,917  
General and administrative   215     207     621     611  
Total depreciation and amortization expense $ 25,316   $ 23,222   $ 70,709   $ 68,711  
 


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
 		 
U.S. dollars in thousands
 		 
 
  Three months ended
September 30, 		  Nine months ended
September 30,
 		 
  2023   2022   2023   2022  
  Unaudited
 		 
Cash flows from operating activities                                
Net loss $ (23,136 )   $ (26,026 )   $ (85,763 )   $ (27,159 )  
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows
provided by operating activities:		                                
Depreciation and amortization   25,316       23,222       70,709       68,711    
Share-based compensation expenses   16,251       18,710       48,868       58,971    
Net loss from financing expenses   1,033       3,417       1,269       7,733    
Revaluation of the Warrants liability   241       (988 )     (733 )     (26,988 )  
Amortization of loan and credit facility issuance
costs		   329       291       1,220       1,006    
Amortization of premium and accretion of
discount on short-term investments, net		   (393 )     (185 )     (923 )     (322 )  
Change in operating assets and liabilities:                                
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net   (14,681 )     15,056       24,590       60,672    
Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and
other current assets and long-term prepaid
expenses		   (6,088 )     (7,571 )     2,554       (13,921 )  
Increase (decrease) in trade payables   31,952       (2,134 )     2,222       (54,659 )  
Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and
other current liabilities and other long-term
liabilities		   3,565       (2,570 )     5,377       (25,516 )  
Increase (decrease) in deferred taxes, net   (1,724 )     2,800       (8,218 )     (9,676 )  
Change in operating lease right of use assets   4,372       3,897       12,447       11,536    
Change in operating lease liabilities   (4,578 )     (4,700 )     (12,038 )     (16,962 )  
Net cash provided by operating activities   32,459       23,219       61,581       33,426    
Cash flows from investing activities                                
Purchase of property and equipment, including
capitalized internal-use software		   (9,661 )     (12,224 )     (19,839 )     (28,476 )  
Cash paid in connection with acquisitions, net of
cash acquired		         (7,361 )           (7,981 )  
Proceeds from (investment in) restricted
deposits		   (253 )     88       (594 )     98    
Proceeds from sales and maturities of short-
term investments		   30,033       6,160       107,669       6,160    
Purchase of short-term investments         (51,527 )     (21,991 )     (126,382 )  
Release of escrow funds in connection with
acquisition of subsidiary		         2,100                
Net cash provided by (used in) investing
activities		   20,119       (62,764 )     65,245       (156,581 )  
Cash flows from financing activities                                
Exercise of options and vested RSUs   2,973       1,435       5,429       7,467    
Payment of tax withholding for share-based
compensation expenses		   (1,305 )     (1,925 )     (3,213 )     (4,110 )  
Repurchase of Ordinary shares   (18,799 )           (23,157 )        
Repayment of long-term loan   (750 )     (750 )     (32,250 )     (2,250 )  
Costs associated with entering into a revolving
credit facility		         (1,061 )           (1,061 )  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing
activities		   (17,881 )     (2,301 )     (53,191 )     46    
Exchange rate differences on balances of cash
and cash equivalents		   (1,033 )     (3,417 )     (1,269 )     (7,733 )  
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   33,664       (45,263 )     72,366       (130,842 )  
Cash and cash equivalents - at the beginning of
the period		   204,595       233,740       165,893       319,319    
Cash and cash equivalents - at end of the
period		 $ 238,259     $ 188,477     $ 238,259     $ 188,477    
 


  Three months ended
September 30, 		  Nine months ended
September 30,
 		 
  2023   2022   2023   2022  
  Unaudited
 		 
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:                        
Cash paid during the year for:                        
Income taxes $ 3,102   $ 6,437   $ 9,935   $ 22,599  
Interest $ 4,813   $ 4,721   $ 14,580   $ 15,094  
Non-cash investing and financing activities:                        
Purchase of property and equipment, including
capitalized internal-use software		 $ 5,694   $ 2,764   $ 5,694   $ 2,764  
Share-based compensation included in capitalized
internal-use software		 $ 399   $ 440   $ 1,731   $ 1,460  
Creation of operating lease right-of-use assets $ 5,011   $ 8,541   $ 10,604   $ 11,648  
 

APPENDIX: Non-GAAP Reconciliation

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022 (Unaudited)

The following table provides a reconciliation of revenues to ex-TAC Gross Profit.

  Three months ended
September 30, 		  Nine months ended
September 30,
 		 
  2023   2022   2023   2022  
  (dollars in thousands)  
Revenues $ 360,221   $ 332,462   $ 1,019,911   $ 1,029,883  
Traffic acquisition cost   231,786     203,125     652,602     619,109  
Other cost of revenues   27,776     26,649     80,001     79,695  
Gross profit $ 100,659   $ 102,688   $ 287,308   $ 331,079  
Add back: Other cost of revenues   27,776     26,649     80,001     79,695  
ex-TAC Gross Profit $ 128,435   $ 129,337   $ 367,309   $ 410,774  
 

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA.

