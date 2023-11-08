EcoFlow's 11/11 Specials: Powering Adventures and Homes with Discounts Up to 27%!

Singapore, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Double 11 (11/11) is coming soon, once again bringing unparalleled deals and discounts. EcoFlow, a pioneer in sustainable energy solutions, has joined the fray with promising offers to light up the occasion.







From November 11th-15th, EcoFlow is unveiling a series of exclusive offers on Lazada and Shopee for Singaporeans, with discounts of up to SGD1090.



As leaders in sustainable energy, EcoFlow offers a suite of portable power stations (PPS) perfect for outdoor adventures, and reliable emergency backup. EcoFlow's solutions, including the RIVER 2 Pro and DELTA 2, bring portability, durability, and up to 10 years of daily use capability. These devices are not just lightweight and easy to carry but also feature long-lasting and safe LFP batteries.



For those who love outdoor activities or need dependable power during emergencies, the RIVER 2 Pro is an ideal choice. Available at SGD100 off during the sale, this versatile and lightweight device employs advanced X-Stream technology, enabling it to recharge from 0-100% in just 70 minutes - up to five times faster than its peers. It’s an excellent ally for camping, traveling, or powering essential household items.



The DELTA 2, offered at a SGD80 discount, is a must-have for homes that prioritize power reliability, comfort, and eco-friendliness. With an expandable energy storage capacity of 1-3kWh, it supports over 90% of everyday household appliances, including microwaves and hair dryers. The DELTA 2 ensures multiple days of home backup energy, making it a powerful and eco-friendly solution for a variety of needs.



EcoFlow's offerings this 11/11 are more than just products; they represent lasting, reliable energy solutions suitable for any circumstance—ensuring users invest in their peace of mind.

Shop for EcoFlow products on Lazada or Shopee.



About EcoFlow



EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 2.5 million users in over 100 markets worldwide.





