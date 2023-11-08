IFTM Students Provided Wine Service in China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macao)

MACAU, November 8 - The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) Wine Appreciation Club, an affiliate of the IFTM Student Union, was invited to support the 1st China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macao) organised by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM).

Under the supervision of the IFTM Lecturer Mr. Oscar Man Cheng Ho, IFTM students professionally served and introduced over two-dozen types of wines from Portuguese-speaking countries to professional buyers and representatives of the food and beverage industry in the “Tasting Area” inside the exhibition. They have made use of their wine service skills as well as wine knowledge such as wine regions and grape varieties learned from the IFTM wine courses.

The IFTM Wine Appreciation Club aims to assist students to further develop their wine knowledge and a closer tie with the industry. Through this event, students not only have the opportunity to be a part of a major Sino-Portuguese trading platform event in Macao but also to accumulate real world experience for their long-term career development opportunities.