Alate Partners Promotes Courtney Cooper to Partner

Winner of CVCA’s Rising Woman Star Award and Recognized on the Top 10 List of Real Estate Performers in the Country, Cooper has Earned a Reputation as a Proptech Leader to Watch

Toronto, ON, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alate Partners, a leading early-stage venture capital fund specializing in real estate technology, is excited to announce the appointment of Courtney Cooper as Partner. Known for her work in recognizing and fostering the development of innovative companies that are reshaping the real estate landscape, Cooper has earned a reputation as a trailblazer and powerhouse in the sector.

Alate was initially launched as a partnership between Relay Ventures and Dream in 2018. Cooper joined the firm soon after as the Director of Corporate Development and quickly climbed the ranks to Principal before being named Partner.

“I am proud of what we have built to date, and I am honoured to take on this role as we collectively work to propel the real estate industry forward,” says Courtney Cooper, Partner, Alate Partners. “This is a great time to be in this space because when times are tough, people tend to innovate. It’s exciting to have a front seat to witness cutting-edge technology and real estate converge to unlock a world of opportunities that will no doubt shape the future of this dynamic industry."

Cooper’s promotion to Partner not only strengthens the leadership team but also takes a significant step towards gender balance within the venture capital community, where female-led funds remain underrepresented.

She was recently honoured by The Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (CVCA) with the CVCA’s Rising Woman Star Award which recognizes individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, contributed to improving gender diversity, and have exhibited a clear and strong ambition for advancement into leadership roles.

She was also named to on the Top 10 Real Estate Reformers as part of Maclean’s Magazine's Power List, which ranks the 100 Canadians shaping the country in 2023.

As co-founder of Proptech Collective, the largest community in Canada that promotes collaboration between real estate professionals, entrepreneurs, and key stakeholders in the proptech ecosystem, Cooper is fostering leadership, connection and innovation in the proptech industry across the country.

Cooper was pivotal in the fundraising of Alate’s latest US$60MM fund anchored by Relay Ventures and Dream and backed by leading real estate firms and financial institutions.

“Courtney’s outstanding leadership and her track record of success in real estate technology investing is unparalleled,” says John Albright, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Relay Ventures. “Her work in identifying and nurturing high-potential proptech startups has earned her the reputation as Canada’s go-to person in proptech and positioned Alate as the leading venture capital fund in this space.”

Cooper will be leading investments of Alate’s current fund which has backed 17 proptech companies to date and is poised to facilitate 10 more investments, focusing on early-stage real estate and construction technology companies in Canada and the United States.

About Alate Partners:

Alate Partners empowers entrepreneurs who are rethinking real estate. As an early stage venture fund, Alate invests in innovative technology companies that enhance how commercial, residential, and industrial real estate is designed, built, and managed. In addition to capital, Alate offers entrepreneurs unparalleled access to expertise, mentorship, and customers through their team of industry experts and network of influential real estate owners, operators, and managers.

For more information, please visit: https://alatepartners.com/.

Erin Richards Hype PR erin@hypepr.ca