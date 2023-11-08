Submit Release
STARTEK INVESTIGATION ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Startek, Inc. (SRT) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – SRT

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Startek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT) on behalf of the company’s investors.

On October 10, 2023, Startek announced that it would be acquired by Capital Square Partners (“CSP”) at a price of $4.30 per share in cash, which is below the company’s 52-week high share price. Following the closing of the proposed transactions, Startek’s shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position, and the company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Startek shareholders are expected to receive adequate consideration for their shares, and whether Startek’s officers and/or directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Startek.

Startek shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/startek/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