  Three months ended
September 30, 		  Nine months ended
September 30,
 		 
   2023     2022     2023     2022   
  (dollars in thousands)  
Net loss $ (23,136 )   $ (26,026 )   $ (85,763 )   $ (27,159 )  
Adjusted to exclude the following:                                
Finance (income) expenses, net   4,402       3,570       11,383       (12,389 )  
Income tax expenses         1,006       1,848       848    
Depreciation and amortization   25,316       23,222       70,709       68,711    
Share-based compensation expenses   13,605       15,937       41,022       50,616    
Restructuring expenses (1)         3,383             3,383    
Holdback compensation expenses (2)   2,646       2,773       7,846       8,355    
M&A and other costs (3)         292       1,571       816    
Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,833     $ 24,157     $ 48,616     $ 93,181    
 
Costs associated with the Company’s cost restructuring program implemented in September 2022.
2  Represents share-based compensation due to holdback of Taboola Ordinary shares issuable under compensatory
arrangements relating to Connexity acquisition.
3  Includes one-time costs related to the Commercial agreement.
 

We calculate Ratio of net income (loss) to gross profit as net income (loss) divided by gross profit. We calculate Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to ex-TAC Gross Profit, a non-GAAP measure, as Adjusted EBITDA divided by ex-TAC Gross Profit. We believe that the Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to ex-TAC Gross Profit is useful because TAC is what we must pay digital properties to obtain the right to place advertising on their websites, and we believe focusing on ex-TAC Gross Profit better reflects the profitability of our business. The following table reconciles Ratio of net income (loss) to gross profit and Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to ex-TAC Gross Profit for the period shown.

  Three months ended
September 30, 		  Nine months ended
September 30,
 		 
  2023   2022   2023   2022  
  (dollars in thousands)  
Gross profit $ 100,659     $ 102,688     $ 287,308     $ 331,079    
Net loss $ (23,136 )   $ (26,026 )   $ (85,763 )   $ (27,159 )  
Ratio of net loss to gross profit   (23.0% )     (25.3% )     (29.9% )     (8.2% )  
                                 
ex-TAC Gross Profit $ 128,435     $ 129,337     $ 367,309     $ 410,774    
Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,833     $ 24,157     $ 48,616     $ 93,181    
Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA margin to ex-TAC
Gross Profit		   17.8%       18.7%       13.2%       22.7%    
 

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income.

  Three months ended
September 30, 		  Nine months ended
September 30,
 		 
  2023   2022   2023   2022  
  (dollars in thousands)  
Net loss $ (23,136 )   $ (26,026 )   $ (85,763 )   $ (27,159 )  
Amortization of acquired intangibles   15,980       15,983       47,911       47,591    
Share-based compensation expenses   13,605       15,937       41,022       50,616    
Restructuring expenses (1)         3,383             3,383    
Holdback compensation expenses (2)   2,646       2,773       7,846       8,355    
M&A and other costs (3)         292       1,571       816    
Revaluation of Warrants   241       (988 )     (733 )     (26,988 )  
Foreign currency exchange rate losses (4)   859       347       625       3,053    
Income tax effects   (3,491 )     (1,486 )     (11,282 )     (11,563 )  
Non-GAAP Net Income $ 6,704     $ 10,215     $ 1,197     $ 48,104    
 
1  Costs associated with the Company’s cost restructuring program implemented in September 2022.
2  Represents share-based compensation due to holdback of Taboola Ordinary shares issuable under compensatory
arrangements relating to Connexity acquisition.
3  Includes one-time costs related to the Commercial agreement.
4  Represents income or loss related to the remeasurement of monetary assets and liabilities to the Company's functional
currency using exchange rates in effect at the end of the reporting period.
 

The following table provides a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow.

  Three months ended
September 30, 		  Nine months ended
September 30,
 		 
  2023   2022   2023   2022  
  (dollars in thousands)  
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 32,459     $ 23,219     $ 61,581     $ 33,426    
Purchases of property and equipment, including
capitalized internal-use software		   (9,661 )     (12,224 )     (19,839 )     (28,476 )  
Free Cash Flow $ 22,798     $ 10,995     $ 41,742     $ 4,950    
 

APPENDIX: Non-GAAP Guidance Reconciliation

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR Q4 2023 AND FULL YEAR 2023 GUIDANCE

(Unaudited)

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected gross profit to ex-TAC Gross Profit.

  Q4 2023
Guidance 		  FY 2023
Guidance 		 
  Unaudited
 		 
  (dollars in millions)  
Revenues $418 - $449   $1,438 - $1,469  
Traffic acquisition cost ($255) - ($270)   $907 - $923  
Other cost of revenues ($31) - ($30)   ($111) - ($110)  
Gross profit $132 - $148   $420 - $436  
Add back: Other cost of revenues ($31) - ($30)   ($111) - ($110)  
ex-TAC Gross Profit $164 - $179   $531 - $546  
 

Although we provide a projection for Free Cash Flow, we are not able to provide a projection for net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Certain elements of net cash provided by operating activities, including taxes and timing of collections and payments, are not predictable therefore projecting an accurate forecast is difficult. As a result, it is impractical for us to provide projections on net cash provided by operating activities or to reconcile our Free Cash Flow projections without unreasonable efforts. Consequently, no disclosure of projected net cash provided by operating activities is included. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Taboola Beats High End of Guidance in Q3 On All Metrics, Raises Adj. EBITDA and Non-GAAP Net Income Guidance for 2023

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more