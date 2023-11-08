RetinalGeniX Contracts With Avania CRO to Provide Guidance for Interactions With FDA on Development of Two Drug Therapies and the RetinalCam™ Image Visualization Device

PETALUMA, Calif., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RetinalGeniX™ Technologies Inc. (OTCQB:RTGN) (“RetinalGeniX” or the “Company”), today announced that it has contracted with Avania CRO to provide guidance for the Company’s interactions with the FDA for the development of [1] RTG-2023 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD) and [2] RTG-2024 for the treatment of Alzheimer’s syndrome dementia, and [3] the RetinalCam™ image visualization device.



Avania (https://www.avaniaclinical.com/) is a unique Clinical Research Organization (CRO) that advances the research of medical devices, novel technology, and combination products. Avania's special skills in ophthalmology are closely aligned with RetinalGeniX’s development plan. (https://www.avaniaclinical.com/solutions/therapeutic-expertise/ophthalmology/)

Overall, RetinalGeniX now has advisors for each of its three components of precision ophthalmology. [1] The advisor for pharmaco-genetic mapping and bio-markers is Dr. Larry Perich, founder of DNA-GPS, [2] the advisor for the RetinalCam imaging device is Andre’ Dimino, CEO of ADM Tronics, (https://www.admtronics.com) and, now, [3] Avania CRO will be the initial advisor for therapeutic drug development, specifically of RTG-2023 and RTG-2024.

Jerry Katzman, MD, CEO of RetinalGeniX said, “Avania has specific expertise in ocular injection therapy for AMD and will be an important addition to our development team for dry AMD as well as neurological degenerative disease such as Alzheimer’s Syndrome.”

Contact

RetinalGeniX Technologies Inc. Jerry Katzman, MD, CEO

jkatzman@retinalgenix.com

+1 (415) 578-9761

www.retinalgenix.com

About Avania

Avania is a leading, global full-service contract research organization focused on the management of clinical studies for medical devices, IVDs, biologics, and device-drug combination products internationally. Avania supports products from the first-in-human phase through the post-market phase with the same customized approach. When you need to advance your medical technology, it takes Avania. Avania’s vision is to be your trusted global partner in the evolution of your medical technology from innovation to commercialization to improving patient health and well-being.

About RetinalGeniX™

RetinalGeniX is an ophthalmic research and development company focused on developing technologies for the early detection and treatment of ocular diseases as well as neurodegenerative, cardiovascular, vascular, metabolic, and diabetic conditions.

RetinalGeniX is developing innovative technologies such as DNA/RNA/GPS™ Pharmaco-Genetic Mapping™ software, which will be accessible to patients through an application, and will provide bio-marker information to aid in drug development. Additionally, RetinalGeniX is developing a high-resolution retinal home monitoring system that will offer real-time alerts to both physicians and patients and a cost-effective high-resolution retinal mass screening device that captures a 200° field of view without the need for dilation of the pupil.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the expected contribution of Avania and RetinalGeniX developing DNA/RNA/GPS™ Pharmaco-Genetic Mapping™ software technology and a high-resolution retinal home monitoring system. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.