2023 Smart City Expo World Congress · Changsha Stage Closes as a Beacon for Sustainable and Inclusive Urban Innovation

Changsha, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2023 Smart City Expo World Congress (SCEWC) · Changsha Stage successfully concluded on November 2nd. This collaborative endeavor between the local government, conference organizers, and Changsha Data Resource Bureau revolved around the theme "Sketching Cities for the Good of All."

2023 Smart City Expo World Congress(SCEWC) · Changsha Stage





As the exclusive sub-venue of the Global Smart City Congress, this event served as a global convergence of experts in urban planning, digital technology, finance, government, business, and research to explore innovative smart city solutions and the blueprint for future cities.

The three-day conference featured dynamic discussions, talks, and networking opportunities. Highlights included the launch of the first Asian World Initiative for City Challenge (WICC) and the distinguished "2023 China Smart City Awards（powered by World Smart City Awards)". The event's dedication to sustainability and low-carbon solutions was emphasized through its unique "dopamine" visual theme, sparking endless creativity about the possibilities for future cities.

Unifying Global Cities for Thriving Urban Life

With over half of the world's population residing in cities, a figure projected to reach 70% by 2050 according to the UN, urban life presents challenges such as insufficient public transit, essential service gaps, employment disparities, elderly care, environmental issues, and energy challenges, all occurring under diverse global circumstances.

In response, the SCEWC launched the World Initiative for City Challenge (WICC) to connect cities facing similar issues. The initiative promotes dialogue and practical solutions for urban challenges in areas like digital innovation, transportation, energy, infrastructure, and sustainability.

At the SCEWC · Changsha satge, the first Asian WICC was inaugurated with support from city representatives across China, Thailand, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and more. The focus was on leveraging advanced technology and innovative methods to build cities that prioritize the needs of their inhabitants, aiming for efficiency, comfort, and sustainable living for everyone.

Digital Transformation and Sustainability

China's urban transformation driven by artificial intelligence, with its digital economy accounting for over 40% of GDP, took the spotlight during the conference. The event emphasized how digital growth enhances city life and services, featuring innovations like the "2023 China Open Data Index."

The sessions acknowledged China's goals for carbon neutrality by 2060 and how sustainability could generate millions of global jobs. Strategies for energy-efficient and eco-friendly urban renewal were key topics, linking tech innovation with sustainable urban planning.

Cities including Beijing, Bangkok, Riyadh, and Jakarta showcased their digital capabilities, demonstrating smart technology's role in enhancing urban living. Experts from around the world shared insights on smart tech's role in urban management, discussing its benefits for education, health, transport, and governance.

Changsha, the host city, took the spotlight at the 2023 SCEWC, showcasing the practical benefits of this technology integration. By prioritizing digital public services, the city has significantly improved daily life, offering everything from online government interactions to advanced educational access, even streamlining parking for thousands of its residents.

Aiming to be a national exemplar for smart cities, Changsha has grown its digital economy to 450 billion yuan, cementing its status in China's digital economy vanguard.The city's ambitious strategy includes launching over 500 smart city projects with a 20.5 billion yuan investment, showcasing China's commitment to urban innovation. National statistics reflect this growth as expanding cities increasingly adopt digital tools for urban management.





The conference concluded with the 2023 China Smart City Awards, recognizing 23 leaders from 600 national entries for their innovative contributions to smart city development. Highlighting China's innovative digital solutions, this award, powered by the World Smart City Awards, celebrated initiatives that are setting new benchmarks for urban development globally.

