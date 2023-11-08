China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival is held in November Cinematheque・Passion presents excellent films from China and Portuguese-speaking countries

MACAU, November 8 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the “China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival” will be held from 10 to 24 November. Themed “Dresses Galore in Films”, the Film Festival will screen over 20 Chinese and Portuguese film productions at Cinematheque・Passion. Ticket sales are now open, and outreach activities will be available for the public to join.

The opening film, Good Autumn, Mommy, led by Golden Horse Best Actress winner Shu Qi will kick off the Film Festival. This film, focusing on the female protagonist’s life, explores the value of family and individuals. It won the Golden Goblet Outstanding Artistic Achievement at the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival. The closing film Miúcha: The Voice of Bossa Nova looks back on the life of the Brazilian diva to the accompaniment of melodious and light-hearted Bossa nova music. The Film Festival is comprised of four sections. In the “Dresses Galore in Films” section, six classic Chinese and Portuguese films in terms of costume design will be screened, including The Phantom Lover and 4 Faces of Eve involving renowned art directors Chang Suk Ping and Man Lim Chung, highlighting the fact that exquisite clothing is an indispensable element in star-studded films. The “Premiere of Chinese and Lusophone Films” section will introduce the audience to films directed by rising directors from China and Portuguese-speaking countries, while the “Screening of Films about Macao” section will screen local films to showcase their strengths. Moreover, this year, the “Outdoor Screening” section will be held in the Former Iec Long Firecracker Factory, a revitalised historical district, where six animations will be screened in turn, allowing the audience to enjoy a wonderful film night during the peak autumn period.

Various free outreach activities will also be available to the public. The Animation Character Crafts Workshop, in conjunction with the outdoor screening of animations, will allow parents and children to create their own collages of animation characters. Famous Hong Kong art director and costume designer Man Lim Chung will share with the audience his creative experiences and insights at the Hong Kong Film Arts and Costume Design Sharing Session. Reservations for these two activities are made on a first-come, first-served basis at the Cinematheque・Passion website. In addition, there will be collaboration activities for the public to experience the splendid blend of Chinese and Portuguese cultures from multiple aspects when appreciating film productions. For example, in the Cantonese Opera Accessories Workshop, participants will make Cantonese opera headgear under the guidance of a professional instructor and learn the basics of Cantonese opera costumes. In the Parent-child Portuguese Folk Dance Workshop, participants will make waistbands or aprons for Portuguese folk dance and learn basic dance steps so as to deepen their knowledge about the culture of this dance. Interested applicants for the above two activities can register through the “Activity Registration” service of the “Macao One Account”. If applications exceed the number of places available, selection will be made by a random draw, and successful applicants are required to present the film tickets for the Film Festival prior to the workshops for confirmation.

Cinematheque・Passion is located at No. 9-13 Travessa da Paixão, Macao. The Exhibition Space is open from 10am to 8pm and is closed on Mondays. For more details about the Film Festival, please visit the Cinematheque・Passion website at www.cinematheque-passion.mo, Facebook page “Cinematheque・Passion” and Instagram page “cinemathequepassion”.